Effective: 2023-01-29 08:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 14:24:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CST. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County threatens low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM CST Sunday was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 19.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning to 15.4 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will rise to 15.5 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.0 feet on 09/22/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed San Bernard River Boling 18.0 19.2 Sun 7 am CST 19.9 17.4 15.5

BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO