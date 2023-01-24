Read full article on original website
Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker announces she is signing with Las Vegas Aces
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are getting a new member on the team. On Saturday, two-time MVP Candance Parker announced via Instagram that she is signing with the Las Vegas Aces. Parker released a statement that said, in part,. While Chicago will always be my home,...
Chef Nickolas Rizzo demonstrates how to prepare risotto
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From Italy to Las Vegas, Chef Nickolas Rizzo joined us in studio Friday. Food is the way to anyone's heart, so he walks us through the proper preparation of risotto.
City Of Las Vegas to host multiple events during Black History Month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Black History Month starts February 1st, and the City of Las Vegas is getting the community together with several events happening throughout the month. City of Las Vegas facilities will be closed on Febuary 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day. A Night of Expressions...
John Katsilometes talks Jay Leno's latest accident, MSG Sphere update
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Review-Journal's man about town, John Katsilometes, got a big exclusive with Jay Leno this week. Johnny Kats shared the details of Leno opening up about the second accident he suffered this month. He also has updates on Carlos Santana in Las Vegas, Jon Lovitz's...
High Roller releases lighting color schedule for February
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The LINQ Promenade has announced its seasonal lightning schedule, which will display various light shows in observance of important days. High Roller will showcase red, yellow, and green lighting for Black History Month. Saturday, Feb. 4. High Roller will showcase red for American Heart Month.
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Chi Asian Kitchen
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Festive dishes and specialty cocktails all-in celebration of the Lunar New Year. Joining me now from Chi Asian Kitchen at The Strat, corporate executive chef, Bradley Manchester.
Circus Circus Las Vegas strikes partnership with Choice Hotels
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas and Choice Hotels International announced a partnership that will allow people to book rooms through Choice's websites and earn loyalty points. The two companies said Friday that Circus Circus rooms will join the Ascend Hotel Collection and guests can earn and...
Vietnamese Lunar New Year 'TET' Festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lunar New Year Celebrations are underway around the world, including right here in Las Vegas. And this coming Sunday, there's a special event to celebrate the Year of the Cat in the Vietnamese Community!. Here to share more about this event is Shane Nguyen, Vice...
'Sock Out Poverty' non-profit hosts 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three-hundred local families in need are a little warmer tonight. 19-year-old Houstonian Princess Jackson brought her non-profit organization "Sock Out Poverty" to the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas for the 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign. Jackson is an actress who noticed that many of...
Broken Yolk now serving breakfast specialties at two Las Vegas valley locations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts, rejoice!. The Broken Yolk Cafe just opened its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Senior marketing manager Nikki Sachman joined us to share a look at some of the delicious menu items you can find.
Hang out at family-friendly game store Shall We Play?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a family-friendly store that's been around for almost a decade, providing everything from board game rentals to tournaments. Now, Shall We Play? has added live music, making it the ultimate place to hang out. Owner Derrick Taylor stopped by to talk more about the...
Las Vegas community reacts to video release of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community and Nevada officials are sharing their remarks following the footage released of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on Friday:. Sheriff Kevin McMahill and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department extend...
Las Vegas leaders react to deadly beating video of Tyre Nichols
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local civil rights organizations are speaking out and condemning the video of a Memphis man brutally beaten by police. The NAACP of Las Vegas along with the ACLU of Nevada are responding to the video that has captured the entire country’s attention. Video shows...
Tyre Nichols case brings national attention to similar situation in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Memphis police are set to release the body cam videos from the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers on Friday. The department is warning all of us, that the video is heinous. Five police officers have been charged with murder.
Las Vegas experienced the 3rd largest increase in housing inventory, according to report
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report says Nevadans have more housing options than many other places across the country. Construction Coverage conducted a study to find the biggest year-over-year percentage increases in housing inventory in the U.S. from 2021 - 2022. The study revealed Las Vegas had the...
Gov. Lombardo addresses Oakland A's potential move
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Time is running out for the Athletics to get a deal done for a new stadium in Oakland. Negotiations between the team and the city of Oakland have been quiet for their proposed $12 billion waterfront stadium project. Las Vegas is still the leading contender...
Las Vegas Ballpark to host job fair with multiple seasonal positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you looking for a temporary job? The Las Vegas Ballpark will host a job fair with multiple seasonal positions available. The job fair will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Playstudios Club located at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.
#WeatherAuthority: Current snowpack in good shape, what's in it for Lake Mead?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — So far, this season has overachieved in the snowfall department which has resulted in an above-normal snowpack across the entire region. The pattern shifted over New Year's weekend as an atmospheric river of storms pounded California and continued to march across the desert southwest. 2023...
Ask the Experts: Impact from dropping interest rates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market is ever-changing, so we're asking the experts the tough questions to keep people up to date. Alex Rivlin from The Rivlin Group joined us to talk about how dropping interest rates could affect prospective buyers.
Salute Our Troops: Meet Craig Drummond
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local man was awarded the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal while serving as a lawyer in the U.S. army. And now, he's our January recipient for Salute Our Troops. Craig Drummond joined the United States army while he was a law student.
