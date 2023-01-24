Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS provides school transportation across Darke County
GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS is a family transportation business that provides door to door service to students with special needs across the county each day. Spirit is contracted with the Arcanum-Butler, Bradford, Council on Rural Services Gateway, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, and Tri-Village school districts. As a part of its contracts with the various schools, they also work closely with the Darke County Educational Service Center.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby Co. Fair Queen places third in Ohio Fairs’ Queen Pageant
ANNA — Madison Jeffries, 18, of Anna, was crowned the 2022 Shelby County Fair Queen and went on to place third in the Ohio Fair Managers Association (OFMA) Ohio Fairs’ Queens Pageant between Jan. 9 and 12. Jeffries is a 2022 graduate of Anna High School and is...
Sidney Daily News
Tree Board approves street tree list
SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board approved the Sidney-Cincinnati street tree list during a meeting on Jan. 19. The changes to the approved list include the removal of evergreens, Kentucky coffee and espresso trees. Member Ross Moore suggested adding two maple species that were already on the list – Acer P Columnar and Acer S Endowment – because they grow narrow and are ideal for streets and downtown.
Sidney Daily News
Crescent Players present first show since 2020
NEW BREMEN — Crescent Players has announced their upcoming production of the beloved musical, “Hello, Dolly!” at the James F. Dicke Auditorium in New Bremen. The show will run from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26. “Hello, Dolly!” tells the story of Dolly Levi, a matchmaker who sets...
Sidney Daily News
County record
-2:42 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Schmitmeyer Baker Road. -2:13 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson. -1:45 p.m.: property damage. Deputies and Anna Police responded...
Sidney Daily News
Area collectors converge on Miami Valley Centre Mall
PIQUA — The annual Sports Collectibles Show, sponsored by SC Collectibles, will be held at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St. in Piqua, on Feb. 3, 4 and 5. The annual event invites sports fans from around the area to come check out over 50 tables around the mall with dealers showcasing sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books and other sports themed items. The items are for the NFL, MLB, Ohio State University and more.
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Versailles MLK for the girls
Fort Loramie will again host a day long boys basketball event on the Sunday of MLK weekend in 2024. The next day will mark the debut of a similar girls gathering in Versailles for both JV and varsity. A dozen schools will be represented in these matchups: Indian Lake/Mississinawa, Russia/Liberty...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-11:56 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Michigan Street. -11:56 p.m.: warrant. Jamanda Arnae Hanna, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant. -11:26 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 200 block of North Main Avenue. -9:48 p.m.: remove subject....
Sidney Daily News
Happy birthday to you!
SIDNEY – Lillian Symonds celebrated her 95th birthday on Jan. 26, 2023. She began her day working at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store in Sidney, where she has worked in the hardware department for the past 18 years. Symonds was emphatic about keeping busy, “I like working so that...
Sidney Daily News
Friday basketball roundup: Lehman Catholic beats Riverside 55-38
SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic pulled away in the second half to beat Riverside 55-38 in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Schlater Family Gymnasium. Lehman led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 28-22 at halftime, then pulled away with a 16-9 scoring edge in the third and 11-7 edge in the fourth.
Sidney Daily News
Zoning Board of Appeals approves two variance requests
SIDNEY – The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approved two variance requests during a meeting on Jan. 17. Cindy Helman of Piper Visions, LLC/WiseBridge Wealth Management, LLC requested a variance to the streetscaping requirements to reduce the required street trees from three to zero for the WiseBridge office on West Russell Road. The staff said properties in the vicinity of WiseBridge currently have no street trees either and if the required trees were planted, they would interfere with water lines and obscure access to a fire hydrant. If the trees were planted on another portion of the property, they would interfere with a utility pole and wires. Widening Russell Road could also be a factor in the future and the trees would have to be removed during that time.
Sidney Daily News
Land Bank approves Wagner lot replat
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) approved a contract with Choice One Engineering regarding the Wagner property at a meeting on Jan. 17. Choice One Engineering will replat the property down to one lot and vacate the alleys for a maximum of $5,500. Land Bank representatives have been meeting with Sidney Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth biweekly and have identified issues such as the structure encroaching on CSX property; identifying and abating asbestos; and removing parked vehicles from the property. The bidding process for the demolition phase will begin soon.
Sidney Daily News
Wednesday, Thursday basketball roundup: Russia beats Botkins in lopsided fashion
BOTKINS — Russia’s girls basketball team earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday by beating Botkins 56-27. The Raiders led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, then used a 17-1 scoring edge in the second to take a 27-10 halftime lead. They led 42-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Sidney Daily News
Rooting for the home team
Watching the Botkins Trojans play the Russia Raiders at Botkins on Thursday, Jan. 26 are, left to right, Zane Gutman, 6, Parker Schnippel, 17, and Rylyn Paul, 17, all of Botkins. Schnippel brought a small, pop drinking, human skeleton to watch the game with him. Gutman is the son of Audrey and Ryan Gutman. Schnippel is the son of Jana and Keith Schnippel. Rylyn is the son of Ben and Erica Paul.
Sidney Daily News
SCORES to carry games of top-ranked teams
ScoresBroadcast.com will carry three high school basketball games Friday night and Saturday, featuring two state-ranked boys teams and a state-ranked girls squad. The 15-1 Russia Raiders, fourth in this week’s Division IV AP state poll, play home to the 7-10 Anna Rockets on Friday. Russia is 8-1 in the Shelby County Athletic League, one-half game behind Jackson Center. Anna is 2-6 in league play.
Sidney Daily News
Planning Commission amends zoning code
SIDNEY – The Sidney Planning Commission approved a zoning code amendment pertaining to historical and educational signs at a meeting on Jan. 17. After the staff reviewed the proposed downtown wall mural designs from the Shelby County Historical Society, they determined that the designs meet the definition of a sign in the zoning code because several of them include historical information. The staff proposed adding an exemption to the sign section of the zoning code to read, “historic or educational signs affixed to a building wall or window area which do not include a commercial message, logo, or trademark, do not include information concerning a current or future event, and do not contain any property identification message.”
Sidney Daily News
Compensation Commission approves salary increases
SIDNEY – The Sidney Compensation Commission approved increases to salaries for the mayor and council members during a meeting on Jan. 18. Effective Dec. 1, 2023, the salary for the mayor will be $6,100 per year and the salary for council members will be $5,000 per year. At the 2021 meeting, the commission approved a mayor’s salary of $5,900 per year and council members’ salaries of $4,800 per year, effective Dec. 1, 2021.
Comments / 0