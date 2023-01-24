Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37
"The Fiend" is dead. Long live "The Fiend." Bray Wyatt introduced his alter ego "The Fiend" to the wrestling world in the summer of 2019, starting a nearly two-year run that included a WWE Universal Title reign, an infamous Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, the inclusion of Alexa Bliss, setting himself on fire, and much more.
First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23, Undertaker Talks To Sports Illustrated | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 27, 2023. - 2K has released a first look at Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23:. - The Undertaker recently spoke to Sports Illustrated for an interview. In the piece, Undertaker mostly talked about his live shows that he's been hosting during WWE premium live event weekends. Fans can find that interview by clicking here.
Sami Zayn: If Done Right, Fans Will Absolutely Buy Me Beating Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
Sami Zayn discusses fan desire to see him win the Royal Rumble Match and feeling he could believably defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania as long as the creative storytelling remains strong. Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is currently the hottest act in WWE. Starting from the inkling of an idea...
UFC Signs Bella Mir As First NIL Ambassador
The UFC has signed Bella Mir, the daughter of former heavyweight champion, Frank Mir, to become the promotion's first-ever NIL ambassador. ESPN's Marc Raimondi was the first to report the news on Friday, with the company officially announcing it shortly after that. Mir is currently a freshman at the University of Iowa and a women's wrestling team member. The 20-year-old also has already compiled a professional MMA record of 3-0 and is coming off a first-round submission win over, Jessica Link, at Xtreme Fight Night 381 this past June in her latest outing. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement about signing Mir.
Bray Wyatt Wins Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy Dives Off Platform Onto LA Knight
Bray Wyatt decimated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble, but what happened after the match may be what people remember. Bray Wyatt dominated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, which turned out to be a No Disqualification Match with glow-in-the-dark lighting. This was Bray Wyatt's first broadcast match since WrestleMania 37 in 2021, and Wyatt would win the match with Sister Abigail, but after the match, fans would see more of Wyatt's demented universe.
Chelsea Green, 'Murder Clown' Asuka, Nia Jax, Piper Niven Part Of 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Surprises
18 women have been announced for the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, leaving plenty of room for surprises. Fightful will keep a running list of surprise entrants throughout the women's Royal Rumble match. Fans can see the announced lineup by clicking here. - B-Fab, who is part of the WWE...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Full Show Review & Results | Will Washington, Professor Nick, SRS, Denise!
Will Washington and Professor Nick Harrison review the WWE Royal Rumble! Denise Salcedo and Sean Ross Sapp will be joining live after the press conference!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Kofi Kingston Discusses Being Eliminated From 2022 Royal Rumble, Hopes This Year Will Be Different
Kofi Kingston discusses his accidental elimination from the 2022 Royal Rumble. Kofi Kingston has made a name for himself when it comes to the yearly Royal Rumble match. Although he has never actually won the highly beloved match, Kingston has always seemed to find a unique way to avoid elimination from the Rumble. In the 2022 Royal Rumble match, Kingston was knocked off the top rope by Kevin Owens, but instead of catching himself on the barricade, Kingston's feet hit the floor.
Rocky Romero: AJ Styles Thought It Would Have Been Cool If He Showed Up At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The potential was there for the former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles to return to the Tokyo Dome for the first time since 2016. Prior to winning the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title at the CMLL Super Viernes event in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. He joined Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about various topics.
Summer Rae Misses Performing, Says She's Done Things Since WWE To Better Her Craft
Summer Rae still misses wrestling. Summer hasn't been an full-time performer in wrestling since she left WWE in 2017, but has made various independent appearances and continues to support wrestling and her friends by attending shows. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Summer was asked if she misses wrestling. "I miss...
Details On January 16 WWE Raw Talent Meeting
WWE held another talent meeting on January 16 for the Raw roster. Fightful Select learned that staff and talent were all involved at the meeting, which started shortly after 3 PM EST. The meeting was conducted by Triple H (Paul Levesque), Kevin Dunn and Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE Dan Ventrelle.
GUNTHER Sets A Royal Rumble Record, Cody Rhodes Pays A Tribute To The Elite, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event. - The men's Royal Rumble opened this year's Premium Live Event. Incumbent WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER entered the Royal Rumble at number one and made history, breaking Rey Mysterio's record for the longest time in a Royal Rumble match.
Mia Yim Would Love To Have Another Feud With Bianca Belair And Work With Shayna Baszler
Mia Yim discusses short-term goals in WWE and her desire to work with some names from her time in WWE NXT on the main roster. "Michin" Mia Yim returned to WWE ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2022. As a member of The OC, Yim has been a fixture of the Raw roster participating in big-time bouts like WarGames. Now that she is back, Mia Yim tells Denise Salcedo she feels a warm sense of camaraderie with the women on the roster because of her connection to them during their time in NXT.
WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For January 16-20
- Bloodline promo with Judgment Day: Michael Hayes. - Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin: Jamie Noble. - Six Way Elimination Match: Abyss & Kenny Dykstra. - NXT talent Charlie Dempsey took on Dexter Lumis on Main event. It was produced by Jason Jordan. - Judgment Day was...
Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) Funeral Service Info, Will Stream For Fans
Details on the funeral service for Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe). The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin in a car accident on January 17. His funeral will be held on January 29 in Laurel, DE. Details (via Josh Wharton) are below. A funeral service for Jamin Pugh will be hel at...
Victor Benjamin On Pretty Proper, Lady Frost, Butterfinger, MMA Transition | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Victor Benjamin of Pretty Proper!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Bray Wyatt Discusses His Mindset Following WWE Release, Fans Leading Him Back
Bray Wyatt was released by WWE on July 31, 2021 despite being regularly featured on television and one of the top merchandise movers in the company. Bray hadn't wrestled since WrestleMania 37 when he lost to Randy Orton. During his time away from the company, he remained out of the wrestling business, but filmed a movie with Jason Baker.
Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) To Be Featured In Street Fighter 6 As In-Game Commentator
Zelina Vega is the latest in-game commentator added to the upcoming Street Fighter 6 video game. WWE made the announcement about Vega's involvement in Street Fighter 6 during her entrance at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event. Vega was dressed up as Juri Han from the popular fighting game series...
