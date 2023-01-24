ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Pelicans big man Willy Hernangomez reportedly linked to Boston Celtics

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

According to Eurohoops, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat covet New Orleans Pelicans big man Willy Hernangomez. According to Eurohoops, the Celtics are focusing on the Pelicans center after watching his playing time shrink with New Orleans this season.

Boston reportedly sees Hernangomez “as a player who can help Al Horford and Robert Williams III take a breath(er)” over the course of the 82-game regular season while having an option to walk away from the relationship with the Spaniard this offseason thanks to the team option for the 2023-24 season in his deal, which pays him $2.4 million this season and $2.6 next.

A 6-foot-11 center with an ability to put points on the board and grab boards in a hurry in even limited playing time, Hernangomez would offer an alternative look to Boston’s frontcourt depth.

With the Madrid native being more of a grimy interior presence — though less of a rim protector than Luke Kornet — a move for Hernangomez would be a solid option on the cheap for a trade deadline depth upgrade.

