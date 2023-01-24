ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Shares Emotional Post Celebrating her Daughter’s First Lunar New Year Amidst ‘Horrific Violence’

By Rebecca Rakowitz
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago

A baby’s first holiday is a special milestone that should be filled with exceptional joy. But for children celebrating their first Lunar New Year , there was also a tremendous amount of grief. In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, Jeannie Mai Jenkins encompassed what many in the AAPI community are likely feeling.

“It’s surreal that I spent this weekend celebrating one of the most significant times of the year for my Vietnamese American heritage,” the television host said. “From dressing [my daughter] Monaco for her first Lunar New Year to attending my dear friend @therealphilliplim gathering, we honored our cultures in the midst of such horrific violence of not one, but two mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay.”

On Saturday, 11 people were killed and nine were injured in a shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration in a dance studio in Monterey Park, California. The 72-year-old gunman, Huu Can Tran, has since died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

On Monday, seven people were killed and one critically injured in shootings at two locations in Half Moon Bay, California. The 67-year-old suspect, Zhao Chunli, is in custody.

“I am gutted for the families whose lives are forever changed,” Jenkins continued. “This Year of the Rabbit symbolizes peace, prosperity, and longevity. This is everything we work and fight for in the face of such inhumanity.”

“I am grateful for you, Jeannie!,” commented composer Chloe Flower. “You have always given me (and our community) so much strength.”

“Sweet Monaco is an angel, I love you sis ❤️ and forever grateful for our community – we will get through this together 🧧🙏🏽,” wrote fashion designer Phillip Lim who hosted a Lunar New Year celebration that Jenkins attended.

Jenkins posed with Flower, Lim, and others in some of the photos she shared. She also shared precious photos and videos of Monaco wearing a pink Ao Dai set and holding red envelopes which are used to give monetary gifts during holidays and celebrations.

“Such a Sweetheart! 💖💖💖🌸🌸🌸” Frank Cintamani, president of the Asian Couture Federation, said about the 1-year-old .

Jenkins is not letting the tragedies stand in the way of Monaco’s upbringing.

“Still, it strengthens my passion to raise Monaco in the beauty of her heritage and all that we seek to cultivate in this season. Please join me in taking action to support the families devastated by these heinous crimes by visiting my bio link for a verified fundraiser sponsored by @advancingjusticesocal 🙏.”

People can donate to the fund by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/monterey-park-lunar-new-year-victims-fund .

These other famous parents have been open about suffering miscarriages .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1p27_0kPYco8m00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ Adorable Video Shows She’s the Proudest Mom in the World As Her Daughter Learns New Words

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jeannie Mai-Jenkins is ready to help her daughter Monaco navigate the next big part of her life: talking! She’s helped her walk, she’s helped her crawl, and now she’s ready to have those adorable mommy-daughter conversations with her newly one-year-old daughter. On Jan 13, Mai-Jenkins uploaded a snippet from her show Hello Hunnay, with the caption, “So.. Coco’s an alpha?? 👀 This lil girls personality is FULLY outside and I gotta learn everything I can to keep up 🙃😳 Moms y’all...
Popculture

Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name

Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
BET

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo of New Baby Daughter

Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared the first photo of their new baby daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil

Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
Vibe

La La Anthony Admits How Protective Her Son Is About Her Love Life

During La La Anthony’s recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the BMF star gushed and bonded with the daytime talk show host about being mothers to teenage boys and just how involved her son Kiyan, 15, is when it comes to her love life. “He doesn’t like it,” Anthony, 40, admitted. “And I’m like, ‘So you just want your mom to be alone forever?’ He’s like, ’Yeah, kind of.’ But anytime his friends want to go out and do something he’s like, ‘Alright mom bye see you later I’m going here,’ and I’m like, ‘You just leave me in a...
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’

A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Attends Late Husband tWitch’s Private Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death: Photos

Allison Holker mourned her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, at a private family funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4. The professional dancer was photographed outside the service in a long-sleeved black dress. She held her daughter, Zaia Boss, 3, in one arm, and a handler held an umbrella over her head. She also held hands with her six-year-old son, Maddox, on the other side. Allison looked somber as she stepped out into the rain with her kids.
New York Post

Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’

COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
SheKnows

SheKnows

96K+
Followers
10K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy