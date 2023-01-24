Where to go for the Girls Engineer It Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local Society of Women Engineers chapter will be hosting a Girls Engineer It Day on Jan. 28 at Woodville Tompkins High School.

The day will give 300 Coastal Empire elementary, middle, and high school students the opportunity to get hands on experience working in STEM.

The activities will be age appropriate and include learning about things like hydroponics, stomp rockets, and Rube Goldberg machines.

This registration link will bring you to the website necessary to sign up. Registration is $10 and includes all supplies for activities as well as a t-shirt.