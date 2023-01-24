Read full article on original website
Does Northeast Ohio need a regional approach to deer culling? Editorial Board Roundtable
Right now, deer-culling sharpshooters are authorized to shoot deer in 12 bedroom communities in Cuyahoga County, along with in the Cleveland Metroparks and Cuyahoga Valley National Park. That’s up from one Cuyahoga community -- Solon -- a decade ago, cleveland.com’s Peter Krouse recently reported. The weapons-wielding sharpshooters now...
‘Underground Railroad in Ohio’ author Kathy Schulz returns for signings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Author Kathy Schulz – a New Mexico author who was raised on a Northeast Ohio farm – has several speak-and-sign events scheduled for her new book, “The Underground Railroad in Ohio.”. Her book covers lesser-known facts and stories about the famed path to...
Back to the office or not? ‘There’s not a true new normal yet,’ with Cleveland-area split on in-office, remote, hybrid
CLEVELAND, Ohio - To be or not to be in the office, that is — still — the question. Even though it’s been almost three years since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to work from home, there still isn’t a clear answer. Will workers keep...
4 NE Ohio wineries earn medals at San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four of the five wineries in the state that won medals in the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition are in Northeast Ohio. Hocking Hills Winery in Logan, southeast of Columbus, was the big winner in Ohio with 11 medals that included a Best in Class for a honeysuckle white blend, four gold, four silver and two bronze.
Cleveland Heights throws some support behind Park Synagogue historic designation
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Although not partnering directly in the redevelopment of the old Park Synagogue property, the city will put some upfront financial support toward preservation of its architectural centerpiece. City Council approved a $45,000 city contribution Jan. 17 to the “Friends of Mendelsohn” nonprofit, named after the world-renowned...
Cleveland’s own ‘souper man’ carves out his place in niche restaurant world with the Souper Market chain
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Matthew Moore wandered a bit in his younger years. Self-admittedly, he “didn’t know what I wanted to do.”. He enrolled in art school, working in the restaurant industry to pay the rent. He started as a dishwasher, then bussed tables before finding his way into the kitchen, “where I just fell in love with the vibe and the fast pace of the whole thing.”
More puzzles. More games. More amusing diversions from the news: Letter from the editor
I had no intention of writing about diversions from harsh news three weeks in a row, but after discussing comics and police blotters over the past two weeks, a quirk of timing has me talking about puzzles this week. This is good news. We just added many more interactive puzzles...
Cleveland Museum of Art’s new exhibition on French drawings charts the growth of an outstanding collection
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There’s always something new to learn about the oldest and most familiar stories in the history of art. That’s especially true of the Cleveland Museum of Art’s impressive new exhibition on 19th-century French drawings in its collection. As an exhibition of light-sensitive works...
‘Best Damn Band in the Land’ music director to speak in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dr. Christopher Hoch, director of athletic and marching bands at Ohio State University, is scheduled to speak in Cleveland about “The Best Damn Band in the Land.”. Hoch’s speech is at Windows on the River 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Some notes for my white readers, ready to better understand other ethnic groups: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Circa 2002, riding around in my first car, I proudly displayed a Salvadoran flag hanging from my rearview mirror. It was a reminder of my mother’s struggle. This year, I enter 2023 as a 40-year-old, and I am sad to say the U.S. so feels like it has regressed in how it views race that I do not dare display the flag so boldly again.
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: two great new user offers this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM, first-time Ohio bettors can tackle Championship Sunday with a four-digit offer or...
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie on ‘ego heaters,’ Francona’s managing style, more at Hot Stove Banquet
AKRON, Ohio – When Triston McKenzie takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians, what fans see is a lanky right-hander who came into his own in 2022, his third big-league season, winning 11 games. But the other side is a 25-year-old who is seriously considering becoming a doctor in...
Cleveland Guardians: What can we expect in 2023? What about Bally’s Problems? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I’m still feeling good about the Guardians for 2023. The Guards Fest was a terrific event. So I’m talking some baseball:. QUESTION: Are the Guardians done making major moves?
Pioneering Black flight attendant to speak at International Women’s Air & Space Museum
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The International Women’s Air & Space Museum’s first “Dinner with a Slice of History” program of 2023 is titled, “Stars in the Sky: Casey Grant’s Story.”. Grant - one of Delta Air Lines’ first Black female flight attendants – began...
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
Modern home in Bay Village comes with private lake access: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- For buyers looking for new construction of manageable size on Lake Erie, pickings can be slim. The sleek contemporary at 24920 Sunset Dr. defies those preconceived notions. The home was built in 2021 and offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 3,200-sq. ft. Located...
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
Solon High School wins Academic Challenge competition with top score this season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Solon High School captured first place on the “Nordson Academic Challenge” program that aired Saturday (Jan. 28) on WEWS-TV (Channel 5). Solon finished with 640 points in the competition, which pits three area high schools against one another. Wooster placed second with 460 points,...
Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial
At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
Old Middleburg Township railroad station radiates vintage charm in Olmsted Falls: Around The Town
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A little frame depot, built more than a century ago, stood for decades along the Baltimore & Ohio tracks, on the south side of Fowles Road in what was then Middleburg Township. Known as a “combination” station in its day, the B&O facility combined both passenger...
