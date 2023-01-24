CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Circa 2002, riding around in my first car, I proudly displayed a Salvadoran flag hanging from my rearview mirror. It was a reminder of my mother’s struggle. This year, I enter 2023 as a 40-year-old, and I am sad to say the U.S. so feels like it has regressed in how it views race that I do not dare display the flag so boldly again.

