Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 08:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 14:24:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CST. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County threatens low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM CST Sunday was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 19.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning to 15.4 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will rise to 15.5 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.0 feet on 09/22/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed San Bernard River Boling 18.0 19.2 Sun 7 am CST 19.9 17.4 15.5
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 23:49:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 09:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Chambers A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Galveston and eastern Chambers Counties through 915 AM CST At 841 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Smith Point, or 13 miles southeast of Beach City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Smith Point, Stowell and Oak Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0