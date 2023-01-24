Read full article on original website
Police investigate additional vehicle thefts and an attempted theft: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Wyandotte Avenue. A resident called the police department at 4:14 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report a vehicle missing from his driveway. A resident called the police department at 7:47 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report a missing vehicle. Attempted grand theft: Brockley...
Store employees use chatroom to help catch shoplifting suspects: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Petty theft: Lorain Road. Dollar General store employees helped nab a pair of shoplifting suspects on Jan. 11 by quickly sharing information online between stores. As police were responding to the North Olmsted Dollar General on Lorain Road near Stearns Road at 2:47 p.m. regarding...
Man shoots himself in the hand: North Ridgeville police blotter
On January 21, a man shot himself in the hand and was transported to the hospital. On January 23, a man reported he was held in a car against his will. The man was driven to Brook Park, where he was able to exit the car unharmed. Theft: Bainbridge Road.
As man exits convenience store, gunman robs him of car: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Mayfield Road. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Drunk man smashes pickup truck into parked car; man caught stealing groceries from Giant Eagle: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Sylvia Drive. An intoxicated Brook Park man, 48, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 15 after the Dodge pickup truck he was driving slammed into a vehicle parked in the street on Sylvia. Witnesses called police about the...
Man arrested after breaking into car, stealing backpack containing marijuana in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 22-year-old man was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 after he broke into a car parked outside a Crestridge Drive home and stole a backpack containing marijuana products. The victim called police and said a man had broken a window in his car...
Voyeurism suspect accused of recording women in dressing rooms: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Voyeurism: Crocker Park. A 33-year-old Brunswick man has been charged with voyeurism stemming from an incident last year at a Westlake clothing store. Recently, charges were filed, and the defendant is expected to appear for arraignment in Rocky River Municipal Court later. The Westlake Police Department...
Thief steals work van with keys inside: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to the Sonesta motel at 5:19 a.m. Jan. 13 about a work van that had been stolen from the parking lot. The victim said he had parked at the motel at 4:15 p.m. in the lot behind Perkins Restaurant. He said he woke up at about 4:40 a.m. and noticed that the van was gone at 5 a.m.
Resident reports catalytic converter stolen: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Jan. 20 at 2:45 p.m. a condominium resident reported the catalytic converter was stolen from her 2008 Honda overnight. Officers are investigating. On Jan. 20 at 5:10 p.m. a resident reported the theft of a package. Officers were able to determine that the package was delivered to the wrong address and the resident was refunded by Amazon.
Man threatens woman with gun in restaurant: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
Using a weapon while intoxicated: Chagrin Boulevard. At 3 a.m. Jan. 22, a security officer working at Touch of Italy restaurant, 16822 Chagrin Blvd., flagged down police officers. Police learned that a 21-year-old Solon man had been in a verbal altercation inside the restaurant and displayed a firearm while threatening...
Euclid man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the slaying of a Euclid man Thursday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Hersie L. Wesson, 34, was found dead about 2:55 a.m., according to the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. He was in a driveway in the 600 block of East 108th Street, north of Helena Avenue.
Classic-style Mercedes-Benz SUV stolen from garage: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Police sent out a “be-on-the-lookout (BOLO)” alert to surrounding departments on Jan. 21 after residents reported around 9:30 a.m. that a black 2005 Mercedes-Benz G500 SUV had been taken from their garage. There were conflicting reports on whether or not the keys were inside, with initial reports indicating...
Stolen Kia crashes into bus with Baldwin Wallace swim team during pursuit
A stolen Kia that was being pursued by Fairview Park police hit a charter bus carrying students from the Baldwin Wallace men's and women's swim teams, according to police.
Cleveland Heights mayor to expedite creation of police oversight bureau in wake of confrontation captured on viral traffic stop video
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren sent a letter Friday to residents saying he wants the city’s police to be more transparent about internal investigations after video of a September 2022 confrontation between officers and a motorist during a traffic stop went viral this week. He also announced that he has set up an oversight bureau within the police department and will appoint its first captain next month.
Court visit results in man’s arrest on an outstanding warrant: Avon Lake police blotter
A man stopped at the Avon Lake Municipal Court on January 20. While at the window, he was detained for an active warrant for his arrest through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. Fraud: Long Pointe Drive. On January 21, police were dispatched for a theft complaint. After an investigation,...
Officers arrest 77-year-old Clevelander for drunk driving: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 12:49 a.m. Jan. 18, an officer following a car watched the driver commit several traffic violations. The driver was stopped. Signs of alcohol intoxication were observed. The 77-year-old Cleveland man was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and was arrested. Assault: Lorain Road. At 5:26 p.m. Jan. 18,...
cleveland19.com
Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this alleged jean thief?. Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect walked into the Old Navy at Steelyard Commons, grabbed over 20 pairs of jeans, and walked out without paying. The theft happened on Jan. 19, according to police. Take a close look at the...
Blind barking dog suffers from separation anxiety: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded to the parking lot at Drug Mart Jan. 23 on a report of a dog in a car barking constantly. Officers found the dog to be OK and located the owner inside the store. She said the dog is 14 years old, blind and has separation anxiety. Family...
cleveland19.com
Missing 44-year-old Cleveland woman last seen Dec. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 44-year-old Cheryl Ivory, who was last seen on Dec. 1. She was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen in the 12900...
Police catch bike thief on riverbank; drunk driver blames police for his drunk-driving ways: Berea Police Blotter
A Brook Park boy, 15, was charged with receiving stolen property and obstructing official business at about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 19 after he stole a bicycle from outside Walgreens, 6 E. Bagley. The victim reported the theft at the Berea police station. While he was still making the report, police...
