Murfreesboro, TN

WKRN

Memphis SCORPION unit permanently disbanded

Memphis Police announced on Saturday they have permanently disbanded the SCORPION unit.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

Nolensville gets 24/7 EMS unit

Starting Sunday, Nolensville will have its own 24/7 dedicated EMS unit as part of the Williamson EMS system operated by the county and medical center.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Daycare worker investigation

A worker at a Murfreesboro daycare is under investigation.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand

Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, gun charges

A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Boutique hotel for dogs opening in Nashville

Boutique hotels are all over Nashville, but what about a boutique dog hotel? That's the newest concept in Music City, called Yardstick.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville pastors reflect on Tyre Nichols case

On Friday evening, video of Tyre Nichols' deadly encounter with Memphis police will be made public. As we wait for the footage to be released, pastors in Nashville are reflecting and deciding if they want to watch it.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Two people injured after gas station shooting in Clarksville

An investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting at a Clarksville gas station that sent two people to the hospital.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Key evidence unveiled in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial

Key evidence was revealed Friday in the murder trial of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. The testimony focused on cell phone data, which was vital in placing the defendants at the scene of the crime.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crews preparing to narrow Broadway Bridge lanes

Next week, TDOT will shift lanes along Broadway/State Route 1 for pre-construction work on the Broadway Bridge in downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man killed in Lafayette Street shooting

Key evidence shown in court Friday during Nashville …. Key evidence shown in court Friday during Nashville nurse murder trial. Tyre Nichols videos reveal what happened in fatal …. Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died 3 days after he was beaten by...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

47 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA

Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after arguing nurse's shooting was premeditated. Call for change to police units across Tennessee. The lawyer for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville man competes on Wheel of Fortune

Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after arguing nurse's shooting was premeditated. Call for change to police units across Tennessee. The lawyer for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

DA Steve Mulroy updates Nichols' investigation

District Attorney Steve Mulroy presented an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation at 2 p.m. Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Bridgestone Arena flood repairs 2 months later

Key evidence shown in court Friday during Nashville …. Key evidence shown in court Friday during Nashville nurse murder trial. Tyre Nichols videos reveal what happened in fatal …. Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died 3 days after he was beaten by...
NASHVILLE, TN

