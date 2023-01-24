Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas fruit breeder John R. Clark reflects on 42-year career with Division of Agriculture
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Take a walk through the fruit section at your local grocery store or farmers market and you’re bound to pick up a grape, peach, nectarine, blackberry or blueberry with John Reuben Clark’s fingerprints on it. Over the course of his 42-plus year career with...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, January 27, 2023: Four-lane U.S. 82
We’re going to hold Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to her pledge made Thursday to see the four-laning of U.S. 82 across South Arkansas. Of course, in some respects, that pledge is like some of her executive orders on matters that were either moot points, or work already in progress. We were already expecting to see a contract issued later this year for the segment between Columbia 27 and the 82-98 junction west of Waldo, along with the reconstruction of the railroad overpass on U.S. 82 near the Lafayette County line. We expect that to be followed by a bid award in a couple of years for the segment between Columbia 526 eastward to Arkansas 98 south of Village – although we suspect that segment might be curtailed somewhat. If the governor is saying that she’s going to support some type of gasoline/electric tax package to get this project rolling, well, she’s got a little time to place this on the 2024 ballot with perhaps some of the work starting within the fourth or sixth year of a Sanders administration. We’ve been plugging for 82 four-laning for decades. Some of it has happened. Perhaps Sanders has a way to push this across the goal line so that South Arkansas gets what Mississippi and most of Texas already has – four lanes of U.S. 82 across their states.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week
FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
thearkansas100.com
Arkansas has an oddball collection of arcane laws
While some of these laws have been repealed, a few are still on the books:. • In Little Rock, it’s illegal to honk a car horn after 9 p.m. near places that sell sandwiches and cold drinks. • Atheists cannot testify in court as a witness or hold political...
a-z-animals.com
7 Beautiful Trees Native to Arkansas
Have you traveled through Arkansas, marveling at the stunning scenery while making memories that will last a lifetime? While you can’t forget the beauty of its mountains, lakes, and rivers, most tourists overlook some of the ancient wonders that lie within its borders – wonderful trees that have been living for centuries.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas teachers salaries could go from $36k to $50K after with passing of new bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas Senate and House Democrats introduced the Raising Arkansas's Investment in Schools and Educators (RAISE) Act of 2023. The bill would raise Arkansas's worst-in-the-South starting salaries for teachers from $36,000 to $50,000, with a $10,000 raise for every public school teacher in Arkansas. Democrats also...
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
talkbusiness.net
Economists: U.S., Arkansas economies not likely to see recession in 2023
Arkansas and the U.S. will likely avoid economic recession primarily because of continued job and wage growth, according to three economists who spoke Friday (Jan. 27) at the 29th annual Arkansas Business Forecast Luncheon held in Rogers. Around 1,000 people attended the event, according to officials with the Center for...
Report: Arkansas rent increases among nation’s highest
Year-over-year rent increases in Arkansas were among the highest in the country, according to a recent report.
Governor Sanders Establishes The Natural State Initiative
Executive Order creates a Natural State Initiative Advisory Council. The advisory council will be led by First Gentleman, Bryan Sanders, with the purpose of promoting outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas. The announcement came from Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday. Bryan Sanders will serve as chair. Governor Sanders referenced an emphasis by her administration to promote the state’s parks, rivers, and hunting areas to both boost tourism and public health.
Arkansas average gas price jumps 11 cents for two consecutive weeks
The average gas price in Arkansas has jumped 11 cents two weeks in a row due to increased crude oil prices.
dequeenbee.com
How Living Off the Grid in Arkansas Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
ACHI: Millions in NWA Medicare costs spent outside region
An analysis has found that millions of dollars of the billion spent on Northwest Arkansas Medicare enrollees' healthcare in 2019 were spent on services provided outside of the region.
KHBS
William Asa Hutchinson III loses law license
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court has suspended the law license of William Asa Hutchinson III, son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Committee on Professional Conduct found alleged violations of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct. Hutchinson "presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas sees 4th-highest rent rate increase
Arkansas Democrats file bill to raise starting teacher …. Arkansas Senate and House Democrats introduced a bill, HB 1268, on Jan. 25 that would raise starting salaries for teachers from $36,000 to $50,000 and includes a $10,000 raise for every public-school teacher in Arkansas. Benton County Sheriff’s Office warns about...
KHBS
Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Paula Juels Jones (1972–)
Paula Juels Jones is arguably the finest women’s tennis player that the state of Arkansas has ever produced. She has also served as a civic leader and lawyer focused on public service. Paula Juels was born on April 23, 1972, to Woody Juels and Laura Juels. Her father introduced...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
southarkansassun.com
Schools in Arkansas Cancels Classes Due to Forecasted Snowfall, Here is the List!
The forecasted significant snowfall led some schools in Arkansas to cancel their classes on Tuesday afternoon. Schools in some districts in Arkansas decided to cancel their classes due to the forecasted significant snowfall. Classes were closed on Tuesday afternoon until today, Wednesday. However, there are no updates and reports yet if the classes will resume tomorrow.
