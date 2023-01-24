ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Solvo Finance Announces Integration with Fireblocks

Solvo Finance, an EU-based cryptocurrency startup, has announced that their forthcoming crypto investing app will integrate Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. With the support of Fireblocks’ battle-tested technology, Solvo will be able to provide world-class security for customers’ digital assets.
Channel Closes Mezzanine Funding Facility for European Fintech TP24

Channel Capital Advisors LLP (Channel) has closed a mezzanine funding facility with TP24, a leading European fintech lending platform. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) specialising in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has deployed more than $9 billion of assets across fintech lending and working capital financing, including trade receivables, inventory, and supply chain finance.
HPS/PayMedix Closes on $25 Million in New Funding

Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS)/PayMedix today announced it has raised another $25 million of funding to accelerate the growth of its groundbreaking PayMedix healthcare financing solution. Credit funds managed by SVB Capital, the venture capital and credit investing arm of SVB, led the financing, and were also joined by all current HPS|PayMedix investors including SV Health Investors, Hexagon, Inc. and Caltius Equity.
BitPay Announces New Partnership with MoonPay

BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, has partnered with MoonPay, the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure company, to provide BitPay users with significantly increased ways to buy cryptocurrency instantly, and at great rates. The integration offers BitPay users access to over 60 of the...
Taxes 2023: Here are the biggest tax changes this year

Some of this year's biggest tax changes are those tax breaks you won't get — after pandemic-era credits expired. But the Inflation Reduction Act is ushering in a pair of tax benefits for environmentally-minded Americans. Also new this filing season: the expiration of a homeowner deduction, potential double taxation for some remote workers, and the deadline for federal returns. One intended change that would have likely led to confusion was dumped late last year before it took effect.
Mollie announces change in company leadership

Mollie, one of Europe’s fastest-growing financial services providers, has announced that it intends to appoint Koen Köppen as its new CEO. Köppen, previously the CTO of Klarna for five years, joined Mollie as CTO in May to support its expansion into world-class financial services. In his new role he will drive Mollie’s mission to simplify complex financial services and level the playing field for small- and medium-sized ecommerce companies taking on larger competitors. Köppen’s appointment is conditional on approval by the Dutch Central Bank and on the advice of Mollie’s Works Council. Shane Happach, Mollie’s current CEO, is leaving the company to take up a leadership role in Asia.
Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Transcend Appoints Advisory Board Members to Support Global Expansion

Transcend, a leading provider of analytics, optimization, and automation for collateral, liquidity, and funding, has appointed senior advisory board members to support its accelerating global expansion. Joining the advisory board is Stephanie Dimarco, founder and former CEO of Advent Software, who led the company to IPO and later sale to...
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Former Plaid Product Leader Launches Wafi.cash: A Fast, Secure, and Cost-Effective Payment Processing Platform for Ecommerce Businesses

Wafi, Inc., a next generation bank payment processing provider, is proud to announce the launch of Wafi.cash, a revolutionary payment processing platform that provides ecommerce businesses with a simple API to enable fast, secure, and cost-effective processing of bank payments. The platform eliminates redundant entities in the payment processing flow,...
Tilta’s Ingmar Stupp: Navigating the Financial Storm with Buy Now, Pay Later

Tilta‘s CEO, Ingmar Stupp, shares his insights on how the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) industry is impacting the current financial crisis. As one of the leading figures in the BNPL industry, Ingmar has a unique perspective on how this innovative financial solution is helping consumers and businesses alike. He’ll discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by the current economic climate and explain how Tilta is leveraging BNPL to help its customers.
Dubai Investments Acquires Stake in Monument Bank, UK based Digital Bank

Dubai Investments PJSC [DIC], the leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM] has acquired a 9% equity stake in Monument Bank Limited, a UK Based Digital Bank regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (UK) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (UK). Monument Bank is focused on the overlooked...
Shiba Inu Stagnates As Meme Coin’s Social Score And Market Cap Plunge

As of writing, Shiba Inu has been up 41% in the monthly time frame. This rally is being boosted by the renewed investor sentiment in cryptocurrencies which led to major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum regain ground lost when FTX collapsed. SHIB is one of those tokens that has climbed...
Cognito Buys Equity Stake in Westend Medien to Form Cognito DACH

Cognito, the independent global communications agency specializing in financial services, today announced it has bought an equity stake in Westend Medien, a specialist German agency. Westend Medien will now be part of the Cognito group and will trade as Cognito DACH – reflecting its ability to deliver across German-speaking Europe....
Konsentus launches into MENA

Open Ecosystem RegTech provider, Konsentus, establishes its MENA regional base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide open data infrastructure and technology services to regulators and financial services providers in the Kingdom and surrounding territories. The team is led by Konsentus’ Managing Director MENA, Saleh Alhammad, who has been...

