WRDW-TV
LAUNCH Augusta creates hands-on opportunities for future medical students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - LAUNCH Augusta is a non-profit organization giving elementary, middle and high school students a chance to learn about career paths in the healthcare job field with various programming. The American Association of Medical Colleges predicts a shortage of as many as 122,000 physicians by 2032. LAUNCH...
WRDW-TV
Tech workshop exposes Richmond Co. students to variety of jobs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System wrapped up an event aimed at exposing students to different jobs using simulations. It’s called the Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshop. Kids had the chance to see what it was like to do everything from driving an 18-wheeler to...
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety is searching for missing Alzheimer’s patient
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is asking for help in finding a missing Alzheimer’s patient. According to their Facebook Page, North Augusta Public Safety is saying John Green from Radiance Drive went missing. He was last seen wearing jeans, a green flannel jacket, and mismatched...
WRDW-TV
Is there a solution to ongoing issues with Augusta Transit?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many have reached out to us about issues using the Augusta bus system. We’ve been hearing about problems with the bus tracking app and even getting buses to show up. Back in September, riders told us they had problems with how long the routes took.
WRDW-TV
Augusta VA staff finds housing for 122 homeless veterans in 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs in Augusta found permanent housing for 122 homeless veterans in 2022, nearly doubling its goal. VA Augusta participated as part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022. VA Augusta staff worked closely...
WRDW-TV
Utility lines get blame for backup on westbound Riverwatch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound Riverwatch Parkway was at a standstill for miles late Thursday afternoon between Topgolf Way and downtown. Georgia Department of Transportation traffic monitors showed that traffic wasn’t moving. The culprit appeared to be utility lines that had fallen across Riverwatch at Topgolf Way. The backup...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds return tonight into Sunday as a cold front presses south and an area of low pressure moves east along the Gulf coast toward Georgia-Carolina. The increase in cloud cover will mean a milder night Saturday night with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County minor last seen 4 months ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking announced the search for a girl who has been missing since September. According to authorities, Denise Reyes Lopez, 16, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Maple Drive Martinez. Lopez is described as approximately...
WRDW-TV
What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance providers, we talked to Columbia County leaders to see how their contract with the ambulance service is working for them. Columbia County and Gold Cross’s relationship goes back to the ‘90s. The county manager...
WRDW-TV
Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Christmas car accident on I-20 took the lives of 24-year-old Ryant Furtick and his 3-year-old God-daughter NuRiah Shannon. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened when a Dodge Charger entered the emergency lane and hit the back of a tractor-trailer catching the charger on fire.
WRDW-TV
Broad Street improvements
I-TEAM Update: Status zero continues to get worse in Aiken County. Strom Thurmond students get out of the classroom and into nature. Is there a solution coming to combat issues within Augusta Transit?. This was the situation on the evening of Jan. 26, 2023, when westbound traffic backed up for...
WRDW-TV
Local esports league doubles in size after 1st year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Esports is growing in popularity around the country and around the world. Instead of playing football, basketball, or another traditional sport, esports focuses on competitive video gaming. We caught up with Gnome Gamers, a local esports league that’s doubled in size in just one year. For...
WRDW-TV
Looking for a new job? Check out these upcoming events in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new year has brought in new job opportunities. The city of Augusta, Augusta University, Department of Veterans Affairs, Augusta GreenJackets, Aiken County Public Schools, Masters Tournament, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and more are all hosting upcoming job expositions. City of Augusta. The Augusta Human...
WRDW-TV
Charlie Norwood nurses rally to tell public about staffing crisis
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registered nurses at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta joined thousands of other members of National Nurses United holding demonstrations Thursday. The local nurses gathered Thursday morning outside the Charlie Norwood downtown location. They said they want the hospital industry to end their profession’s...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
WRDW-TV
2 workers die in accident at Warren County pit mine
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two employees were killed in an accident at a mine in Warren County, the coroner said. According to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, the two died in an electrical accident that happened at 6:33 a.m. at the Piedmont Mining operation that produces kaolin and bauxite at a quarry-like open-pit operation in Warren County outside Wrens.
WRDW-TV
‘He always made us laugh‘: Family remembers man hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re speaking to the family of the bicyclist who died two weeks after being hit by a vehicle on Olive Road. “Just that morning, I’d received like a good morning, I love you text,” said London Armorer, Marcio Dorsey’s daughter. It would...
WRDW-TV
Dad returned to S.C. in murder case that sparked missing-child alert
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder suspect is back in South Carolina after being extradited in a case that sparked a nationwide hunt for a missing girl. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 47-year-old Antar Jeter was extradited Tuesday from Virginia, where he was found last month. Jeter is charged...
WRDW-TV
Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High
GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
WRDW-TV
Augusta fire department respond to Champions Pines Apartment fire
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire departments are responding to a fire at the Champions Pines Apartments early Friday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday night. Dispatch could not confirm how many apartments are affected or if anyone is injured. The cause of...
