Maine State

Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
Bye Bye Baby! Baby Names That Are Losing Popularity in New Jersey

It's always a blessing when you have a baby and it's exciting for couples as they grow their family, but one thing that can be a bit of a challenge is finding the right name for your bundle of joy. Families always have input for the parents when it comes to names, but stay strong Mom and Dad and go with the name "you" want, not what friends and family recommend. Yes that's easy to say, but try top stay strong lol.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Murphy gets sweet new ride using NJ COVID $$

💲 Murphy and Oliver get new rides with pandemic relief funds. 💲 First details of how NJ spend Federal relief money. 💲 State Sen. says "WTF?" Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver both got sweet new rides that were paid for with federal COVID-19 relief funds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
Thursday NJ weather: Rain is gone, wind still blows

That's a wrap on New Jersey's sixth storm system of the month of January. Six mainly soggy, not very wintry, storms. We did pick up about 2 inches of snow in NW NJ on Wednesday. Along with a widespread inch-plus of rain and wind gusts up to 53 mph. Even though we did not get buried in snow, this was quite a potent, nasty storm.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
