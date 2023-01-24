Read full article on original website
Protesters march in Boston for 2nd day after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of protesters gathered in Boston on Saturday to protest police violence one day after the gruesome video of the deadly beating five Memphis police officers delivered to Tyre Nichols was released to the public. In a peaceful demonstration, those gathered marched from the Common through Boston...
Woburn Teachers Association OKs strike beginning Monday if deal not reached
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Woburn Teachers Association has authorized a strike beginning Monday if a deal on a new contract is not reached. The educators say they want better pay and smaller class sizes, among other requests. The mayor says the city has been negotiating with the association for...
Green Line trains evacuated at MBTA’s Copley Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of passengers were evacuated off of Green Line trains and out of the MBTA’s Copley Station on Thursday night after a signal issue caused a back-up, the MBTA said. Eighty to 100 passengers from three trains said they were evacuated along the tracks and out...
7’s Amaka Ubaka to receive honorary degree, deliver commencement address at Regis College
WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS Today in New England Anchor Amaka Ubaka has been selected by Regis College to be the recipient of an honorary degree and nominated by students to deliver the Class of 2023 Commencement address in May. Named one of Boston magazine’s most influential people in 2022,...
MBTA says there are supplier delays for new Orange and Red Line trains
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA says there are supplier delays for new Orange and Red Line trains, meaning it will take longer to decrease wait times on both lines. Officials say delays involving the Chinese rail company CRRC, which supplies the new trains, are putting them behind schedule. Right now,...
Emergency crews pull woman from underneath Green Line train in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews worked together to pull a woman from underneath a Green Line train in Boston late Friday night. The incident occurred just before midnight on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University Central station on the Green Line B Branch. Boston fire officials say crews responding to the...
Passengers outraged after being evacuated from Green Line trains due to switch issue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of passengers are outraged after being evacuated from Green Line trains stuck between Hynes Convention Center and Copley Thursday night after a switch issue caused a backup. Eighty to 100 passengers from three trains said they were evacuated along the tracks and out of the station...
MBTA announces weeklong Haverhill Commuter Rail diversion, new round service suspensions for Red, Green and Orange lines
Fresh off announcing weekend closures for part of the Orange Line, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says more service suspensions are scheduled for the Red, Green and Orange lines in February, as well as a weeklong diversion for the Commuter Rail’s Haverhill Line. Rail-to-bus diversion for Haverhill Line riders.
Crowd gathers in Boston for peaceful protest after Tyre Nichols video released
A crowd of peaceful protesters marched through the streets of Boston on Friday, hours after Memphis authorities released graphic video footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers. In the video, the officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons...
Boston police searching for business break-in suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspect in a business break-in on Friday in the area of 2201 Washington St. in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office...
Addie’s drive-up only supermarket opens in Norwood
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Addie’s a new grocery store that just opened in Norwood has one unusual feature — it’s drive-up only. The folks you see walking the aisles and touching the items at Addie’s aren’t shoppers — they’re employees. “We don’t need...
Munis Worried MBTA Bus Overhaul “Simply Can’t Be Achieved”
The executive director of the MBTA Advisory Board on Thursday gave T overseers an earful, telling the Board of Directors that MBTA host communities are concerned that the agency won’t be able to pay for, hire enough new workers for and actually follow through on its plan to redraw the system’s bus map over the next five years.
Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Broken dam in Halifax causing major flooding in East Bridgewater
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A broken dam in Halifax caused major flooding in East Bridgewater on Friday. Around 10 a.m., police announced Pond Street near Robbins Pond was shut down due to the flooding, with numerous backyards and homes inundated with water throughout the area. Officers say the road...
Crews respond to gas leak in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a gas leak on Ocean Avenue in Revere on Thursday. Several firetrucks responded to the scene as construction workers gathered away from the site. National Grid says a contractor hit a gas line, but the situation has since been made safe. (Copyright (c)...
Investigation underway after driver crashes into building in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Dorchester on Friday. A red sedan could be seen smashed against the side of a building at the intersection of New England and Mallard avenues, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was...
Rain and snow reports, dry Friday
7Weather- It was a wet and pretty mild start to the day! For areas south and east of 495, highs reached in the mid/upper 50s, and that was around 3am. Overnight, it was also a decent soaker. Some locations around the South Coast and Cape picked up close/above 2″ of rain. The city of Boston picked up 1.04″ so we’ll add that to the rain bucket surplus of January. Today, also marks our 6th 50 degree day of the month, helping to bring up our overall average temperature this month.
Fall River church vandalized, bleach poured over Virgin Mary statue
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Good Shepherd Parish on Main Street in Fall River was vandalized Wednesday afternoon. The statue of the infant Jesus was smashed and a bottle of bleach was poured over the state of the Virgin Mary. There is no word on who may be behind the...
Memorial grows for 2 Duxbury children ahead of prayer vigil
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The memorial of toys, notes, and flowers outside a home in Duxbury continues to grow as community members plan to gather at a vigil Thursday night to pray together as they cope with the loss of two young children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother.
Investigation underway after shooting victim drives himself to Boston fire station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials say a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to a fire station in Dorchester on Thursday after being shot outside of a nearby laundromat. Firefighters at a station on Dorchester Avenue said the man came in with a gunshot wound to the...
