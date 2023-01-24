ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

KTVZ

29-year-old woman faces charges for posing as teen at New Jersey high school, police say

A 29-year-old New Jersey woman is facing charges over claims she used false government documents in a ploy to pose as a teenager at a high school, according to police. Hyejeong Shin was charged with one count of providing a false government document after she allegedly submitted a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education, the New Brunswick Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
KTVZ

An ‘extremely dangerous’ kidnapping suspect has evaded capture for nearly a week, prompting police to call for the public’s help

A sweeping multi-day manhunt continues for a suspect accused of brutally beating and kidnapping a woman in Oregon who remains in critical condition, according to police. While Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, has evaded capture since Tuesday, police say he is still active on dating apps. The Grants Pass Police Department warns he may be using the apps to find potential new victims or manipulate them into helping him escape.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVZ

After a weekend of protests against police brutality, Memphis officials note that investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death is not over

As protesters gathered across US cities over the weekend following the Memphis police beating that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, officials have said the investigation into the incident will continue amid questions over whether there could be additional charges. The fallout from the January 7 encounter has...
MEMPHIS, TN

