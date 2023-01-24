ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Here's Why Visa Shares Are Trading Higher

Visa Inc V shares are trading higher by 2.54% to $230.37 Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Multiple analysts maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets on the stock following the report. What Happened?. Visa reported quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share which beat...
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Why EV Stocks Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, Tesla Are Rallying Friday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares were ripping Friday and halted on a circuit breaker to the upside in early afternoon trading following rumors circulated by traders the Saudi Public Investment Fund is planning to buy out the remainder of the electric vehicle company. Benzinga has contacted the Public Investment Fund...
Expert Ratings for Coty

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Coty COTY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Why Workhorse Stock Is Rising

Workhorse Group Inc WKHS shares are trading higher by 6.97% to $2.22 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group Inc. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla Inc this week.
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; World Acceptance Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.35% to 33,863.38 while the NASDAQ rose 1.33% to 11,463.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.75% to 4,046.34. Check This Out: Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say...
Here's How Genelux Has Performed Since Its IPO

Genelux GNLX opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in June 2022. The company agreed to initially offer 2.50 million shares to the public at $6.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock increased 2.50% from its opening price of $6.0 to its closing price of $6.15.
