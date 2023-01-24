Read full article on original website
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
WCTV
Gordos security gaurd incident
A jury has found Perry man Kenneth Burns guilty of first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST. Dozens gathered at...
Tallahassee neighborhood cleans up after severe weather Wednesday
Clean up efforts were underway Wednesday afternoon for a home off Victory Gardens Drive in Tallahassee.
WCTV
Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
WCTV
Cold weather shelter open in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need from Wednesday, January 25 through Friday, January 27. Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness.
WALB 10
Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Marshall is just 93 years young. He spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Third Class (SP3) from 1953 to 1955. But many know him as...
WCTV
Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Education is investigating the Leon County Schools Superintendent after a potential complaint was filed against him by a parent. In a statement to WCTV, Rocky Hanna said that on Christmas Eve on the way to church with his family he received a...
Woman who just moved to Tallahassee wins top lottery prize
A Florida woman who recently moved to Tallahassee was greeted with a top lottery prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game.
WCTV
Donald Dillbeck could return to Tallahassee for death penalty hearings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Donald Dillbeck, who is facing execution next month, could return to Tallahassee next week. Court records show the judge has signed a transport order to bring Dillbeck back to Tallahassee for a pair of court hearings now set for February 1st and 3rd. Governor DeSantis signed...
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move| January 2023
The new year brought the retirement of long-time Tallahassee PR consultant Rick Oppenheim – the founder, president, CEO and namesake of RB Oppenheim Associates (RBOA) – who will be passing the baton to the firm’s new owner, Michael Winn, who has served as its executive vice president and chief digital officer for the past 12 years. Winn has assumed Oppenheim’s role as president and CEO.
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Wednesday, Jan. 25
The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. See the TPD incident report here.
WCTV
Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member
Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Heavy rain and one radar-confirmed tornado moved through Tallahassee area...
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County
A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.
New OEV leader working to bring 1,500 jobs to Tallahassee
Tallahassee’s Office of Economic Vitality has a new leader who is no stranger to business development in the Big Bend.
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
thefamuanonline.com
Local high schools cope with threat of guns
Leon County had 108 shootings in 2022, a 17% increase from 2021. Florida A&M alumni Juan Houston grew up in Tallahassee and had a friend who was fatally shot. “Being so close to someone who was a victim of gun violence leaves a bitter taste in your mouth in a sense where you never know who’s next or when the next occurrence may be,” Houston said.
WCTV
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
FSU responds to Anti-Semitic incident on campus Thursday
We're learning more about an incident at Florida State involving an Anti-Semitic display on campus. It's part of similar incidents happening at other campuses across the southeast.
