Van Buren County, MI

WZZM 13

Winter Storm Warnings Issued In West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heads up, West Michigan! Another round of snow is here and will last from now into early Sunday. This snowfall is expected to be impactful for most all of the 13 On Your Side viewing area. New weather alerts and impacts have been issued and are listed below!
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday

KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected closer to I-96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5-8 inches.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

More Heavy Snowfall Overnight in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of midnight Saturday evening, around 4-6 inches of fresh snowfall has already fallen over parts of West Michigan. In the hardest hit areas, another 2-4+ inches of snowfall could fall through Sunday morning. Across the region travel has been slow Saturday, as winter weather...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Quick-hitting light snow tonight, several inches possible Saturday evening through early Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We started the day with some sunshine around Mid-Michigan, but things have quickly changed as we’ve moved into the evening hours. Snow has returned to the area and while it’s not a huge snowfall, it has a chance to be a nuisance into your Friday evening plans. In addition to that, cold wind chills with a strong wind today will remain present through the evening, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday

First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10. First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10. Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning weather forecast from WILX News 10. Snowy Wednesday. Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:59 AM EST. First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
WOWO News

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio by the National Weather Service which will go into effect early Wednesday morning and last until late Wednesday Night. Heavy snow is expected as some predictions indicate that the region could see anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow with much of the accumulation taking place prior to the afternoon with blowing and drifting snow possible.
INDIANA STATE
WOOD TV8

(Another) Winter Weather Advisory

Yesterday, we had a Winter Weather Advisory from Kent Co. to the south. Today (Thu.) we have a Winter Weather Advisory for the lakeshore counties from Manistee Co. down to Berrien Co. Cass County. The Advisory is for 1-4″ of snow, plus slippery roads and will be in effect until 4 pm for Manistee, Mason, […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wrif.com

New Michigan Winter Storm Predictions for This Week

Winter is here, finally. I didn’t mind the mild weather over the past month. In fact, I loved it. But, Michigan is finally getting a burst of winter weather, and that means snow, cold and ice. The National Weather Service and at Weather.com have changed the totals expected to...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
