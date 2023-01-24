ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Green Line trains evacuated at MBTA’s Copley Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of passengers were evacuated off of Green Line trains and out of the MBTA’s Copley Station on Thursday night after a signal issue caused a back-up, the MBTA said. Eighty to 100 passengers from three trains said they were evacuated along the tracks and out...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA says there are supplier delays for new Orange and Red Line trains

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA says there are supplier delays for new Orange and Red Line trains, meaning it will take longer to decrease wait times on both lines. Officials say delays involving the Chinese rail company CRRC, which supplies the new trains, are putting them behind schedule. Right now,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Emergency crews pull woman from underneath Green Line train in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews worked together to pull a woman from underneath a Green Line train in Boston late Friday night. The incident occurred just before midnight on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University Central station on the Green Line B Branch. Boston fire officials say crews responding to the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police searching for business break-in suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspect in a business break-in on Friday in the area of 2201 Washington St. in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Addie’s drive-up only supermarket opens in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Addie’s a new grocery store that just opened in Norwood has one unusual feature — it’s drive-up only. The folks you see walking the aisles and touching the items at Addie’s aren’t shoppers — they’re employees. “We don’t need...
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Munis Worried MBTA Bus Overhaul “Simply Can’t Be Achieved”

The executive director of the MBTA Advisory Board on Thursday gave T overseers an earful, telling the Board of Directors that MBTA host communities are concerned that the agency won’t be able to pay for, hire enough new workers for and actually follow through on its plan to redraw the system’s bus map over the next five years.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Broken dam in Halifax causing major flooding in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A broken dam in Halifax caused major flooding in East Bridgewater on Friday. Around 10 a.m., police announced Pond Street near Robbins Pond was shut down due to the flooding, with numerous backyards and homes inundated with water throughout the area. Officers say the road...
HALIFAX, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to gas leak in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a gas leak on Ocean Avenue in Revere on Thursday. Several firetrucks responded to the scene as construction workers gathered away from the site. National Grid says a contractor hit a gas line, but the situation has since been made safe. (Copyright (c)...
REVERE, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after driver crashes into building in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Dorchester on Friday. A red sedan could be seen smashed against the side of a building at the intersection of New England and Mallard avenues, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Rain and snow reports, dry Friday

7Weather- It was a wet and pretty mild start to the day! For areas south and east of 495, highs reached in the mid/upper 50s, and that was around 3am. Overnight, it was also a decent soaker. Some locations around the South Coast and Cape picked up close/above 2″ of rain. The city of Boston picked up 1.04″ so we’ll add that to the rain bucket surplus of January. Today, also marks our 6th 50 degree day of the month, helping to bring up our overall average temperature this month.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Memorial grows for 2 Duxbury children ahead of prayer vigil

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The memorial of toys, notes, and flowers outside a home in Duxbury continues to grow as community members plan to gather at a vigil Thursday night to pray together as they cope with the loss of two young children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother.
DUXBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy