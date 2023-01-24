Read full article on original website
Related
One-car crash causes five-mile stretch of SR-315 to close for two hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A one-car crash resulted in the closure of a major highway in northern Columbus early Friday morning. A person was taken to Ohio State University Hospital after a one-car accident just before 3 a.m. on State Route 315 South near the Ackerman Road exit. Columbus police shut down a major stretch […]
Pickup truck fire causes backup on I-71 North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A truck caught fire on Friday and emitted plumes of smoke, causing major delays on Interstate 71 North. Around 10:30 a.m., Columbus police arrived at I-71 North between the Cooke Road and North Broadway exits to find a pickup truck engulfed in flames. By 10:50 a.m., firefighters appeared to have the […]
Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver crashes into a Pickaway County home
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — One person was injured overnight after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a Pickaway County home. It happened late Wednesday evening near Winchester Pike and the Marcy Road intersection. According to reports, the driver lost control, and crashed into the garage, causing portions...
Drive-by-shooting investigation in Bucyrus leads police to the targeted home
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department is searching for a man who they believe shot at a house from his car Thursday evening. At 6:22 p.m., Bucyrus PD responded to shots fired at the 700 block of Gay Street. Witnesses gave a description of the car and officers found the car close to […]
NBC4 Columbus
Wanted man in Eastmoor, Columbus shooting arrested, charged with murder
A man charged for the murder of a 20-year-old in east Columbus last week has been arrested and was arraigned this morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. https://nbc4i.co/3DgY7Iy. Wanted man in Eastmoor, Columbus shooting arrested, …. A man charged for the murder of a 20-year-old in east Columbus last week...
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
One shot dead in South Central Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after being shot in South Central Hilltop Thursday evening. At about 7:45 p.m., Columbus police went to the 2400 block of Eakin Road near Hilltonia Park for a reported shooting, dispatchers said. Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene. Police have blocked off a residence on […]
Police identify body found at west Columbus parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. Hajid Jordan, 44, was found just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road, according to the […]
Suspect, 14, arrested in Ohio McDonald’s homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with the […]
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
Camera spots theft suspect leaving Columbus Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who has repeatedly stolen from a northeast Columbus Meijer. The female suspect stole from the Meijer on Hamilton Road several times between July 22 and Nov. 26, 2022, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Surveillance footage caught the suspect pushing out carts full of […]
NBC4 now unblocked on Reynoldsburg police devices, city says
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg’s city attorney said NBC4i.com is no longer blocked on city-owned computers. The update from City Attorney Chris Shook comes after multiple police officers reported that they were unable to access NBC4i.com after a story about department leadership that was published last Wednesday. When NBC4 initially asked Mayor Joe Begeny about the […]
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces additional charges
Columbus legal experts: Tyre Nichols’ death was ‘purely …. In the wake of video footage released showing Memphis police officers' violent, ultimately fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop in early January, civil rights attorneys, community leaders and faith leaders in Columbus told NBC4 their thoughts on the officers' actions and what comes next.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in 2016 killing of boy, 13
Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in 2016 killing of boy, 13. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XZJeCI. Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in …. Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in 2016 killing of boy, 13. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XZJeCI. Children’s Tylenol shortage hits Ohio shelves. A winter...
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald's shooting
Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus fast-food restaurant earlier this month. https://nbc4i.co/3WBpZ14. Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s …. Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted...
Columbus couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old
A previous story on the March Jr. and Dawson can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A couple suspected in the death of an 8-month-old was charged Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. A grand jury indicted Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March Jr. on charges of involuntary manslaughter and […]
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
Comments / 0