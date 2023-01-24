Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's HairDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
One-On-One With a Fairhaven Woman Who Helped Co-Produce Hulu’s ‘Boston Strangler’
Little did I know while writing about the new Boston Strangler movie coming to Hulu that one of the brains behind the operation was right here on the SouthCoast. Fairhaven native/resident Janelle Canastra has worked on over 20 movies in her lifetime with her latest co-producing on the set of Boston Strangler. I had the opportunity to sit down with her for 20 minutes to discuss her career as my inquiring mind was curious.
Viral TikTok Star ‘Traffic Cone Sax Man’ Drops New Song Inspired by a Providence Restaurant
Just shy of one million followers, this TikTok saxophone player is destined for greatness. Wenzl Mcgowen, A.K.A. "Traffic Cone Sax Man', has been making a wave here on the SouthCoast and Rhode Island and he's just getting started. From America's Got Talent to TikTok, Mcgowen is taking his act on the road all around the world, one city at a time.
Boston Native Jennifer Coolidge Named Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year
Whether you are a fan of White Lotus or have watched the movie Legally Blonde hundreds of times like I have, chances are you love Jennifer Coolidge. It turns out Harvard University agrees as they have named the Massachusetts native the Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year. Harvard’s Hasty Pudding...
Steven Tyler Took Time to Surprise First Responders in Massachusetts
Once again, New England native and Aerosmith lead singer, Steven Tyler, went back out in the community and took time to surprise first responders. It is not new for Steven Tyler to surprise people and spread joy in New England, especially in Massachusetts. Back in June 2022, after entering a...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts husband of Lindsay Clancy releases statement after losing his three young children
Patrick Clancy, who has lost his three young children this week in Duxbury and his wife is facing charges, has released a statement through a GoFundMe fundraiser that has raised $600,000 as of this writing in just two days. The statement is as follows:. Thank you all for your love...
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List
The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists
"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
New Bedford Starbucks on Coggeshall Street Is Officially Open
New Bedford has every reason to celebrate as the Coggeshall Street Starbucks has officially opened its doors. On Jan. 27, at exactly 11 a.m., Starbucks opened for business for the first time. The popular coffee shop will remain open until 8 p.m. Starting on day two, it will open at 4:30 a.m.
newbedfordguide.com
Long-awaited opening of New Bedford’s Starbucks finally happens!
In December of 2021, we shared the news that Starbucks would be opening a cafe in New Bedford. Well, after many delays, and the possibility of Starbucks reneging on its decision to use the New Bedford site, it has finally happened! They are open for business. The location is 157...
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
Boston Dynamics’ Robot Makes Scary Progress to Becoming a Human in Boston, Massachusetts
Whether you are ready for it or not, the future of robotics is here. I feel like I blinked, and, BOOM, robots are just around the corner. Have you seen any?. A few months ago, I encountered my first robot on the streets of Manchester, New Hampshire. I think it was Amazon? Or some kind of package delivery...
This New Bedford Dog Is No Longer Thriving in a Foster Setting [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Another week, another animal to adopt. Hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast are waiting for the perfect family. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we share their stories. This week, we head to Lighthouse Animal Shelter in New Bedford where a young dog needs someone to cheer him up.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Watch New Bedford’s Landmark ‘Cigarette’ Smokestack Come Down in Implosion
NEW BEDFORD — Three...two...one...liftoff! Or, more accurately, crashdown?. That's what New Bedford residents saw on the waterfront on Friday morning, as the city's landmark 'cigarette' smokestack came down in a scheduled implosion. Mayor Jon Mitchell posted a video of the well-known tower falling as part of the demolition of...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Eater
Slurp Oysters All Winter Long at Island Creek’s New Indoor Raw Bar
The oyster obsessives at Island Creek Oysters are adding an indoor raw bar to their sprawling farm operation on the South Shore. There’s been an outdoor raw bar available for years at the farm — which is located at 403 Washington Street, in Duxbury — but this will be the first time that customers have access to a year-round raw bar on site. The bar, which opens on Friday, January 27, is stocked with Island Creek’s own oysters as well as Aunt Dotty oysters from nearby Saquish, plus other comforting seafood dishes including clam chowder, ceviche, and a seafood cocktail with oysters, shrimp, salmon, and clams. The warmly lit, wood-paneled space is dotted with couches and cushions to lounge on while looking out across Duxbury Bay.
tourcounsel.com
Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
