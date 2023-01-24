Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whdh.com
Investigation underway after driver crashes into building in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Dorchester on Friday. A red sedan could be seen smashed against the side of a building at the intersection of New England and Mallard avenues, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was...
whdh.com
Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Ramp in Woburn that carries traffic from I-93 to I-95 closed after truck driver ejected in rollover
WOBURN, Mass — The ramp that carries traffic from I-93 to I-95 in Woburn is closed after a tractor trailer that carried sand rolled over. According to Mass State Police, the driver of the tractor trailer was ejected from the trailer and has non-life-threatening injuries. Woburn fire is on...
Several vehicles vandalized in Waltham; police investigating
WALTHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a rash of cars that were damaged in a Waltham neighborhood. Waltham Police say the crimes took place in the city’s Warrendale neighborhood. Although they don’t have any pictures or description of suspect(s), officials believe the car involved was a Jeep Gladiator.
WCVB
Woman trapped under Green Line trolley in Boston freed by rescue team
BOSTON — A 20-year-old woman is expected to survive the injuries she suffered when she became trapped under an MBTA Green Line trolley in Boston, according to the MBTA Transit Police Department. The Boston Fire Department shared a photograph of its technical rescue team and first responders from the...
WMUR.com
Police arrest man at Logan Airport on charge he tried to cash check stolen during Exeter store robbery
EXETER, N.H. — A man who was wanted by Exeter police for attempting to cash a stolen check believed to be taken during a store robbery is set to appear in court next week. Daury Rodriguez Contreras, 20, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was taken into custody at Logan Airport last week, officials said.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after shooting victim drives himself to Boston fire station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials say a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to a fire station in Dorchester on Thursday after being shot outside of a nearby laundromat. Firefighters at a station on Dorchester Avenue said the man came in with a gunshot wound to the...
Driver Ejected From Tractor Trailer In Woburn, I-93 Closed For 'Indefinite' Time
A tractor trailer filled with sand rolled over and began leaking fuel on I-93, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle and leading to closures on part of the I-95 to I-93 interchange, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police reported the rollover around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan…
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at South Boston building, fire officials say
BOSTON — A firefighter suffered a minor injury while crews battled a two-alarm fire at a building in South Boston on Saturday, fire officials said. The fire broke out at 141 P Street around 3 p.m. Crews were working to control the fire and to prevent it from spreading...
nbcboston.com
Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
nbcboston.com
Truck Rolls Over in Woburn, Closing I-93-to-I-95 Ramp Indefinitely and Hurting Driver
A truck carrying sand rolled over on the ramp from Interstate 93 north to I-95 south, closing the ramp for cleanup as well as two lanes of I-95 south, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was thrown from the crash and hurt, but expected to survive, police...
Rollover crash with serious injuries causing lengthy delays on I-495 in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A rollover crash with serious injuries is causing lengthy traffic delays on Interstate 495 in Lawrence on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway found a vehicle flipped on its roof in the grassy median.
Rollover crash with serious injuries snarls traffic on I-495 in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A rollover crash with serious injuries caused lengthy traffic delays on Interstate 495 in Lawrence on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway found a vehicle flipped on its roof in the grassy median. According to the Reading Fire Department, the truck spilled salt and was leaking fuel across the highway.
State police: 5 people arrested after troopers chase stolen vehicle through Revere into Boston
REVERE, Mass. — Five people riding in a stolen vehicle were arrested after leading troopers on chase that spanned multiple highways in Revere and Boston early Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Route 107 in Revere shortly after midnight spotted a black...
WCVB
Tractor-trailer rollover closes Southeast Expressway lanes, damages fence along MBTA Red Line
BOSTON — Drivers on the Southeast Expressway faced gridlock for hours and riders on the MBTA Red Line were bused between some stops Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer rollover crash. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 93 South in Dorchester, near the Savin Hill exit. The crash left the...
WCVB
Dispute in New Hampshire bar led to deadly shooting in Manchester, AG says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A shooting that left a New Hampshire man dead early Saturday morning stemmed from a dispute that started inside a Manchester bar, according to authorities. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said the shooting happened shortly after 12:45 a.m. outside of The Goat Bar and Grill...
Body found washed up on Marblehead beach, police investigating
A body washed up on a shore in Marblehead on Thursday, prompting a police response and investigation. Marblehead police arrived around 4 p.m. at the end of Edgemere Road to respond to a report of a body lying on the beach, authorities said in a statement. Police said they identified...
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
WCVB
Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car
PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
