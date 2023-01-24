Alphas at the Capitol: Historically black fraternity talks maternal mortality rates, gun violence with lawmakers

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WJZY) — School lessons on slavery are taught nationwide in classrooms, but one South Carolina legislator has proposed a bill that could change that. State Rep. Jermaine L. Johnson, (D-Dist. 70), wants to ban educators from teaching about slave owners in schools across the Palmetto state. He says he’s just trying to make a point.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO