Alphas at the Capitol: Historically black fraternity talks maternal mortality rates, gun violence with lawmakers

Read full article on original website
Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com
SC bill would prevent teaching about slave owners, ‘including George Washington’
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WJZY) — School lessons on slavery are taught nationwide in classrooms, but one South Carolina legislator has proposed a bill that could change that. State Rep. Jermaine L. Johnson, (D-Dist. 70), wants to ban educators from teaching about slave owners in schools across the Palmetto state. He says he’s just trying to make a point.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Missing infant from Kaufman County found safe in North Carolina
UPDATE: Xyavier Calliste Jr. was found around 2 a.m. Friday morning with his mother Abigail Williams, 23, in North Carolina. Kemp Police said the two were picked up at a bus terminal in Fayetteville with assistance from the town’s police department. Williams is presumed by Kemp Police to have...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Ohio Dollar General stores temporarily shut down amid overcharging lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees, the company’s corporate office, and the state’s attorney general were all providing different reasons. Workers at the Clintonville location said they received a call from the retailer’s corporate office telling them to...
Comments / 0