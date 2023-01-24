WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two employees were killed in an accident at a mine in Warren County, the coroner said. According to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, the two died in an electrical accident that happened at 6:33 a.m. at the Piedmont Mining operation that produces kaolin and bauxite at a quarry-like open-pit operation in Warren County outside Wrens.

