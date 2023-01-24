ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Gordos security gaurd incident

A jury has found Perry man Kenneth Burns guilty of first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST. Dozens gathered at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Cold weather shelter open in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need from Wednesday, January 25 through Friday, January 27. Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Marshall is just 93 years young. He spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Third Class (SP3) from 1953 to 1955. But many know him as...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee People on the Move| January 2023

The new year brought the retirement of long-time Tallahassee PR consultant Rick Oppenheim – the founder, president, CEO and namesake of RB Oppenheim Associates (RBOA) – who will be passing the baton to the firm’s new owner, Michael Winn, who has served as its executive vice president and chief digital officer for the past 12 years. Winn has assumed Oppenheim’s role as president and CEO.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Wednesday, Jan. 25

The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. See the TPD incident report here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member

Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Heavy rain and one radar-confirmed tornado moved through Tallahassee area...
LEON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
MOULTRIE, GA
augustaceo.com

New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville

Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
THOMASVILLE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Local high schools cope with threat of guns

Leon County had 108 shootings in 2022, a 17% increase from 2021. Florida A&M alumni Juan Houston grew up in Tallahassee and had a friend who was fatally shot. “Being so close to someone who was a victim of gun violence leaves a bitter taste in your mouth in a sense where you never know who’s next or when the next occurrence may be,” Houston said.
LEON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy