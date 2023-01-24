ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Brickuniverse Comes to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Thousands of LEGO lovers gather at the Chattanooga Convention Center to see awe-inspiring creations. Brickuniverse USA is putting on the two-day event, displaying professional and amateur builds. On this tour, they have five featured artists from all over North America. Brickuniverse is calling this tour...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Local Students Compete in Robotics Competition

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Students from all over Hamilton County and North Georgia have teamed up to compete in the LEGO League Challenge. “All you gotta do is look at the face of a student that’s participating on one of these teams to know why it’s exciting,” Tennessee Valley Robotics Director Scott Rosenow said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

East Lake Community Center Grand Re-Opening

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Grand Re-Opening of the East Lake Community Center is this Sunday. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly will speak at the event. The community center has been closed since March of 2021 for renovations. The newly modified community center will have their re-opening on January 29....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cicis Pizza in Hixson Permanently Closing

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sign on the front door revealed that Cicis Pizza in Hixson is closing its doors for good. The restaurant sits on Highway 153. “Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It has been a pleasure serving you!. It is with a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cityscopemag.com

Ask Hamilton: Nickajack Cave

Spelunking is a thriving hobby here in the Scenic City. There are so many iconic caverns to explore! I keep hearing about Nickajack Cave, but I recently found out it’s almost entirely underwater and off-limits to the public. If visitors aren’t allowed in, what makes this site so special?
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Local, state officials react to Tyre Nichols’ death

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Even before the body cam footage was released publicly Friday night, several local and state officials posted online about the death of Tyre Nichols, which has since gripped the nation in disgust and anger. Here in Chattanooga and throughout the state of Tennessee, numerous political figures...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Commercial Fire at Chattem Chemicals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattem Chemicals plant had a commercial fire Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department said they extinguished the fire within minutes. They continued to cool the tank afterwards. The fire took place around 11 a.m. on Friday. CFD said the fire was around one of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Link

Serious Offer Made by Charleston

January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
CHARLESTON, TN
cwcolumbus.com

Dog found wandering with note reunited with owner, animal center says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) — A dog found wandering the streets of Chattanooga, Tennessee with a note has been reunited with its owner, McKamey Animal Center said. The shelter said they are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Car Flips Into Pole and Fire Hydrant in Brainerd

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters had assist a driver who flipped over on Brainerd Road today. Firefighters say that the vehicle left the roadway on the 3800 block of Brainerd Road hit a utility wire, flipped and came to rest against a fire hydrant and pole. The driver was entrapped,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
walkercountyga.gov

Walker County Plans Town Hall to Gather Community Input for New Brownfields Grant Program

A new program to identify and develop cleanup plans for dozens of brownfield sites in Walker County seeks community input to identify properties to assess. Walker County Government will host a town hall meeting to inform residents, property owners and business leaders about what makes a site a brownfield and how to apply to have a site assessed. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 Highway 27 in Rock Spring.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Three Teens Charged after Carjacking

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A carjacking took place Thursday night, according to Chattanooga police. They said the suspects of the carjacking were all minors. Police said the incident occurred at 2525 DeSales Avenue, which is near CHI Memorial Hospital. It happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. A woman got to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Search Ends in Tragedy

The body of Edith Anderson has been found, according to Tracy City Police Chief Charlie Wilder. “She was located Thursday, Jan. 19 in the woods near Clouse Hill Road,” said Wilder, who says the discovery occurred at approximately 11 a.m. and identification was made through items found. “She had all her personal items on her. She had all her jewelry, debit cards, identification – all that.”
TRACY CITY, TN
Charleston News Link

Weather Safety Alert

Severe weather and some snow could be heading in our direction according to the National Weather service, NOAA, AccuWeather, Tarven and WVLT. Please keep in mind that the red dot shown in the first map signifies Charleston and not a tornado warning.
CHARLESTON, TN
WDEF

West Alabama Takes Two From Lee University

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) West Alabama swept both games against Lee University on Thursday night at Walker Arena. The Lady Flames lost 71-66, and the Lee men’s team fell to the Tigers by a final of 74-63.
CLEVELAND, TN

