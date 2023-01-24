The first episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! aired Jan. 26, 2003. Last night, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of that broadcast, Kimmel brought back the exact same lineup of guests: George Clooney, Snoop Dogg (who was acting as Kimmel’s co-host for the first week), and musical guest Coldplay, who are suddenly all over TV again. There were several moments of split-screen that provided a pretty fun time capsule effect — Snoop looks exactly the same, Clooney does not — and everyone did a lot of reminiscing, as you’d expect on an anniversary show. Kimmel compared Snoop’s rider from 20 years ago to his current rider, Clooney brought out some liquor to share with everyone onstage, and Coldplay did Coldplay things.

