Read full article on original website
Related
New study: New Jersey is a top rated road trip state
🚗 A new study ranks NJ as one of the best road trip states in the nation. 🚗 The Garden State gets a top road safety rating. 🚗 The study finds NJ has 11.3 attractions per 100 miles. Are you ready to do some traveling in 2023?
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter
Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
New Jersey’s Best Small Town is One of the Coolest in America
This is a fun article especially if you love to travel here in the United States. It's the coolest small town in America and we have our selection right here in New Jersey for you to check out. When it comes to Jersey we have many "cool" small towns to...
NJ man claims to have bomb: Florida airport searched, cops say
✈ John Magee was overheard in line saying he had a bomb in his bag. ✈ The concourse at the West Palm Beach Airport was evacuated and searched. ✈ Magee posted $30,000 bond and was allowed to return to New Jersey. A New Jersey man denied saying he had a...
22 Reasons Why New Jersey Is The Best State in the USA
We've put together a list of what makes New Jersey great - and not one of them has to do with politics! (Yay! This article is politics-free!) 1. New Jersey has more pizza places per capita than the state of New York. We love pizza!. 2. The first Miss America...
2 failing grades for NJ in new report card on tobacco control
🚭 New Jersey improved its grade in one category since last year. 🚭 Advocates say there's a glaring hole in NJ's smokefree laws. 🚭 NJ and the U.S. have looked at banning menthol cigarettes. If you were New Jersey's parent, you would not pleased with its latest...
The ‘Best’ Tourist Attraction in New Jersey is Pretty But Predictable
When you have "newbies" visit Jersey, which attractions do you insist on taking them to?. These are the places that make visitors shed all of those "things" that they've heard about us. I know, Jersey has some not-so-nice things said about it. Shocking. From landmarks to destinations, NJ is chock...
Helpful Advice If You Still Have Your Old New Jersey Plates
If you've ever had to get Jersey plates on your vehicle, do you know what you're supposed to do with your old plates?. Here's a pro tip for you; you aren't supposed to hold onto your old vehicle plates or toss them in the trash. For some, this may seem...
Bye Bye Baby! Baby Names That Are Losing Popularity in New Jersey
It's always a blessing when you have a baby and it's exciting for couples as they grow their family, but one thing that can be a bit of a challenge is finding the right name for your bundle of joy. Families always have input for the parents when it comes to names, but stay strong Mom and Dad and go with the name "you" want, not what friends and family recommend. Yes that's easy to say, but try top stay strong lol.
New Jersey Public Schools Get An Amazing Grade In A Recent Study
We all know there are many things about living in New Jersey, but if you are putting up with all of them for the sake of the kids, you have made an excellent choice. New Jersey's report card of sorts has been released and it turns out that if you chose to stick it out for the sake of your children's education, you made a really good choice.
Murphy gets sweet new ride using NJ COVID $$
💲 Murphy and Oliver get new rides with pandemic relief funds. 💲 First details of how NJ spend Federal relief money. 💲 State Sen. says "WTF?" Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver both got sweet new rides that were paid for with federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
Study Reveals That New Jersey Is Actually Not A Grumpy State After All
Let’s not waste any time debating if the fine folks in New Jersey can be grumpy. We all know we can be. The question simply becomes just how grumpy we actually get, and the research may just surprise you. There are so many things we encounter over the course...
OUCH! Baby Is 2 Feet Tall, 16 lbs At Birth Almost Beating New Jersey’s Biggest
This Brazilian baby came into the world and almost made history. Mama Cleidine Santos deserves the best Mother’s Day present money can buy after carrying a 16-pound baby that was 2 feet tall at birth! If you can believe it, we grew an even bigger one in New Jersey right in Toms River!
Thursday NJ weather: Rain is gone, wind still blows
That's a wrap on New Jersey's sixth storm system of the month of January. Six mainly soggy, not very wintry, storms. We did pick up about 2 inches of snow in NW NJ on Wednesday. Along with a widespread inch-plus of rain and wind gusts up to 53 mph. Even though we did not get buried in snow, this was quite a potent, nasty storm.
NJ film and TV production spending in 2022 smashes previous record
LOS ANGELES — Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission announced today that overall in-state production spending from filmmaking exceeded $650 million dollars in 2022, smashing the previous record of $500 million set in 2021. The announcement in California came after a series of...
Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in New Jersey?
When's the last time you flipped somebody the bird?. This is 1000% not an uncommon thing in New Jersey, as we can be a ... let's say, "expressive" variety of people. We can be as proficient in the art of foul four-letter words as Joe Pesci. And while we're driving...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0