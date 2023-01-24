Relay Payments, the fintech company modernizing payments for the supply chain, logistics, and trucking industries, is now accepted at 10 of the top 10 unloading companies in the United States. Known for its dependable technology and excellent customer service, Relay is seeing accelerated adoption of its technology platform for an industry that has been traditionally underserved. To date, over 300,000 carriers and drivers rely on Relay for payments, including 8 of the top 10 LTL carriers, 10 of the top 30 FTL carriers, the largest traditional and digital freight brokers in the United States, and 85,000+ midsize fleets and owner operators. As a result of this growth, virtually every grocery and cold storage warehouse in the United States now accepts Relay as a preferred form of payment.

