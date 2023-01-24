Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Parts Montana Highway 287 closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
montanarightnow.com
Snowmobiler injured after hitting tree southwest of West Yellowstone
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was taken to Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center after hitting a tree southwest of West Yellowstone, near Junction 16. Search and rescue volunteers responded to the injured snowmobiler along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Department responds to a single vehicle rollover
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Truck 3 is on scene at a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of East Valley Center Road and Warbler Way. There is no further information at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department released the following information:
No injuries in school bus slide-off in Lockwood
Ice and snow caused slick conditions and a school bus slid off the road in Lockwood. It happened on Emerald Hills Drive near Indian Ridge Road a little before 4:00 Friday afternoon.
Victims identified in Friday's semi-truck crash
The two people killed in an early morning crash on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.
County won't pursue death penalty against woman accused of fatal beating and torture of 12-year-old grandson
Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex...
County won't pursue death penalty in West Yellowstone homicide case
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads
HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
montanarightnow.com
Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
What Everyone Ought To Know About The Montana Rebel Spirit
Montana is a state unlike any other. We are big in size, but small in population. We border a foreign country. We have lots of people moving here to be a part of this magnificent state. I have said it many times for anyone who moves here, Montanan's don't like being told what to do. Our history gives us quite a few examples of that spirit. Who remembers when Montana "didn't have a speed limit"?
East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow
Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
explorebigsky.com
Montana PBS to air film about smokejumpers surviving 1961 fire
BOZEMAN—Smokejumpers who survived a wildfire in 1961 will recount their harrowing experiences in an upcoming film set to air on Montana PBS. “Higgins Ridge,” named for the location of the fire in Idaho’s Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, will air at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. In the hourlong...
The Impact of Heavy Snow and Ice on Montana’s Winter Fish Kills
Is it possible to have too much of a good thing? Fish that thrive in shallow ponds and lakes might tell you that it is. It has been a pretty tough Montana winter so far. The long-term gains we hope for are plentiful water supplies in our lakes and rivers and reduced fire dangers this summer. And while thick ice and steady snow cover can create excellent ice fishing conditions, they can put additional strain fish on fish populations in waters that are prone to winter kill.
agdaily.com
Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud
It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
Strong Montana Cold Snap Still Ready To Snap This Weekend
While lingering warm air continued to hold the snow at bay Friday, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Missoula say all the elements are there for a very raw, stormy weekend in Western Montana. And that's going to mean dangerous driving conditions and then dangerous cold. Thursday's warm-up...
mtpr.org
Forecasters issue avalanche warnings for western Montana as a winter storm hits
Avalanche forecasters across western Montana have issued avalanche warnings as a winter storm is forecasted to drop several inches of snow. The avalanche center in Missoula has issued a warning for the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake and Seeley Lake areas, where human, and naturally triggered, avalanches are possible at mid and upper elevations.
