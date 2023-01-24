Read full article on original website
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says
Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; World Acceptance Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.35% to 33,863.38 while the NASDAQ rose 1.33% to 11,463.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.75% to 4,046.34. Check This Out: Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say...
Why Intel Shares Are Getting Hammered
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued soft guidance. The company also reported a drop in datacenter and AI group revenue. What Happened With Intel Thursday?. Intel said fourth-quarter revenue fell 32% year-over-year to $14 billion, below analyst estimates of $14.49...
Expert Ratings for Coty
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Coty COTY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla
Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
S&P 500 Makes Weekly Gains As Inflation Eases: What's Next For The Market?
S&P 500 profit margins are on track to decline for the sixth consecutive quarter. Investors will get a key economic update Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases its latest interest rate decision. The strong start to 2023 for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY continued this week as another...
Massachusetts Sold $4B In Cannabis Since Sales Began In Nov 2018, Not Bad For A Weed
More than $4 billion worth of cannabis products have been sold in Massachusetts since the first two cannabis retailers opened in November of 2018, the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) announced on Friday. The industry has blossomed to 265 cannabis retailers and 14 delivery companies in these past several years. Wonderful...
Why Workhorse Stock Is Rising
Workhorse Group Inc WKHS shares are trading higher by 6.97% to $2.22 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group Inc. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla Inc this week.
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion
Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
4,327 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,327.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,932,189, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,601.91), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Here's Why Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Shares Are Moving
Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR shares are trading higher by 9.92% to $6.98 Friday afternoon. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group Inc. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla Inc this week.
3 Low-Priced REITs With Big Recent Gains
Investors always want to buy low and sell high. Many dream of buying a low-priced stock and riding it up for gains of 50% or 100%. This isn’t always so easy — most of the time low-priced stocks are cheap for a reason, like poor earnings or dividend cuts. But sometimes the low-priced stocks bounce back significantly, especially if they announce a positive new development. So it’s worth noting when former laggards begin to show signs of life.
Theriva Biologics, Research Frontiers And 1 Other Penny Stock Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by 200 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at...
Apple Unveils Original iPad On This Day In Market History
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 2010, Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPad. Where Was The Market? The S&P 500 traded at 1,097.50 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at...
cryptonewsbtc.org
California puts DMV on the blockchain
Most of the tendencies and concepts that form America come to California first, so it’s value noting that the state has launched a giant tech improve at its Division of Motor Automobiles. As Fortune was first to report, the company is within the remaining levels of replicating its title database on the Tezos blockchain and expects to launch consumer-facing purposes tied to the blockchain inside three months.
Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Falls More Than 6% In 24 hours
Axie Infinity's AXS/USD price has decreased 6.22% over the past 24 hours to $11.33. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 34.0%, moving from $8.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
U.S. Home Seller Profits Top 50% in 2022 Despite Market Slowdown
U.S. home sales in 2022 generated more profit for sellers than they have in the last three years, with Western and Southern regions seeing the biggest increases in investment returns. Home sellers nationwide realized a profit of $112,000 on the typical sale in 2022, up 21% from $92,500 in 2021...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 15 stocks hit new 52-week lows. National Fuel Gas NFG was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Panbela Therapeutics PBLA. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA's stock came under the most pressure,...
