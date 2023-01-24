Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
The 2 Vikings Starters on Offense Who Appear Ready to Move On
For the most part, the Vikings offense is going to be looking pretty similar in 2023. Sure, some of the players might have signed new deals (Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson), but we’re likely to see most of the starters return. There are a pair of potential exceptions, though. There have been 2 Vikings starters who look like they may be heading elsewhere.
Former Vikings LB Signs with Saints
On Thursday evening, one of the multiple Vikings players who saw their practice squad contracts expire this week decided to move on. That player is former Vikings LB Ryan Connelly, who has decided to jump ship and join the New Orleans Saints, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Connelly,...
Vikings Eyeing Pettine a Bit Too Late
Since the offseason has started for the Minnesota Vikings, the most substantial change made has been in relieving former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell of his duties. That was the right move, but looking internally at Mike Pettine at this juncture seems a bit misguided. During the season it was clear...
Justin Jefferson Is the Only Non-QB Among the 5 MVP Finalists
QB Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) QB Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) QB Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) QB Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) WR Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) The MVP award has long been considered a QB-exclusive award. Further proving that is the fact that no non-QB has won the award since...
Vikings Look to In-House Candidate for DC Opening
So far, we’ve known that the Vikings have at least 3 candidates to be the defensive coordinator. Brian Flores, Ryan Nielsen, and Sean Desai are those men. According to Ben Goessling, we should be adding a 4th name to the list: current assistant head coach Mike Pettine. Take a...
Does Re-Hiring a Former Vikings Defensive Coordinator Make Sense?
Earlier in the week, we learned the reasonably surprising news that George Edwards – the Vikings defensive coordinator from 2014-19 – wasn’t being brought back to Dallas. Given the strong effort from Micah Parsons & Friends, Edwards’ dismissal is noteworthy. Now, it just so happens that...
Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors Just Got More Juice
Following the Green Bay Packers season ending in disappointment after a home loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, rumors surrounding the future of QB Aaron Rodgers ran rampant once again. It started with his somewhat sentimental postgame press conference where he was asked about retirement multiple times, and it continues into the offseason as rumors move from retirement to a possible Aaron Rodgers trade.
Recent History Suggests Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Vikings Should Stay Put
Following their embarrassing loss to the New York Giants in the opening round of the playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings locked in the 23rd pick in the upcoming draft. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will have a difficult decision to make. Upon first glance, picking in the low 20s isn’t ideal, but the recent...
Vikings Rumors: Signing Top-Notch FAs, Losing Internal Talent, & DC Interviews
We’ve officially transitioned into the portion of the year when Vikings rumors are going to be coming fast and furious. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we discuss the potential to bring in high-end free agents, the team potentially saying goodbye to some players, and the ongoing DC search.
The 3 Single Moves to Create Maximum Cap Space in Minnesota
The upcoming moves to create cap space in Minnesota are going to be fascinating. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is venturing into his second year on the job. So far, he has shown that he isn’t shy when it comes to pulling off trades. He will lean on void years and will also move on from productive veterans (one thinks of Michael Pierce).
Vikings Draft Thermometer: WR Jalin Hyatt
Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt.
Questions Answered: The O’Connell Snub, the Jets-Rodgers Hubbub, Jefferson MVP Votes
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 26th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
AFC/NFC Championship Picks
Eagles -7.5 (W) Perhaps the Brock Purdy magic is real, but this is by far his biggest test yet. The Philadelphia Eagles have an historically great defensive front after recording a ridiculous 70 sacks during the regular season. They once again proved to be dominant last weekend against the New York Giants, crushing their division rivals by a score of 38-7.
The Vikings Turn to Seattle for Their 2nd DC Interview
The Minnesota Vikings have officially conducted their second interview regarding their vacant defensive coordinator position. This time, the Vikings turn to Seattle to interview Sean Desai for the position. This is the second straight year that Desai has been a candidate for the Vikings DC job, and on Tuesday, the team announced that they had completed an interview with him.
Vikings Draft Thermometer: CB Joey Porter Jr.
Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.
Brian Flores Gets the Next Interview for the Vikings DC Job
This week, the Minnesota Vikings have begun conducting interviews with defensive coordinator candidates to fill the role held by Ed Donatell during the regular season. Over the past few days, Minnesota has interviewed New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Sean Desai, and in-house candidate Mike Pettine for the Vikings dc job.
Vikings Draft Thermometer: QB Anthony Richardson
Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Florida QB Anthony Richardson.
Vikings Coach Gets Interview with Tampa Bay
Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell has been a hot ticket item around the NFL so far in this coaching cycle. First, it was Bill Belichick calling for his former player to be his offensive coordinator. Now, the Vikings coach gets an interview with the current team of a former Belichick player, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
PFF Tabs Young Vikings Linebacker as a Breakout Candidate in 2023
Every year, young NFL players burst onto the scene in their second NFL seasons after spending time as depth roles throughout their rookie years. In 2021, we saw K.J. Osborn take a big step towards becoming a major contributor in the Vikings offense. In 2022, Christian Darrisaw went from a solid starter to a budding superstar at left tackle.
Vikings FA Fits: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Could be a Pass Rush Specialist for the New DC
Last offseason, I discussed adding edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. My reasons were multiple. At just 26 (at the time), Okoronkwo was staring down several more years of good football. He was the 17th-best edge rusher on PFF, an indication that he may have been underrated around the NFL. Plus, he played for the Rams, meaning the new coaching staff would be well aware of his abilities. Making the potential fit even better was that he wasn’t going to break the bank.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0