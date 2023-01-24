ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights mayor to expedite creation of police oversight bureau in wake of confrontation captured on viral traffic stop video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren sent a letter Friday to residents saying he wants the city’s police to be more transparent about internal investigations after video of a September 2022 confrontation between officers and a motorist during a traffic stop went viral this week. He also announced that he has set up an oversight bureau within the police department and will appoint its first captain next month.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 44-year-old Cleveland woman last seen Dec. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 44-year-old Cheryl Ivory, who was last seen on Dec. 1. She was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen in the 12900...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy