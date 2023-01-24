Read full article on original website
NY farmers hope to secure funding for food security
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials at the New York Farm Bureau hope to see continued funding for a food security program. It’s called Nourish New York. Farm Bureau Public Policy Director Jeff Williams says the program was established during the pandemic. He hopes lawmakers will include funding in...
NY Farm Bureau president unhappy with minimum wage hike
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — One New York farm leader is unhappy with the recent raise in minimum wage. NY Farm Bureau President David Fisher says it’s becoming expensive to do business in the state. The upstate minimum wage recently increased to $14.20. In related news, Ithaca officials are...
