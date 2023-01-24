‘Maintain and increase service’: Police levy to hit Beavercreek ballots

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There will be a new police levy on the ballot in Beavercreek this May.

On Monday, Jan. 23, the Beavercreek City Council voted to add a police levy to the upcoming ballot. According to a release, the funds brought in by this levy would be used to increase the police department’s ability to serve by hiring five additional police officers as well as maintaining and purchasing equipment.

“While the ballot language allows the city to use levy funds to maintain its current police department building, funds generated from this levy do not include funding for a new facility,” said City Manager Pete Landrum. “The need for a new police department building remains, but right now, the city is focused on obtaining the proper funds to maintain and increase the department’s service levels.”

If the levy passes in May, Beavercreek residents will see property taxes rise by $63 per $100,000 of appraised property value.

