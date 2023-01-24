Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Lloyds Banking Group Invests £4m in All-in-one Car Management App Caura for UK Drivers
Lloyds Banking Group has invested £4m in Caura, an award-winning all–in–one motoring app designed to take the hassle out of car ownership. Caura for iOS and Android provides a single, highly intuitive interface for all driving related payments. It serves the 30 million motorists in the UK today who currently find themselves using between 8-10 apps and websites to manage their vehicles. Forgetting to pay the ever-growing list of charges and payments is costing drivers billions of pounds1 in unnecessary fines every year.
ffnews.com
Invoice Finance Provider Accelerated Payments hits €1 Billion funding milestone
Business funding provider Accelerated Payments today announced it has advanced in excess of €1 billion worth of invoice financing on its fifth anniversary. The milestone comes as the fast growing fintech doubles its work force and extends its global reach, with offices in Europe, the UK, Canada and the USA.
ffnews.com
Form3 Sponsors Payments Association Working Group to Tackle UK Digital and Financial Crime
Form3, the cloud-native account-to-account platform, today announces that it is sponsoring the Payment Association’s Project Financial Crime Working Group this year, to address the challenges of tackling increasing levels of digital and financial crime in the UK. As benefactors of the project, Form3 will lead on industry collaboration among...
ffnews.com
Starling Bank starts 2023 with hat trick of achievements
Starling Bank is starting the new year with a trio of significant achievements. The digital bank tops the Current Account Switch Service (CASS) leaderboard, is named Britain’s best current account by Finder.com, and makes the top ten in its debut entry to the UK Customer Service Index. Starling’s place...
ffnews.com
Study Says UK Will Lose its Leadership Position in Open Banking by the End of the Year Without Focused Action
A new report released has claimed that the UK, the first mover and, until now, seen as a global leader in Open Banking will lose that leadership position this year unless drastic action is taken. The Global Open Finance Index, a report released by Open Banking Excellence (OBE) is an...
ffnews.com
Wise enters 2023 with 15 new partners in 4 new markets, bringing total to over 60 partners worldwide
Wise, the global technology company building the best way to move money around the world, launched 15 new partnerships in 2022 and enters 2023 with a total of 60 partners globally. These partnerships are made possible through Wise Platform, which allows banks and businesses to embed the power of Wise...
ffnews.com
finova launches new Intermediary Manager platform
The UK’s largest cloud-based mortgage and savings technology provider, finova, today announces the launch of Intermediary Manager – a data management application that helps lenders better onboard and manage broker relationships. For lenders, onboarding brokers can be a messy process using spreadsheets and disparate tools to run various...
ffnews.com
Regtech Salv raises €4m to fuel the European and UK expansion of its real-time collaborative crime-fighting platform
Salv, the regtech startup founded by former Wise and Skype employees, closes a €4m seed round extension led by ffVC, with German G+D Ventures and existing investors also participating. The funds will allow Salv to further develop its modular regtech technology and support geographical expansion to new territories, including Poland.
ffnews.com
Mollie announces change in company leadership
Mollie, one of Europe’s fastest-growing financial services providers, has announced that it intends to appoint Koen Köppen as its new CEO. Köppen, previously the CTO of Klarna for five years, joined Mollie as CTO in May to support its expansion into world-class financial services. In his new role he will drive Mollie’s mission to simplify complex financial services and level the playing field for small- and medium-sized ecommerce companies taking on larger competitors. Köppen’s appointment is conditional on approval by the Dutch Central Bank and on the advice of Mollie’s Works Council. Shane Happach, Mollie’s current CEO, is leaving the company to take up a leadership role in Asia.
ffnews.com
Better Launches One Day Mortgage(™) to Revolutionize Home Buying Experience for Americans
Better, the first fintech lender to achieve $100 bln in funded loans, today unveiled the launch of One Day Mortgage(™), a breakthrough innovation in the real estate industry. For the first time ever, Better customers will be able to go online, get pre-approved, lock their rate and get a mortgage Commitment Letter from Better, all within 24 hours.
ffnews.com
OptionsDesk Signs Long-term Partnership With ION, Adopting Its XTP Front-to-back Suite in Exchange-Traded Derivatives
ION, a global leader in trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, has been selected by OptionsDesk to integrate ION’s XTP Front-to-Back Suite, expanding its derivatives capabilities. Part of the AMC Group, OptionsDesk is a trading name of AMT Futures Ltd, a...
ffnews.com
Hana Bank’s “Money Dream” Campaign for Recycling Unfit Banknotes
A Korean bank’s unique campaign has recently become the talk of the town. Hana Bank (CEO, Lee Seung-yeul), one of Korea’s four major banks, is introducing ‘Money Dream’ campaign to boost the bank’s digital platform and give “wealth energy” to customers by providing eco-friendly pillows made with unfit banknotes.
ffnews.com
Cross-border B2B Payments to Surpass $40 Trillion Globally by 2024, as Marketplace eCommerce Models Surge
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the global spend on B2B cross-border payments will exceed $40 trillion by the end of 2024; increasing from $37 trillion in 2022. This growth of $3 trillion (9%) will be driven by the rising popularity of eCommerce marketplaces, where eCommerce merchants are based in international locations; selling goods internationally via locally based eCommerce services.
ffnews.com
Saxo UK appoints James Donovan as Global Head of Preferred Broker
Saxo, the leading fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment, today announces the appointment of James Donovan as Global Head of Preferred Broker of its subsidiary, Saxo UK Limited, effective immediately. James will be based in London and will report to Adam Seagrave, the Global Head of Sales and...
ffnews.com
Temenos Advances Platform Capabilities to Accelerate Banking-as-a-Service
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has expanded its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities on Temenos Banking Cloud to meet the technology needs of organizations offering BaaS from licensed banks to specialist BaaS providers servicing brands or fintechs. With Temenos Banking Cloud incumbent and non-incumbent banks as well as BaaS providers can establish and scale their BaaS programs fast with minimal effort thus opening up new revenue streams.
ffnews.com
Halifax is the First UK Bank to Provide Accessibility Support with Recite Me
Halifax has launched a suite of digital accessibility tools on halifax.co.uk to provide an even more inclusive experience for customers on their website. 14.1 million people in the UK live with some form of disability and often face barriers when using the internet. The Recite Me toolbar on the Halifax...
ffnews.com
Former Plaid Product Leader Launches Wafi.cash: A Fast, Secure, and Cost-Effective Payment Processing Platform for Ecommerce Businesses
Wafi, Inc., a next generation bank payment processing provider, is proud to announce the launch of Wafi.cash, a revolutionary payment processing platform that provides ecommerce businesses with a simple API to enable fast, secure, and cost-effective processing of bank payments. The platform eliminates redundant entities in the payment processing flow,...
ffnews.com
Channel Closes Mezzanine Funding Facility for European Fintech TP24
Channel Capital Advisors LLP (Channel) has closed a mezzanine funding facility with TP24, a leading European fintech lending platform. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) specialising in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has deployed more than $9 billion of assets across fintech lending and working capital financing, including trade receivables, inventory, and supply chain finance.
ffnews.com
Tempo France and Armenotech now strategic partners pioneering new Stellar blockchain projects in global payment market
Tempo France and Armenotech now strategic partners pioneering new Stellar blockchain projects in global payment market. EU-based payment and remittances company Tempo France and Cypriot international fintech company Armenotech have created an alliance to jointly step up their activities in the international payment market and stimulate more intensive integration of Stellar blockchain in the global sector.
ffnews.com
Unifiedpost and Munich Re Offer Flexible Financing for German SMEs
Unifiedpost Group (Euronext: UPG) (Unifiedpost, the Group or the Company) announces a strategic partnership with Munich Re, acting through Talaria One DAC, to provide invoice financing to the users of Unifiedpost’s SME platform Banqup. Unifiedpost, market leader in e-invoicing solutions, and Munich Re, one of the world’s leading providers...
