Sioux Falls, SD

Pours at 4:00, Woodgrain Brewing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s often referred to as the old corner beer bar on Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls and at Woodgrain Brewing, customers will find an ever-evolving lineup with as many as 18 beers on tap. In this month’s Pours at 4:00, the brewery’s owners highlight what they’re brewing up and the direction of their business.
Lincoln County Baptist Church makes bags for the homeless

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, about ten people filled bags with much needed items for the homeless in Sioux Falls at Lincoln Baptist Church. They collected the items throughout the months of November and December and included essential items such as body wash, lotion, toothbrushes, razors, socks and even some snacks. They also wrote encouraging notes for the recipients.
Annual Gift of Hope concert takes place February 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual benefit for the Lourdes Center, the Gift of Hope Concert, will take place on February 11th in Sioux Falls. Sammie Scholfield, and Emily Leedom joined Dakota News Now to talk about it.
Emerald ash borer confirmed in Dakota Dunes, extending quarantine

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An infestation of the emerald ash borer beetle has been confirmed in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, leading Union County to join Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Turner Counties in plant pest quarantine. The year-round quarantine enforced by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources...
O’Gorman wins Metro Gymnastics title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the State Gymnastics Meets in Aberdeen just two weeks away the defending State A Champion O’Gorman Knights appear to be in fine position for a repeat. Led by two of the top gymnasts in the state, Maeve Boetel and Audrey Meyer,...
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
10pm Sportscast Thursday, January 26th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kalen DeBoer talks about how much his USF team wanted to win for head coach Bob Young. The SDSU and USD women both win Summit League games and Thursday night featured a trio of #3 vs. #1 games in girls and boys basketball plus #2 Lincoln’s boys against Washington.
St. Thomas stuns Coyote women in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - St. Thomas got its statement win and it came at the expense of South Dakota Saturday. The Tommies saw a 22-point lead with 11 minutes to go dwindle to five with 3:30 left but held on for a 70-64 victory inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Sioux County, IA sheriff wants to hire first mental health deputy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office breaks -- new ground in northwest Iowa by trying to hire a sheriff’s deputy focused on mental health. The office has seen a dramatic increase in the number of mental health calls. Deputy Jose Mora still remembers his first...
DCI: Shots fired by Sioux Falls officer were justified

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A DCI review found the Sioux Falls officer was justified in firing his gun five times during an encounter with suspects on Dec. 20, 2022. “This incident occurred in a tense, fast-changing environment where the public was present,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. “The officer involved, based on the actions of the defendant and the circumstances of the situation, was justified in believing the lives of others in the area were in danger.”
Young Coyotes show growth as second half of Summit League play begins

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last night in Vermillion the South Dakota Coyote women opened the second half of Summit League play by showing some real growth in their 74-56 win over visiting Western Illinois. Kayla Karius’ young team lost to the Leathernecks in Macomb 76-67 back on New...
Pierre wrestlers dominates at Les Tlustos Invitational

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Governor wrestlers made a long, wintry trek from the capital city to Brookings for the Les Tlustos Invitational worthwhile on Saturday by dominating the event. Seven Pierre wrestlers claimed championships with the Govs scoring nearly 300 points to dominate and claim the...
