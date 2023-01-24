ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Salina Post

Kan. woman shot 3 innocent bystanders during bar fight

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that. Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol in the Old Town area of Wichita when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Woman Charged in October Crash that Injured 7 Says She Was Attempting Suicide

A woman allegedly responsible for last fall’s multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita says she was trying to kill herself. On October 23rd, 27-year-old Paloma Bella Adame was traveling at speeds near 120 mph in her subcompact SUV when it crashed near Kellogg and 143rd, injuring 7 people. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time and reportedly suffered a broken leg in the crash.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Charges filed in fatal September shooting in south Wichita

A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last fall at a south Wichita mobile home park. 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. Police said shots were fired during...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

VIDEO: Police Looking for Dec. 19th Robbery Suspect

Wichita Police and Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County need your help tracking down a robbery suspect. that occurred on December 19th, 2022 in the 2000 block of S. Oliver. Authorities responded to the robbery around 9:10 a.m. on December 19th in the 2000 block of S. Oliver. An employee of...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide

A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD: Bystanders injured in Old town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, three people were injured following a shooting at Wichita club Saturday. Wichita police said around 12:55 a.m., officers were patrolling the Old Town area when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live. Officers arrived and were met by “a large crowd exiting the business.” […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Woman Arrested Following Shooting in Old Town that Injured 3

A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Old Town early Saturday morning. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Officers patrolling the Old Town area reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live (101 N. Rock Island Ave.) When police arrived, a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.
WICHITA, KS

