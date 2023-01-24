Read full article on original website
Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBapDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Serious Offer Made by Charleston
January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
‘Please love me’: Chattanooga dog abandoned by owner experiencing homelessness
Lilo, a big, fluffy bear of a dog, was abandoned by her owner and ended up at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga.
WTVC
Cicis in Hixson to close permanently, sign outside restaurant says
HIXSON, Tenn. — A longtime bountiful buffet of pizza pies in Hixson is shutting its doors for good. Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It is with a heavy heart that we are closing our doors. (The Gunbarrel location will remain open). We have reached...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Updates Brush, Bulk Trash, And Leaf Collection For City Residents
Starting January 28th, Chattanooga residents will no longer need to call 311 to schedule brush, bulk trash, and leaf collection services. The city is optimizing their collection methods for yard waste and bulk trash starting the week of January 30th to ensure all areas receive collection. They have divided the...
cwcolumbus.com
Dog found wandering with note reunited with owner, animal center says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) — A dog found wandering the streets of Chattanooga, Tennessee with a note has been reunited with its owner, McKamey Animal Center said. The shelter said they are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
WDEF
Car Flips Into Pole and Fire Hydrant in Brainerd
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters had assist a driver who flipped over on Brainerd Road today. Firefighters say that the vehicle left the roadway on the 3800 block of Brainerd Road hit a utility wire, flipped and came to rest against a fire hydrant and pole. The driver was entrapped,...
walkercountyga.gov
Walker County Plans Town Hall to Gather Community Input for New Brownfields Grant Program
A new program to identify and develop cleanup plans for dozens of brownfield sites in Walker County seeks community input to identify properties to assess. Walker County Government will host a town hall meeting to inform residents, property owners and business leaders about what makes a site a brownfield and how to apply to have a site assessed. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 Highway 27 in Rock Spring.
WDEF
Three Teens Charged after Carjacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A carjacking took place Thursday night, according to Chattanooga police. They said the suspects of the carjacking were all minors. Police said the incident occurred at 2525 DeSales Avenue, which is near CHI Memorial Hospital. It happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. A woman got to...
Grundy County Herald
Search Ends in Tragedy
The body of Edith Anderson has been found, according to Tracy City Police Chief Charlie Wilder. “She was located Thursday, Jan. 19 in the woods near Clouse Hill Road,” said Wilder, who says the discovery occurred at approximately 11 a.m. and identification was made through items found. “She had all her personal items on her. She had all her jewelry, debit cards, identification – all that.”
Weather Safety Alert
Severe weather and some snow could be heading in our direction according to the National Weather service, NOAA, AccuWeather, Tarven and WVLT. Please keep in mind that the red dot shown in the first map signifies Charleston and not a tornado warning.
WTVCFOX
Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on E. Brainerd, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon. It happened off East Brainerd Road. CPD says the man was transported to a local hospital. The suspect vehicle stayed on-scene. No report of charges have been filed at this...
WDEF
West Alabama Takes Two From Lee University
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) West Alabama swept both games against Lee University on Thursday night at Walker Arena. The Lady Flames lost 71-66, and the Lee men’s team fell to the Tigers by a final of 74-63.
