Economists: U.S., Arkansas economies not likely to see recession in 2023
Arkansas and the U.S. will likely avoid economic recession primarily because of continued job and wage growth, according to three economists who spoke Friday (Jan. 27) at the 29th annual Arkansas Business Forecast Luncheon held in Rogers. Around 1,000 people attended the event, according to officials with the Center for...
AEDCE names 2023 board of directors
The membership of Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDCE) has elected the following to its board of directors with terms that began January 1, 2023. Birch is the director of development for the City of North Little Rock. He joins the board representing the Second Congressional District. His term expires December 31, 2024.
Arkansas Delta Byways to present 21st annual Delta Awards
The 21st annual Delta Awards recognizing tourism achievement in eastern Arkansas will be presented during festivities on Jan. 27 at the Hendrix Fine Arts Center on the campus of Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas in Helena-West Helena. The event is sponsored by Arkansas Delta Byways with support...
Gov. Sanders appoints David Haak to Arkansas Highway Commission
Gov. Sarah Sanders announced Thursday (Jan. 26) that she will appoint former legislator David Haak to serve as a member of the Arkansas Highway Commission. His term will expire on Jan. 14, 2033. Haak, a former GOP State Representative from Texarkana, will replace Robert Moore, former Democratic Speaker of the...
AARP Arkansas accepting 2023 community challenge grant applications
AARP Arkansas is seeking local eligible organizations and governments across the state to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 15 at 4:00 p.m. Grants can fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic...
Signature Bank announces new mortgage division president
Fayetteville-based Signature Bank of Arkansas has promoted Kim Whedbee to president of its mortgage division. According to a news release Thursday (Jan. 26), her predecessor, Christine Morrison, has retired from the mortgage industry but not from Signature Bank. She has accepted a new role within the human resources department. “We’re...
