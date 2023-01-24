Read full article on original website
NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)
The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
Fire damages NASCAR team’s shop in Mooresville; 3 people injured, officials say
Mooresville Fire-Rescue said crews were called to a fire around 11:30 a.m. at a building near 110 Fernwood Lane, which was Reaume Bros Racing race shop.
247Sports
UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
WBTV
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV announces new anchor teams debuting on WBTV News Monday, January 30th, 2023. Alex Giles will join Mary King to co-anchor WBTV News This Morning and John Carter to co-anchor WBTV News at 4 pm and 5:30 pm with Shevaun Bryan. “We are excited about the...
Panthers head coach Bracketology
Beginning with the top eight rankings, the crew explains each candidate and why they advanced to the next round or did not, giving their strengths and weaknesses.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area
If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
Charlotte Stories
America’s Largest Car Show Coming To Concord
a Warner Bros. Discovery company, today announced the 2023 HOT ROD Power Tour in celebration of HOT ROD’s 75th anniversary. The HOT ROD Power Tour Driven By Continental Tire will be heading to Concord this coming June. As America’s largest traveling car show, more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes and models will be on display for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts. The tour will feature over 1,000 miles of driving, with high-octane events such as drag racing, autocross and live entertainment.
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
WBTV
Concord man wins $200,000 day before wife’s birthday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game. He said winning such an amazing prize the day before her birthday made it even more special. “It was...
ourstate.com
The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse
Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
OBITUARY: Anthony Todd Parker
ELLERBE — Anthony Todd Parker, 22, of Ellerbe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born March 28, 2000, in Orlando, Florida, son of Phyllis Parker. Anthony worked as warehouse manager with Vista Products in Hamlet. He attended Timbers Crossing Church. He...
$5 scratch-off wins a quarter of a million dollars for man in Gaston County
DALLAS, N.C. — A machinist from Gaston County is hoping he’ll be able to retire a little earlier thanks to winning big off of a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket. Paul Cobler, Jr., bought a Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Walmart on Northwest Boulevard in Newton and he took it home to scratch it while watching TV, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Birkdale Golf Club temporarily closes to make way for $65M development
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A $65 million project that will add apartments, commercial space and a hotel in Huntersville is underway. Work on Birkdale Place has temporarily shuttered Birkdale Golf Club, with utilities and site work ongoing. The development is located within the golf club’s 185-acre footprint. “The community...
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
This Abandoned NC Christian-themed Park Was One of the Biggest Parks in USA
Heritage USA was a Christian-themed park that was opened in 1978 and closed in 1989. Heritage USA was located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and was founded by Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker.
Driver was going 95 mph, had BAC of .23 in N.C. 109 crash that killed mom, kids: NCSHP report
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A final report is shedding more light on a fatal crash in Davidson County that has brought up concerns over what people say is a dangerous stretch of road. On Jan. 6, Brittany Carter was driving on N.C. 109 in Davidson County when her car was hit head-on by an […]
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
WBTV
Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers. The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.
