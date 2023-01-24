Read full article on original website
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Two Males Shot in Alley Near West High School in Billings
Today, at 12:45 PM, BPD responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alleyway of the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, next to Billings West High School. Two male suspects were shot and transported for injuries sustained. BPD is investigating the situation and says all parties are accounted...
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics
Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
Suspects of 'possible' robbery in Billings taken to hospital after being shot
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two suspects were shot after a possible robbery Saturday afternoon. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports officers responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alley 2000 block of Cook Ave. around 12:45 pm. The suspects were taken for their injuries, and BPD says all...
Tow Truck Driver in Billings encourages safe driving during winter road conditions
BILLINGS, MT. - Road conditions in Billings have prompted many calls from local tow truck companies, as they see the need more in the winter season. "Usually we get a couple, but this time of year, we can get like 15 or 20," said Kris Moore, the Owner and Operator of Thin Line Towing and Recovery.
Car crashes into building in downtown Billings
The crash on North 27th Street happened shortly before 10 a.m. when a car crashed into the Billings Gazette building.
Good Samaritan recovers holy figurines damaged at Billings church
Noticing the decapitated Joseph on her apartment building’s fire escape, with the help of family and some other residents, they recovered his body.
Eastern Montana Going To A 4 Day School Week, Is Billings Next?
Being a Miles City kid, I stay in touch with what is happening at the old stomping grounds. Recently, one thing that caught my eye was the school district in Miles City voting to transition to a 4-day school week. Good idea? Or expensive for parents?. What does it mean?
Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud
It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
Out and About: Edgar Bar serves many from near and far
The bar was established in the 1940s and has seen a few owners in its time. Larry Falls Down is a regular at the popular location and can remember at least a few owners.
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
Hey Billings, If You Receive this Piece of Mail Don’t Fall for It
Whether it’s an email or an actual physical piece of mail, we must be looking carefully at all of it. A legit-looking piece of mail showed up at my house and I got excited because I thought the lienholder on my vehicle finally sent my title to Yellowstone County DMV... I thought it was my registration.
Layher Family Recovering From Car Wreck In Billings
A Sheridan family is continuing to recover both at home and in Billings, after a teenage driver crashed into their vehicle causing a number of injuries. It’s been almost one month since Kurt Layher, his wife Jessica and 2 children were involved in a 2-vehicle wreck in Billings, that was caused by a 15-year old driver that was speeding and had no insurance.
Billings police investigate shooting in the Heights
Police said on a social media post published at 11:44 p.m. Monday that officers responded to a shooting outside 1225 Lake Elmo Dr.
Three of the Cheapest Condos for Sale Right Now in Billings
We get it. Housing prices in Montana are sky-high. Not to beat a dead horse, but home prices in Montana are insane. Despite national headlines about home prices currently falling around the US, prices remain high around Big Sky Country. Some experts say there is potential for COVID boom cities like Austin, Phoenix, and San Jose to experience a housing bubble bust similar to 2008. I doubt we'll see any big crashes around Billings, but if you follow local trends prices do seem to be stabilizing a bit.
A Billings Sandwich Shop Helps Deliver Hilarious Birthday Prank
My love of sandwiches is no secret. I've written about some of my favorite sandwich shops on numerous occasions and I consider myself a bit of a local sandwich expert. One of my favorite places in Billings to get a delicious, freshly made sandwich is Chalet Market. Working downtown, I usually visit their new-ish second location in the basement of the First Interstate Tower. The longtime Billings deli and gift shop recently helped make a local man's birthday extra special. Here's how...
Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo
BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
Billings rancher admits fraud in cattle grazing fee investigation
Gene John Klamert, 70, pleaded guilty to mail fraud. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Billings Man Wonders if Butte Will Give Up the Number One Spot
When it comes to Montana, Butte-Silver Bow is number one. The number one county when it comes to Montana plates is Silver Bow. Would they give up the top spot to Billings and Yellowstone County? (Not without a fight, of course) That was the question raised by one of our...
Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings
You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
