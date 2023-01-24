Read full article on original website
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Stereogum
Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom
The Drin are a band out of Cincinnati led by Dylan McCartney. By their own description, they “seamlessly transport between post-punk, acid guitar jangle, and krautish experimentalism.” They’ve got a new album out today with the eye-catching title Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom; having grabbed your attention, the album rewards it.
Stereogum
Yours Are The Only Ears – “Dreamer”
Yours Are The Only Ears, the folky project led by Susannah Cutler, has announced a new album, We Know The Sky, her follow-up to 2018’s Knock Hard. Today, she’s sharing its lead single, the lilting “Dreamer,” which Cutler said is “about waking up to the realization that you need to move on from a painful relationship.”
Stereogum
Skrillex & Bladee – “Real Spring”
Skrillex has kicked off the year in overdrive, putting out a string of new singles ahead of his rumored double album. So far he’s shared “Rumble” (with Fred again.. and Flowdan), “Way Back” (with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd), and “Leave Me Like This” (with Bobby Raps). Today, he’s back with yet another new song, “Real Spring.” This one features contributions from Bladee. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Mary Star Of The Sea
I’ve never cared about Smashing Pumpkins. I remember hearing “Siva,” from their 1991 debut album Gish, on WSOU, the college hard rock/heavy metal station we listened to in the shipping and receiving department at Barnes & Noble, where I worked at the time. It sounded like imitation Soundgarden with a much less compelling vocalist than Chris Cornell; Billy Corgan sang like he was trying to power through a bad cold. I was aware of their subsequent singles — “Today,” “1979,” “Tonight, Tonight” — but those were even less to my taste. Eventually I stopped paying any attention to them at all. I don’t think I even noticed when they broke up after 2000’s Machina/The Machines Of God, an album I had to look up in order to remember its title.
Stereogum
Enforced – “Ultra-Violence”
Exactly 366 days ago, Richmond crossover-thrash pulverizers Enforced released “Casket,” a leftover from their album Kill Grid. Now they’re ready to roll out their next LP, War Remains, and they’re sharing its lead single. The aptly titled “Ultra-Violence” never lets up over the course of two minutes, but it does shift shape, segueing from insane uptempo thrash to a half-time chug that feels like racing through sludge.
Stereogum
Stream YEAR0001’s RIFT Two Comp Featuring New Songs From Ecco2k, Real Lies, Thaiboy Digital, & More
The Swedish label YEAR0001 is best-known as the home of Drain Gang, the misty and experimental Stockholm-based quasi-rap collective that includes members like Yung Lean, Bladee, Thaiboy Digital, and Ecco2k. Three years ago, most of those artists contributed to RIFT One, a YEAR0001 benefit compilation with a sound that trended more toward euphoric rave music than the psychedelic and vibed-out rap that made those artists internet favorites. Today, YEAR0001 has done it again.
Stereogum
P.E. – “Branding Crisis”
Just last March, experimental electronic collective P.E. released The Leather Lemon LP. Today, they’re announcing the 100% improvised NOPE Tapes Vol 1, which the band recorded live in Brooklyn last November. The full tape will be available next month, and P.E. have shared a track from it called “Branding Crisis.”
Stereogum
Katie Gately – “Fawn” & “Brute”
Soundscape connoisseur Katie Gately is back with a new album, Fawn / Brute, her follow-up to 2020’s Loom. The album was inspired by Gately’s decision to have a child and her experience so far with motherhood. “When I got pregnant I started to get creative again,” she said. “I had a lot of energy at first, but later on, my pregnancy was stressful and worrying, so the music got darker and darker: I was making angry music while I was supposed to be feeling maternal.”
Stereogum
Atlanta Rhythm Section’s Dean Daughtry Dead At 76
Dean Daughtry, keyboardist and co-founder of Southern soft-rock act Atlanta Rhythm Section, has died. The band posted an official statement on their social-media accounts, writing: “For 49 years he never missed a gig, until his health forced him to retire a couple of years ago, cutting short his goal of 50 years. He was like a Bulldog, but his friends knew him as ‘OX.'” Daughtry was 76.
Tim Dowling: The trick to fixing things that break is not to do it too soon
It is the season of things coming off in your hands – knobs and latches and chair legs and cup handles and articles with no name I’m aware of. I’ve snapped the plastic sliding mechanism that allows the fridge door to open in sync with the false wooden door that conceals it. This false door – a match for the other cupboard doors – was already here when we moved in, so I installed the fridge sliders myself. It’s a system prone to annual failure.
Stereogum
High. – “Bomber”
North Jersey slowcore/shoegaze act High. are tricky to Google, but that may not be the case for much longer. They’ve already shared bills with notables like They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, waveform, All Under Heaven, doused, Aspartame (featuring members of Momma), and Gift. The four-piece are also planning to release their debut EP in February. Three tracks on the EP are out now: “Painbox,” “Lifetimes,” and “Dead.” Today, High. are sharing a contemplative new one called “Bomber,” which was recorded at Strange Weather in Brooklyn and mastered by Corey Coffman of Gleemer.
Stereogum
Patrick Wolf – “Nowhere Game”
Back in November, Patrick Wolf returned with his first new music in a decade, a single called “Enter The Day,” which is set to appear on an EP called The Night Safari, arriving April 14. Today, Wolf is back with another song from the EP called “Nowhere Game.”
Stereogum
Tim Hecker – “Lotus Light”
The veteran experimental producer and composer Tim Hecker is busy these days. Last year, Hecker collaborated with Arca and scored the BBC series The North Water. This year, Hecker has done the music for Possessor director Brandon Cronenberg’s new film Infinity Pool, which is supposed to be both excellent and gross. Hecker also has live shows coming up, including a stop at Austin’s Oblivion Access Festival, and he’s just announced the new album No Highs.
Stereogum
Bodywash – “Massif Central”
Montreal dream-pop/shoegaze duo Bodywash — aka Chris Steward and Rosie Long Decter — are announcing their new album, I Held the Shape While I Could, which follows their 2019 debut LP Comforter. Since Comforter, Bodywash have shared singles like 2020’s “Follow” and last year’s “Kind Of Light,” the latter of which will show up on I Held The Shape While I Could. Today, they’re also sharing the ultra-gauzy lead single “Massif Central,” which is a reflection on Steward falling into Canadian bureaucratic purgatory, no thanks to a typo in a government letter that caused him to lose his legal work status.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Fever Ray – “Kandy” (Feat. The Knife’s Olof Dreijer)
Last October, Fever Ray (Karin Dreijer) returned to us with their first new single in five years. Co-produced by their brother Olof (of the Knife), “What They Call Us” was the siblings’ first new studio recording since the Knife’s 2014 Europa Europa collab “För Alla Namn Vi Inte Får Använda.” Happily, the Dreijers didn’t stop there. Today, they’re releasing “Kandy,” which also has a video and is co-produced and performed by both Fever Ray and the Knife’s Olof Dreijer.
Stereogum
Slowthai – “Selfish”
UK rapper slowthai has announced his third studio album, UGLY (an acronym for “U Gotta Love Yourself”), set for release on March 10. This follows last November’s one-off / Beats By Dre ad sync “I Know Nothing,” which is not featured on the tracklist. UGLY follows 2021’s Tyron and features production by Dan Carey and frequent collaborator Kwes Darko. Along with the news is a lead single, the chaotic, propulsive “Selfish.”
Stereogum
Fall Out Boy Attempt To Kidnap Rivers Cuomo In “Heartbreak Feels So Good” Video
Last week, stadium-emo veterans Fall Out Boy announced their new album So Much (For) Stardust and shared first single “Live From The Other Side.” On the same day, founding guitarist Joe Trohman let the world know that he’d be taking a break from the band to focus on his mental health. Trohman recorded the new album with the band, but he evidently won’t be part of the promo blitz. The night before Trohman made his announcement, Fall Out Boy played Kimmel as a trio. Right now, Fall Out Boy are continuing the march toward the new LP’s release, and they’re going heavy on the hijinks.
Stereogum
Cordae – “Two Tens” (Feat. Anderson Paak, Prod. J. Cole)
A year ago we bemoaned Cordae’s descent into prestige-rap faux-profundity, but today he’s showing us how much fun a classicist approach to hip-hop can be. “Two Tens,” Cordae’s new single, is produced by J. Cole, a guy who can fall prey to some of the same self-serious tendencies that drag Cordae down. It finds the former YBN affiliate trading bars with Anderson .Paak over a smoky, jazzy, metropolitan loop like they’re Tip and Phife or something. It’s way more entertaining than I expected. Check it out below.
