PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A DCI review found the Sioux Falls officer was justified in firing his gun five times during an encounter with suspects on Dec. 20, 2022. “This incident occurred in a tense, fast-changing environment where the public was present,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. “The officer involved, based on the actions of the defendant and the circumstances of the situation, was justified in believing the lives of others in the area were in danger.”

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO