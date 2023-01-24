Read full article on original website
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
Vols Men’s Tennis eye a return to the NCAA postseason
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In consecutive years, Tennessee’s Men’s tennis team made deep postseason runs and were SEC Champions in 2021. In 2023, they hope to move their name one spot closer to the national championship match. Head Coach Chris Woodruff has been bringing success in just five seasons on Rocky Top.
No. 4 Tennessee hosts No. 10 Texas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (17-3) step out of conference for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee picked up its third-straight win Wednesday with a 70-41 home victory over Georgia, a program-record-tying 11th win by 20 or more points this season. The Vols have also now held their opponent to 50 or fewer points 10 times this season, a mark that leads the nation.
Where to park on campus as GameDay comes back for Tennessee-Texas matchup
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - College GameDay will be at the University of Tennessee for the fourth time this school year as the Vols take on the Longhorns. The show will start at 11 a.m. on ESPN. GameDay analyst Jay Bilas said he expects the game to be low scoring, but is excited to see Thompson-Boling come game time.
‘Continue to grow’ | Lady Vols star breaks down team’s SEC success
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols are continuing to find their success on the court. A key reason for that success is senior Jordan Horston. The guard made it sound so simple when she said this team has been clicking so well as of late because they’ve had time together.
Tennessee leaders work to tackle teacher shortages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tenessee has been hit hard by teacher shortages, and state leaders are getting creative as they look for a solution. The state will have to replace around 40,000 teachers in the next eight years, according to a report. One way leaders hope to achieve this is through Tennessee’s Grow Your Own initiative.
WVLT News visits students at Karns High School Career Fair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News visited students at an East Tennessee high school career fair, teaching them about broadcast journalism. Meteorologist Heather Haley and Anchor/Reporter Will Puckett set up at the Karns High School Career Fair Thursday. Next to the University of Tennessee’s College of Communication and Information and...
Digital lottery opens for ‘Hamilton’ tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The digital lottery for ‘Hamilton’ tickets opened on Friday. The show will run for 16 nights, the longest stretch a show has run at the theatre since it started hosting musicals in 2008. Previous coverage: ‘Hamilton’ is coming to the Tennessee Theatre: How to...
Lady Vols set for showdown with #5 UConn
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (16-6, 8-0 SEC), which is receiving votes in both major polls this week, steps outside conference play to meet old rival #5 UConn (18-2, 11-0 BIG EAST) tonight t 8 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena. ESPN College Gameday is in town to broadcast prior to the...
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
Tyre Nichols Family - clipped version
Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day. Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols’ death. KPD Chief Noel said it’s something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests, and urging people to do it peacefully.
Dollywood hires hundreds of new employees
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people went to a hiring event at Sevier County High School to work for one of Dolly Parton’s properties. The mass hiring event was for the 2023 season. Applicants must be at least 14 years old to apply. Kelly Ayers, the...
Parents upset over third grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents voiced frustration at a meeting over a new law that could lead to many students being held back if they don’t do well on their TCAP tests. The law, passed by state lawmakers in 2021, will require third graders who don’t do well on their English Language Arts TCAP to be held back or be required to go to summer school.
Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries. Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee...
2 escaped SWVA inmates captured after stolen car found in East Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities found two escaped inmates in East Tennessee after finding the stolen vehicle they were driving, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Two inmates at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia reportedly escaped from the recreational yard at approximately 2:45 p.m....
A rainy Sunday ahead, unsettled much of next week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our nice weather comes to an end as we head into the second half of the weekend as rain chances are quickly returning heading into Sunday morning. You’ll need to keep the rain gear handy for much of the week ahead as an unsettled pattern settles in bringing rounds of rain throughout the upcoming week.
‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols Friday. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, days after a confrontation with five Memphis police officers put him in the hospital. While details of the event have not been made available to the public, officials confirmed that Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.
Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to prevent fired officers from moving to other departments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the world are reacting to the deadly traffic stop involving Memphis police and Tyre Nichols. State representatives say legislation is already in the works for change. Reps. Towns, John Clemmons, and G.A. Hardaway say Nichols’ death should never have happened. “Somebody should have...
Brushfires break out in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County crews fought several brushfires on Saturday afternoon, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency officials. Several Sevier Co. personnel responded to help fight the flames. Sevier County Fire/Rescue Chief David Puckett and Fire Marshall Josh Tucker are on the scene to help coordinate,...
State officials address critical issues in DCS
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, the General Assembly’s Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice met to come up with a list of recommendations needed to improve the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville as well as the entire juvenile justice system in Tennessee. Last year in June,...
