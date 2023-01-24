Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Watch Hailey Whitters Make A Charming TV Debut On Kimmel
Back in 2020, our country music correspondent Marissa R. Moss picked The Dream, the second album from the Iowa-born singer and songwriter Hailey Whitters, as the year’s best country LP. Last year, Stephen Deusner named Whitters’ follow-up Raised one of the year’s best country albums. One of the songs from that album is “Everything She Ain’t,” an elegantly written leave-your-girl song that combines traditional country instrumentation with drum-machine handclaps. That song became Whitters’ first country-radio hit, and last night, she got to sing it on network television.
Stereogum
Katie Gately – “Fawn” & “Brute”
Soundscape connoisseur Katie Gately is back with a new album, Fawn / Brute, her follow-up to 2020’s Loom. The album was inspired by Gately’s decision to have a child and her experience so far with motherhood. “When I got pregnant I started to get creative again,” she said. “I had a lot of energy at first, but later on, my pregnancy was stressful and worrying, so the music got darker and darker: I was making angry music while I was supposed to be feeling maternal.”
Stereogum
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
This week Bono’s son covered Miley Cyrus and the Edge’s son released a single. That’s what’s new in the world of U2 babies. Your best comments from the past seven days are below. THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS. Score: 18 | Jan 21st. Performing...
Stereogum
The 1975 Announce Harry Styles Appearance In Newcastle But Bring Out Lewis Capaldi To Sing Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”
Hijinks! The 1975 love hijinks. While touring behind last year’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language, the British band has indulged in all sorts of attention-grabbing stunts. Frontman Matty Healy has eaten raw meat while touching himself, and he’s made out with fans and sucked on randos’ thumbs. A couple of weeks ago, Taylor Swift came out as a surprise guest at the 1975’s London show, covering their song “The City” and performing her monster hit “Anti-Hero” live for the first time. So when the screens at the 1975’s arena show announced special guest Harry Styles, their fans believed it. But they didn’t get Harry Styles. They got Lewis Capaldi.
Stereogum
Lil Yachty’s New Album Let’s Start Here. Is A Wild Psychedelic Rock Odyssey
We knew Lil Yachty was a weird guy, but we didn’t know he was this weird. Yachty, the Atlanta rap eccentric, has always pushed his voice in as many different directions as possible — a tendency that’s led him from projects that range from Michigan Boat Boy, a 2021 mixtape where he teamed up with rappers from the Detroit and Flint underground scenes, to the movie based on the card game UNO that he was supposedly developing. A few months ago, Yachty had his biggest hit in years with “Poland,” an 88-second rap goof that became a viral sensation. So now Yachty has naturally followed that song with a full-on bugged-out psychedelic rock album.
Stereogum
Stream YEAR0001’s RIFT Two Comp Featuring New Songs From Ecco2k, Real Lies, Thaiboy Digital, & More
The Swedish label YEAR0001 is best-known as the home of Drain Gang, the misty and experimental Stockholm-based quasi-rap collective that includes members like Yung Lean, Bladee, Thaiboy Digital, and Ecco2k. Three years ago, most of those artists contributed to RIFT One, a YEAR0001 benefit compilation with a sound that trended more toward euphoric rave music than the psychedelic and vibed-out rap that made those artists internet favorites. Today, YEAR0001 has done it again.
Stereogum
Stream Parannoul’s New Album After The Magic
Earlier in January, Seoul’s bedroom-shoegaze act Parannoul released a standalone single, “We Shine At Night.” It followed a busy 2022, with Parannoul releasing an EP last February, a collaborative EP with Asian Glow in September, and a hybridized LCD Soundsystem/Car Seat Headrest cover in between. Now, Parannoul have shared a rather mesmerizing new LP (with “We Shine At Night” included) called After The Magic You can stream it now, and/or pre-save your physical copy, which will be available in April.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Skrillex & Bladee – “Real Spring”
Skrillex has kicked off the year in overdrive, putting out a string of new singles ahead of his rumored double album. So far he’s shared “Rumble” (with Fred again.. and Flowdan), “Way Back” (with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd), and “Leave Me Like This” (with Bobby Raps). Today, he’s back with yet another new song, “Real Spring.” This one features contributions from Bladee. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Tim Hecker – “Lotus Light”
The veteran experimental producer and composer Tim Hecker is busy these days. Last year, Hecker collaborated with Arca and scored the BBC series The North Water. This year, Hecker has done the music for Possessor director Brandon Cronenberg’s new film Infinity Pool, which is supposed to be both excellent and gross. Hecker also has live shows coming up, including a stop at Austin’s Oblivion Access Festival, and he’s just announced the new album No Highs.
Stereogum
Grammys’ Beach Boys Tribute Concert Lines Up Beck, St. Vincent, Weezer, My Morning Jacket, & More
Occasionally, the Recording Academy will round up a bunch of artists that are in town for the Grammy Awards and have them participate in a tribute concert. A couple years ago, there was one dedicated to Prince and last year they did one for Paul Simon. This year it’s A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys.
Stereogum
Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom
The Drin are a band out of Cincinnati led by Dylan McCartney. By their own description, they “seamlessly transport between post-punk, acid guitar jangle, and krautish experimentalism.” They’ve got a new album out today with the eye-catching title Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom; having grabbed your attention, the album rewards it.
Stereogum
Stream Fatboi Sharif & Roper Williams’ Intense, Disorienting New EP Planet Unfaithful
The bugged-out New Jersey Artist To Watch Fatboi Sharif found underground fame on the strength of Gandhi Loves Children, the splatter-happy expressionist rap album that he and producer Roper Williams released in 2021. A few months ago, Fatboi Sharif followed that album by teaming up with producer Noface for the experimental mixtape Preaching In Havana. Now, Sharif and Roper Williams have reunited for a new EP, and it’s a good one.
Stereogum
John Darnielle Explains Role As Chloë Sevigny’s Bandmate On New TV Show Poker Face
Poker Face is a new TV series on Peacock starring Natasha Lyonne, created with Knives Out/Glass Onion director Rian Johnson. It’s an old-school mystery-of-the-week style detective show, and it’s getting good reviews. In the fourth episode, “Rest in Metal,” Mountain Goats mastermind John Darnielle, a well-known metalhead, stars as a member of Doxxxology, a one-hit wonder metal band fronted by Chloë Sevigny as the fictitious Ruby Ruin. Darnielle also worked with with Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed to write Doxxxology’s early-2000s hit “Staple Head” as well as their attempted comeback single “Merch Girl.”
Stereogum
Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s First Musical Guest Coldplay Return For The Show’s 20th Anniversary Episode
The first episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! aired Jan. 26, 2003. Last night, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of that broadcast, Kimmel brought back the exact same lineup of guests: George Clooney, Snoop Dogg (who was acting as Kimmel’s co-host for the first week), and musical guest Coldplay, who are suddenly all over TV again. There were several moments of split-screen that provided a pretty fun time capsule effect — Snoop looks exactly the same, Clooney does not — and everyone did a lot of reminiscing, as you’d expect on an anniversary show. Kimmel compared Snoop’s rider from 20 years ago to his current rider, Clooney brought out some liquor to share with everyone onstage, and Coldplay did Coldplay things.
Stereogum
Kamaiyah – “Champagne Tears”
Kamaiyah, the Bay Area rap great, has had a tough run in terms of industry hype cycles over the past few years. But she’s kept up a steady stream of new music over the past year or so, and it seems to be building toward something. After releasing three EPs last year, in January she shared the new single “Thru The Week.” Today she dropped another track, a tune called “Champagne Tears” that casts a melancholy vibe over Kamaiyah’s usual sing-songy party music. Meanwhile, on Twitter she says she’s having fun making music again, ignoring the stats, and moving toward releasing a full album statement in the summer. Until then, hear “Champagne Tears” below.
Stereogum
Atlanta Rhythm Section’s Dean Daughtry Dead At 76
Dean Daughtry, keyboardist and co-founder of Southern soft-rock act Atlanta Rhythm Section, has died. The band posted an official statement on their social-media accounts, writing: “For 49 years he never missed a gig, until his health forced him to retire a couple of years ago, cutting short his goal of 50 years. He was like a Bulldog, but his friends knew him as ‘OX.'” Daughtry was 76.
Stereogum
Sextile – “Crassy Mel”
The LA industrial post-punk band Sextile returned from a long layoff last March with a pair of new songs. Today they’ve got another new single out, a jarringly tense and busy genre mash called “Crassy Mel.” It sounds like something that could have been on the Spawn soundtrack, sandwiching a chanted new wave pop song with a barrage of wild synths and beats and eventually dissolving into peaceful reverie. Listen below.
Stereogum
Gabby’s World – “Sank”
For the better part of a decade, the New York CIty-based musician Gabby Smith has been putting out music under various names, most recently as Gabby’s World. Smith’s last full-length, Beast On Beast, came out almost five years ago, and she’s gearing up to roll out another album, GABBY SWORD, but it will be a while until you hear the whole thing.
