ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics

Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
BILLINGS, MT
agdaily.com

Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud

It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.

When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
MONTANA STATE
Sheridan Media

Layher Family Recovering From Car Wreck In Billings

A Sheridan family is continuing to recover both at home and in Billings, after a teenage driver crashed into their vehicle causing a number of injuries. It’s been almost one month since Kurt Layher, his wife Jessica and 2 children were involved in a 2-vehicle wreck in Billings, that was caused by a 15-year old driver that was speeding and had no insurance.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Three of the Cheapest Condos for Sale Right Now in Billings

We get it. Housing prices in Montana are sky-high. Not to beat a dead horse, but home prices in Montana are insane. Despite national headlines about home prices currently falling around the US, prices remain high around Big Sky Country. Some experts say there is potential for COVID boom cities like Austin, Phoenix, and San Jose to experience a housing bubble bust similar to 2008. I doubt we'll see any big crashes around Billings, but if you follow local trends prices do seem to be stabilizing a bit.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

A Billings Sandwich Shop Helps Deliver Hilarious Birthday Prank

My love of sandwiches is no secret. I've written about some of my favorite sandwich shops on numerous occasions and I consider myself a bit of a local sandwich expert. One of my favorite places in Billings to get a delicious, freshly made sandwich is Chalet Market. Working downtown, I usually visit their new-ish second location in the basement of the First Interstate Tower. The longtime Billings deli and gift shop recently helped make a local man's birthday extra special. Here's how...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo

BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings

You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy