NBCMontana

Parts Montana Highway 287 closed

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
MADISON COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Snowmobiler injured after hitting tree southwest of West Yellowstone

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was taken to Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center after hitting a tree southwest of West Yellowstone, near Junction 16. Search and rescue volunteers responded to the injured snowmobiler along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Department responds to a single vehicle rollover

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Truck 3 is on scene at a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of East Valley Center Road and Warbler Way. There is no further information at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department released the following information:
BOZEMAN, MT
Idaho State Journal

County won't pursue death penalty against woman accused of fatal beating and torture of 12-year-old grandson

Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Idaho State Journal

County won't pursue death penalty in West Yellowstone homicide case

Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads

HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest

Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

What Everyone Ought To Know About The Montana Rebel Spirit

Montana is a state unlike any other. We are big in size, but small in population. We border a foreign country. We have lots of people moving here to be a part of this magnificent state. I have said it many times for anyone who moves here, Montanan's don't like being told what to do. Our history gives us quite a few examples of that spirit. Who remembers when Montana "didn't have a speed limit"?
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow

Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
IDAHO STATE
explorebigsky.com

Montana PBS to air film about smokejumpers surviving 1961 fire

BOZEMAN—Smokejumpers who survived a wildfire in 1961 will recount their harrowing experiences in an upcoming film set to air on Montana PBS. “Higgins Ridge,” named for the location of the fire in Idaho’s Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, will air at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. In the hourlong...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

The Impact of Heavy Snow and Ice on Montana’s Winter Fish Kills

Is it possible to have too much of a good thing? Fish that thrive in shallow ponds and lakes might tell you that it is. It has been a pretty tough Montana winter so far. The long-term gains we hope for are plentiful water supplies in our lakes and rivers and reduced fire dangers this summer. And while thick ice and steady snow cover can create excellent ice fishing conditions, they can put additional strain fish on fish populations in waters that are prone to winter kill.
MONTANA STATE
agdaily.com

Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud

It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
BILLINGS, MT
KOOL 96.5

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16

A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
POCATELLO, ID
96.3 The Blaze

Strong Montana Cold Snap Still Ready To Snap This Weekend

While lingering warm air continued to hold the snow at bay Friday, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Missoula say all the elements are there for a very raw, stormy weekend in Western Montana. And that's going to mean dangerous driving conditions and then dangerous cold. Thursday's warm-up...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Forecasters issue avalanche warnings for western Montana as a winter storm hits

Avalanche forecasters across western Montana have issued avalanche warnings as a winter storm is forecasted to drop several inches of snow. The avalanche center in Missoula has issued a warning for the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake and Seeley Lake areas, where human, and naturally triggered, avalanches are possible at mid and upper elevations.
MONTANA STATE

