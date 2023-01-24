ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

City Of Las Vegas to host multiple events during Black History Month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Black History Month starts February 1st, and the City of Las Vegas is getting the community together with several events happening throughout the month. City of Las Vegas facilities will be closed on Febuary 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day. A Night of Expressions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
High Roller releases lighting color schedule for February

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The LINQ Promenade has announced its seasonal lightning schedule, which will display various light shows in observance of important days. High Roller will showcase red, yellow, and green lighting for Black History Month. Saturday, Feb. 4. High Roller will showcase red for American Heart Month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Chi Asian Kitchen

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Festive dishes and specialty cocktails all-in celebration of the Lunar New Year. Joining me now from Chi Asian Kitchen at The Strat, corporate executive chef, Bradley Manchester.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Circus Circus Las Vegas strikes partnership with Choice Hotels

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas and Choice Hotels International announced a partnership that will allow people to book rooms through Choice's websites and earn loyalty points. The two companies said Friday that Circus Circus rooms will join the Ascend Hotel Collection and guests can earn and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vietnamese Lunar New Year 'TET' Festival

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lunar New Year Celebrations are underway around the world, including right here in Las Vegas. And this coming Sunday, there's a special event to celebrate the Year of the Cat in the Vietnamese Community!. Here to share more about this event is Shane Nguyen, Vice...
LAS VEGAS, NV
'Sock Out Poverty' non-profit hosts 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three-hundred local families in need are a little warmer tonight. 19-year-old Houstonian Princess Jackson brought her non-profit organization "Sock Out Poverty" to the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas for the 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign. Jackson is an actress who noticed that many of...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Hang out at family-friendly game store Shall We Play?

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a family-friendly store that's been around for almost a decade, providing everything from board game rentals to tournaments. Now, Shall We Play? has added live music, making it the ultimate place to hang out. Owner Derrick Taylor stopped by to talk more about the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas community reacts to video release of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community and Nevada officials are sharing their remarks following the footage released of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on Friday:. Sheriff Kevin McMahill and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department extend...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas leaders react to deadly beating video of Tyre Nichols

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local civil rights organizations are speaking out and condemning the video of a Memphis man brutally beaten by police. The NAACP of Las Vegas along with the ACLU of Nevada are responding to the video that has captured the entire country’s attention. Video shows...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Gov. Lombardo addresses Oakland A's potential move

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Time is running out for the Athletics to get a deal done for a new stadium in Oakland. Negotiations between the team and the city of Oakland have been quiet for their proposed $12 billion waterfront stadium project. Las Vegas is still the leading contender...
OAKLAND, CA
Las Vegas Ballpark to host job fair with multiple seasonal positions

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you looking for a temporary job? The Las Vegas Ballpark will host a job fair with multiple seasonal positions available. The job fair will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Playstudios Club located at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ask the Experts: Impact from dropping interest rates

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market is ever-changing, so we're asking the experts the tough questions to keep people up to date. Alex Rivlin from The Rivlin Group joined us to talk about how dropping interest rates could affect prospective buyers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Salute Our Troops: Meet Craig Drummond

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local man was awarded the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal while serving as a lawyer in the U.S. army. And now, he's our January recipient for Salute Our Troops. Craig Drummond joined the United States army while he was a law student.
LAS VEGAS, NV

