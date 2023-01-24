The MED Foundation of Mercer Health receives grant from Mercer County Civic Foundation

Read full article on original website
Mercer Health announces opening of ‘Barb’s Closet’
Press Release from Mercer Health: Mercer Health is pleased to announce the opening of Barb’s Closet, a resource housed in the Emergency Department at Mercer County Community Hospital offering clothing, basic care items and personal care items to patients in need. Barb’s Closet was founded by a group of...
Grant from "Choose Ohio First" to help ONU with STEM student recruitment and retention
ADA, OH (WLIO) - Grant money will go towards scholarships to help with student retention at Ohio Northern University. ONU has received a $952,000 grant called "Choose Ohio First" which focuses on STEM student recruitment and retention. The scholarships will aim to also address skilled labor shortages in the STEM field, specifically in the state of Ohio. School officials say that the money will help students get the education they are looking for locally.
Allen County Chamber names their Ambassador of the Year
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce named their Ambassador of the Year Friday morning. The honor goes to a chamber member that has put in extra time at events, work to get chamber membership renewals, and attend committee meetings. Points are earned and this year's top garner and ambassador of the year is Katy Page of Wingate by Wyndham Downtown Lima. She says for her it just makes sense to get involved.
Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce hopes to continue to grow in 2023
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The breakfast gives the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce a chance to highlight what they accomplished with their membership in 2022 and a look into 2023. Chamber president and CEO Jed Metzger says they have built upon meeting the needs of the membership with new...
Allen County Public Health warns of impersonating scam phone call
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health is warning the public about a robocall that appears is coming from their agency. The health department says people have been getting automatic phone calls saying that it is from Allen County Public Health, but they are not. The electronic message talks about personal health matters and ask the recipient to follow up with the health department. Allen Public Health says they do not use automated systems to talk about personal health matters and they also do not disclose personal health information through automatic messages, including robocalls or voicemails. If you do not trust a message saying that they are Allen County Public Health, you are asked to call their office to confirm.
Employers adjusting for the times was the topic at Allen County Chamber's breakfast
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Everybody knows that it's an "employee's market" when it comes to jobs right now, but should employers give up their standards when hiring?. Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce members heard this morning that times have changed and businesses may want to tweak their policies and benefits to attract and retain employees. With the effects of the pandemic and the retirement of the baby boomers, there are fewer people in the workforce. This has given employees options that they are not afraid to use.
Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC will be building a facility at Gateway Commerce Park
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - They are building the future of "student transport" and they will be doing it right here in Allen County. Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC will be building a $220,000 facility off of Jay Begg Parkway at Gateway Commerce Park. Today, Allen County commissioners were the last to approve a 10-year 95% tax abatement on the new construction for the school and shuttle bus company. Pegasus is investing 30 million dollars into the project to build electric and hydrogen-powered buses.
Making A Difference: Hand Up Village
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio — It’s easily been a decade since Abounding Grace Ministries Pastor Rick Brocher brought up the topic of homeless in Mercer County. “I can’t tell you the number of people I’ve talked to that have looked me in the eye and said, really? Homeless people in Mercer County? We don’t have homeless people.”
Employees at two Silfex facilities face layoffs; Parent company announces
MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of two local semiconductor manufacturing facilities announced layoffs Wednesday. Silfex, a division of Lam Research Corporation, operates two facilities in Eaton and Springfield. The parent company announced Wednesday plans to lay off seven percent (about 1,300 employees) globally, a Lam Research spokesperson told News Center 7.
City of Greenville looking for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator
Notice is hereby given that the Civil Service Commission of the City of Greenville, Darke County, Ohio, will hold a written examination for the position of Wastewater Plant Operator for the Wastewater Treatment Plant for the City of Greenville, Ohio, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the Greenville Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville, Ohio 45331.
First National Bank's Lima branch is open for business
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - First National Bank opens its doors to the Lima market. Established in 1919, First National is an independent locally-owned community bank serving Putnam, Hancock, Allen, and the surrounding counties. On January 17th the bank opened its sixth full-service branch right here in Lima. First National Bank prides itself on the ability to support area residents and businesses while remaining focused on building lifelong relationships with their customers and communities stating it's their mission to improve lives through community banking.
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 2/10/2023
The auction starts on February 10, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 3 property auctions:. Property Address: 312 VICTORIA DRIVE GREENVILLE, 45331. Property Address: 1048 STATE HIGHWAY 571 UNION CITY, 45390. Appraised Value:$50,000.00. Opening Bid:$33,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00448 (0) Parcel ID:H33211329030311900. Property Address: 407 MELVIN ELEY AVENUE UNION CITY, 45690.
Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Auglaize, Mercer, Logan counties
LOGAN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:28 p.m.: Logan County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency. UPDATE @ 8:11 p.m.: Mercer County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for all unincorporated areas of the county, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced at 8 p.m. The alert includes all state routes, county and township roads in the affected areas, Sheriff Jeff Grey’s office said.
Ohio Unemployment Rates for December rise in our area
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
More than 10K tires found during Preble County clean-up
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A team with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) handled a clean-up project in Preble County. According to our partners at Eaton Register Herald, crews worked during a recent weekend to clean up an area on Camden-West Elkton Road in Somers Township. During the clean-up, over 10,000 scrapped tires were reportedly found […]
Experts advise against relying on sleep aids
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - More Americans are taking medicine to fall asleep, but experts advise against becoming dependent on medications like melatonin. According to data from the national health interview survey, more than eight percent of adults in 2020 took medicine to fall or stay asleep every day or most days. Sleep experts warn that taking sleep aids can become a habit, and some people need to increase their dose because they've built up a tolerance. Some medications are also not regulated by the FDA, so their claims to improve sleep are unproven, and you might be putting your health at risk by taking medication that hasn't been thoroughly tested.
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
Police and Fire departments present 2023 budgets to Lima City Council
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima continued to review budget proposals for 2023. The Lima Police Department requested a budget increase of 9.8%, for a total of $11,833,643. Some of that funding would be used to hire new officers, replace body cameras that are nearing the end of their five-year lifespan, and upgrading technology.
Ohio Northern University kicking off Black History Month with blues concert
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - February is Black History Month, and ONU is getting the month started early with a free blues concert. On Friday night, Ohio Northern University will be hosting several musicians to perform the show Wild Women Don't Have the Blues. There will be four female singers, and one of them has been performing the blues for almost eighty years. Jazz and gospel work will also be played, since both genres have roots in blues music.
