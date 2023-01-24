ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Monmouth County

By Alyssa Riccardi
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7Qgw_0kPYbBwm00
Photo by Chris Lundy

MONMOUTH COUNTY – One lucky person is now $50,000 richer after the winning lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, claiming the second-tier prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Convenience, located at 2940 U.S. 9 in Howell Township.

The winning numbers for the January 23, drawing were: 12, 31, 47, 58, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $526,000,000 for the next drawing to be held January 25, at 10:59 p.m.

