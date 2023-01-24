NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents voiced frustration at a meeting over a new law that could lead to many students being held back if they don’t do well on their TCAP tests. The law, passed by state lawmakers in 2021, will require third graders who don’t do well on their English Language Arts TCAP to be held back or be required to go to summer school.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO