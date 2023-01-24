Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
9to5Mac
Tuesday’s best deals: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro $200 off, iPhone 13 $580, Apple Watch Series 7, more
Tuesday has arrived, and you know what that means! A fresh batch of the best Apple discounts are hitting shelves and we have a handful of offers on tap. First up, Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sees a $200 discount to the best discount yet to join Woot’s latest Apple refurb sale, which has iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 at some of the lowest prices yet. Then go check out either of LG’s unique new Libero or DualUp monitors, which are on sale from $397. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple Cuts SSD Performance for Entry-level 2023 MacBook Pro, M2 Mac Mini
Both the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) and the Mac mini (M2) see SSD performance reductions.
TrustedReviews
What is Samsung Knox Security? Samsung’s mobile security explained
Samsung smartphones, tablets, and wearables have a trick up their sleeves in the form of Samsung Knox Security, a Samsung-exclusive multi-layer security system that helps keep your data private. The problem is that Samsung doesn’t do the best job at highlighting just how impressive the tech is and why it’s...
Android Headlines
Samsung will use special Snapdragon chip in Galaxy S24 as well
After years of disappointment with Exynos processors, Samsung is going all-in with Snapdragon this year. The Galaxy S23 series will debut next week powered by a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset globally. Rumors are that this may be a long-term plan from the Korean behemoth. Next year’s Galaxy S24 could also get an exclusive Qualcomm chip that won’t be available to any other OEM.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
MacBook Pro M2 Max looks mighty powerful in first benchmark results
The first MacBook Pro M2 Max Geekbench 5 results show that the new chip outdoes almost every other existing Mac when it comes to CPU performance.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+
Both Apple and Samsung announced their ‘Plus’ phones in 2022. I guess we can refer to them as flagship-grade devices, even though the iPhone 14 Plus is technically a vanilla model, and neither of the two devices are the most powerful offerings from the companies. In either case, both of these phones are compelling, and that’s why we’re focusing on them in this article. We’ll compare the Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+.
Phone Arena
You can now buy refurbished iPhone 13 models from Apple
As exciting as the iPhone 14 lineup is, one thing cannot be overlooked: Apple really placed an emphasis on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus on the other hand left many users underwhelmed and for a good reason. They are almost identical to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
Gear Patrol
Apple Mac Mini Review: The M2 Chip Makes This the Perfect Entry-Level Mac
The 2023 iteration of Apple's Mac Mini looks basically identical to the Mac Minis of the past decade, sure. But it's also arguably the most exciting new product Apple has released this year (albeit, it's only January) — especially if you're an average everyday Mac user. Like myself. The...
Cult of Mac
Grab an M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro at a steep discount before they all disappear
Apple’s 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring its M2 Pro/Max chips are blazing fast. But if you don’t need all that power, you can save up to $500 by opting for the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro. Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max...
pocketnow.com
Get Apple’s 2021 24-inch iMac for just $1,100 after a $199 discount
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals with a couple of Apple products, as the 2021 24-inch iMac is once again on sale. This amazing all-in-one desktop computer comes with Apple’s first in-house processor, which means you can enjoy tons of power with an M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. You also get a stunning 24-inch Retina Display and matching accessories, including a Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard. The best part is that you can choose between three different color options and still get the same $199 discount.
Apple Insider
24 hours with Apple's new 2023 MacBook Pros
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's new MacBook Pros landed this week with either the M2 Pro or M2 Max processor on the inside. Here are our initial impressions after just a few days of use. We picked up...
Apple Insider
CASETiFY launches two protective cases and a sleeve for MacBook Pro
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — CASETiFY has released two new shock-absorbing cases and one sleeve for the 2023MacBook Pro models. CASETiFY's cases are antimicrobial, enforced with enhanced shock absorption technology called EcoShock, and made with recycled material. They're also...
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: MacBook Pro M2 review, Samsung Unpacked preview
We’ve finally got new gadgets to review! This week, Cherlynn, Devindra and Engadget’s Sam Rutherford dive into the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Max chip. Sure, it looks the same as before, but demanding users may appreciate the performance bump. Also, they discuss where the new M2 Pro-powered Mac Mini fits into Apple’s lineup. And of course, Cherlynn and Sam update us on everything they expect from Samsung’s Unpacked event next week. We’ll get the Galaxy S23, naturally, but rumors also point to new computers too.
Phone Arena
Kuo says Apple stops work on its Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip to focus on 3nm Apple Silicon
It was less than two weeks ago when we heard that Apple was going to replace Broadcom's chip that handles Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on the iPhone. Apple hoped to replace this component with a chip it designed itself. Apple planned to have this homegrown silicon ready in time for the 2025 iPhone 17 line but according to TF International's Ming-Chi Kuo, the man who knows the Apple cafeteria's soup of the day years in advance, the company has stopped development on its Wi-Fi chip.
Apple Mac Mini M2 Pro (2023) review
It might look the same, but underneath it all Apple's new Pro mini PC is an entirely different beast.
Engadget
Apple reportedly delays development of its own WiFi chips
Apple has "halted the development" of its own WiFi chip that was meant to replace Broadcom's in its devices "for a while," according to Ming-Chi Kuo. The notable analyst explained in a Medium post that he's basing this report on his latest survey of the semiconductor industry's foundries, equipment, packaging and testing. If you'll recall, Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the tech giant was working on its own wireless chips meant for devices slated for release in 2025. While Apple has yet to confirm the report, it's not exactly hard to believe: The tech giant has been taking steps to design and manufacture more in-house components to lessen its reliance on outside companies.
