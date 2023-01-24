ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s own ‘souper man’ carves out his place in niche restaurant world with the Souper Market chain

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Matthew Moore wandered a bit in his younger years. Self-admittedly, he “didn’t know what I wanted to do.”. He enrolled in art school, working in the restaurant industry to pay the rent. He started as a dishwasher, then bussed tables before finding his way into the kitchen, “where I just fell in love with the vibe and the fast pace of the whole thing.”
CLEVELAND, OH
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: two great new user offers this weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM, first-time Ohio bettors can tackle Championship Sunday with a four-digit offer or...
OHIO STATE
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
BEREA, OH
Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial

At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
OHIO STATE
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

