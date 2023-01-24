ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, PA

Reimagine Everett secures grant for downtown theater

By Maria Cade
 4 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One group of community members is working to revitalize the Historic Everett Theater, securing funding to complete the first phase of a multi-year renovation.

“Our goal is to be able to light up the marquee in celebration of the 100th anniversary,” Reimagine Everett Board Member Leah Pepple said.

The theater opened its doors in July 1923, but since the late-1980s, those doors have been closed.

“These buildings are in such disrepair that they were a blight to the community,” Reimagine Everett Chair Ken Tewell said.

Nonprofit organization, Reimagine Everett is hoping to turn the downtown of the borough into a revitalized area, including the Everett Theater.

WISE Women of Blair County present 4 grants to non-profits

“Everett has really taken off in the last several years,” Treasurer Marla Pennabaker said. “We’ve got some wonderful businesses and restaurants in town, and I think this is the missing piece.”

The organization was chosen to receive a $100,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission’s Keystone Construction Program to turn the theater into a community event center. Reimagine Everett also raised funds to match the grant, bringing their current funding total to over $200,000.

“That will allow us to complete the front façade renovation as well as the marquee, and will allow us to light up the marquee again,” Pepple said.

But that funding will only cover the first phase of the project.

“Everything that we need to do here is going to take about $2,000,000 to get accomplished,” Vice President Kaci Batzel said. “We’re finally to the point too, where we can start doing things that people are actually going to be able to see from the street.”

The team is working to raise that $2,000,000 and hopes to complete the entire project in 2026. You can make a donation or learn more about their work on the Reimagine Everett website .

WTAJ

