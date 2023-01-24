7Weather- It was a wet and pretty mild start to the day! For areas south and east of 495, highs reached in the mid/upper 50s, and that was around 3am. Overnight, it was also a decent soaker. Some locations around the South Coast and Cape picked up close/above 2″ of rain. The city of Boston picked up 1.04″ so we’ll add that to the rain bucket surplus of January. Today, also marks our 6th 50 degree day of the month, helping to bring up our overall average temperature this month.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO