Read full article on original website
Related
sierranewsonline.com
Collect Trading Cards From Visit Yosemite Madera County
MADERA COUNTY — For a limited time only you can collect trading cards from your animal friends at Visit Yosemite Madera County’s Welcoming Committee. These awesome cards can be found at various locations around Madera County. Mr. Mead the Saber Toothed Cat. MR. MEAD. can be found at.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
Abandon house catches fire in Merced
The Merced Fire Department is investigating an abandoned house fire on San Jose Avenue.
sierranewsonline.com
CAL FIRE Madera Division Chief Matt Watson to Retire
MADERA COUNTY — Whenever you see a sign that says “THANK YOU, FIREFIGHTERS,” it’s a person like Division Chief Matt Watson from CAL-FIRE’s Madera Division whom they are thanking. Matt is retiring from his service in Madera County at the end of 2022. Matt was...
5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
tourcounsel.com
Marketplace at El Paseo | Shopping mall in Fresno, California
Marketplace at El Paseo, is an outdoor space that is open 24 hours a day. This shopping center has several department stores, where you can find exactly what you are looking for. Whether you want to buy a new garment or look for something for your home. Featured Shopping Stores:...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Versus Bicycle Crash Reported on North Palm Avenue in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a vehicle versus bicycle crash on East Palm Avenue on the afternoon of Sunday, January 22, 2023. The bicycle accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at East Olive Avenue and North Palm Avenue, according to Fresno PD. Details on the Bicycle Crash on East Palm...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County
The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
sierranewsonline.com
Traffic Alert: Hwy 41 And Yosemite Springs Parkway Collision
YOSEMITE LAKES—The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reporting a traffic collision has taken place on Highway 41 near Yosemite Springs Parkway. The incident is reportedly a head-on collision with 3 vehicles involved. Injuries are unknown at this time, and an ambulance is en route. There is some lane blockage, so please avoid the area if possible.
KMPH.com
Local nonprofit seeks Valley's support in finding "furever" homes for unwanted animals
SELMA, Calif. — "We specialize in those difficult missions that no one else can actually save the animal and they're out there suffering," said Krystle Woodward, President and Founder, Pinky Paws Search and Rescue. Pinky Paws refers to those difficult rescues as urgent. This year marks 17 years the...
Senior dog adopted after almost 800 days at Fresno's Valley Animal Center
A senior dog will be spending his 11th birthday in his new forever home after spending almost 800 days at a Fresno animal shelter.
Pedestrian killed while walking along Hwy 99 in Madera County, CHP says
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s died after being hit by a vehicle when he was allegedly walking along Highway 99 Wednesday night, CHP officials from Madera said. According to authorities, dispatchers received a call reporting a crash with no details on northbound 99, north of avenue 20 1/2 around 10:00 p.m. […]
WATCH: Abandoned Fresno church destroyed by fire
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned church in Fresno was destroyed by flames on Friday, officials with the Fresno Fire Department announced. Officials say, on Friday at 12:49 a.m. Fresno firefighters arrived at a small, boarded-up church located at 274 N Orchard Street that was already heavily involved in flames. Fresno Fire officials say crews […]
sierranewsonline.com
Chukchansi Gold Awards Team Members With $7M In Bonuses
COARSEGOLD—Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is saying thank you to its Team Members with an investment of nearly $7 million via bonuses, gas cards and grocery cards. A total of $6,874,730 was awarded to Chukchansi Gold’s 1,250 full-and part-time employees in celebration of their commitment to extraordinary service throughout 2022.
Merced County leaders reflect on reasons for flooding
As the recovery continues from devastating floods in Merced County, local leaders are reflecting on what went wrong and what went right.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2 Near Madera
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident occurred on State Route 99 near the Madera area on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2, investigators said. Details on the Deadly Pedestrian Collision on SR-99 Near...
Fresno man dives into the 'Shark Tank'
The CEO of "CopyKeyboard," who is a Fresno resident, did a deep dive with some of the fiercest sharks ever captured on TV.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Missing man found dead in Madera County, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 21-year-old Christopher Alvarez was found dead Tuesday after being reported missing that same day. Deputies say Alvarez was reported missing Tuesday after not reporting to work. That day, authorities say his car was found abandoned near Highway 145 and Highway 41. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances and manner of […]
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
Comments / 0