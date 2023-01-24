Read full article on original website
Lake Superior’s 80-Mile “Shipwreck Coast” Ends at Whitefish Point, Michigan
Did I ever tell you about the time my dad took me fishin’ up at Whitefish Point?. It’s true – my dad and I went fishing at Whitefish Point. It’s true, I did see a lot of fish in the water. What isn't true was catching...
All the Colleges and Universities in Michigan
What colleges are in Michigan? There are dozens and dozens! These are the 92 colleges and universities currently operating in the state of Michigan. Michigan is home to eight research universities at which students may seek bachelor's, master's, and/or doctoral degrees. Central Michigan University. Central Michigan University was founded in...
Trades That Michigan Public Schools Should Start Teaching Kids
There are so many things in high school I wish I would have learned that ended up being a massive deal as an adult. I've said for years that there is SO much wasted knowledge in high school going towards things we'll never apply to real life. Like... making limestone...
5 Affirmations For Michiganders Shoveling Snow for the 100th Time
The snow has the potential to be breathtakingly beautiful. From inside. In the heat. When you're not staring at a full driveway that needs shoveling. As you're trying to motivate yourself to leave the comfort of your cozy living room to face the task ahead of you, you might need some help.
10 Adorable A-Frames to Stay at This Winter in Michigan [GALLERY]
When it comes to taking a vacation, Michigan has many places you can go. However, if you want to stay somewhere unique and uncommon, you may want to consider one of these adorable A-frame homes. Michigan A-Frame Homes For Rent on Airbnb. It's not something you see every day. So...
These 10 Rejected Michigan License Plates Are Hilarious
When I was growing up in Howell I couldn't wait to turn 16 and drive my Ford Mustang convertible to school instead of taking the bus. At the time I was really big into DJ-ing with my turntables and I was really interested in getting into radio. I wanted to...
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Kalamazoo Could Remain Below Freezing for Next 2 Weeks
How cold is going to get in Southwest Michigan and for how long?. Michiganders are no strangers to cold winters. They call Michigan a Winter Wonderland for a reason. However, having experienced the cold many times doesn't make going to work and/or school in frigid temps any easier. The high temps in Southwest Michigan are forecasted to be 32° or colder for at least the next 14 days.
6 Free Things You Can Get With Your SW Michigan Library Card
If you haven't gotten a library card at your local library, you're missing out on more than just books. I am someone who, unfortunately, has gone decades without having a library card. Call it busyness, call it forgetfulness, or whatever you want but, I've put off obtaining a library card for an embarrassingly long time because...I already owned a ton of books that needed reading.
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?
With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
10 Care Tips to Make Your Car Last Through Michigan’s Winter
While Michigan's winters have been a bit warmer than usual, that doesn't mean the temps are any less brutal on our vehicles. Whether you're driving a brand-new car or an older one, here are some car care tips to make sure your vehicle survives Michigan's winter months. Last, but certainly...
St Valentine’s Day Massacre Connects St Joe Michigan & Chicago
Valentine's Day marks 94 years since seven men were violently gunned down in a parking garage in Chicago, but what does this have to do with St Joseph Michigan? Well, it's reported that someone involved in this incident was captured while hiding out in a St Joe safehouse. It's said...
What Happens to the Horses of Mackinac Island During Wintertime?
“Hey! Watch where you're steppin'”.....uttered almost every day during tourist season on Mackinac Island. Yup, ya gotta be vigilant if ya don't wanna step in horse poop or wade thru a urine stream. Other than that, the horses are a large part of what makes Mackinac Island so special. But once tourist season is over and we're all settled in for the winter, what about those horses? Where do they go and what happens to them during winter time?
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
Watch: Here’s How Crews Clear Snow From Michigan’s Railroads
You already know winters in Michigan can be brutal. Keeping the roads clear when we get several feet of snow can be difficult enough, but have you ever wondered how Michigan keeps its nearly 3,600 miles of rail corridors clear of snow?. YouTuber Jason Asselin shared an amazing video that...
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan
How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Snow Shoveling Etiquette For Michigan Residents
As we move into the latter months of the winter, we should expect to see more snow before the weather gets nicer. Some of us love watching the pretty white flakes fall from the sky, while others dread watching it fall from the sky because they know what's coming later.
