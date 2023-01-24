Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsgw.com
Pinconnng Parents Upset with School District’s Handling of Information on Student with Gun
While an investigation continues into a student who brought a loaded handgun to a Pinconning school on January 10, several members of the community are concerned with the lack of information from the school district following the incident. At a school board meeting Monday night, Pinconning Schools Superintendent Andy Kowalczyk...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan districts feel ready for challenges of universal pre-K
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Another item on Governor Whitmer's second-term agenda: expansion of the Great Start Readiness Program. The GSRP helps low-income families afford pre-K education for their 4-year-olds. During her address, Whitmer said she wants to see the program cover every family, regardless of income. "It was awesome....
abc12.com
Nurses at McLaren Central Michigan hospital vote to authorize strike
Nurses at McLaren Central Michigan hospital in Mount Pleasant became the second group to authorize a strike in Mid-Michigan this week. Nurses at McLaren Central Michigan hospital vote to authorize strike. If a strike is announced, it would affect 100 nurses at McLaren and 150 at MyMichigan Health.
abc12.com
Gov. Whitmer visited Saginaw, discussed details of state of the state address
Whitmer made a stop at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw on Friday and discussed some of the core tenants of her state of the state address. Gov. Whitmer discusses State of the State details in Saginaw. Whitmer made a stop at UAW Local 699 to share more about her three-part...
abc12.com
Police called to Saginaw County GOP convention as party infighting continues
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contentious Saginaw County GOP convention resulted in police being called and the chairman of the convention claiming he was threatened. Infighting started among Saginaw County Republicans last November. After Thursday night's event, it doesn't seem to be getting much better. This comes as certain...
abc12.com
Genesee County I.G.N.I.T.E. Program celebrates its 18th commencement ceremony giving inmates a chance at education
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A unique program in Genesee County that provides opportunity for those who are incarcerated held its 18th commencement ceremony today. I.G.N.I.T.E. stands for Inmate Growth Nationally and Internationally Through Education. This program offers a hand-up to the recently incarcerated while behind bars. IGNITE mission is to...
Yes, a Flint councilwoman called residents ‘janky’ — but not all residents
Councilwoman Ladel Lewis says she was only referring to nonvoters, but others are still offended
Flint lists former Jefferson School, St. Agnes Church for sale
FLINT, MI -- The city is soliciting bids for several properties it acquired through tax foreclosure, including the former Jefferson Elementary School and the former St. Agnes Catholic Church campus. City officials told members of the City Council last week that soliciting the purchases was in line with Flint’s property...
Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs
FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
Ex-Bay City Public Safety director arraigned on assault charge, targeted in federal lawsuit
BAY CITY, MI — The morning after a federal lawsuit was filed against him, former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini appeared in state court for arraignment on an assault charge. Both the civil suit and the criminal charge stem from the same incident — Cecchini confronting...
‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence
LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
abc12.com
Former Genesee County election official pleads no contest to charges
Kathy Funk, the former elections supervisor for Genesee County, pleaded no contest to a common law offense on Wednesday. Former Genesee County election official pleads no contest to charges. Former elections supervisor Kathy Funk, who was terminated in December, pleaded no contest to common law offenses. A no contest plea...
abc12.com
Anonymous donor pledges $1 million for new Flint YMCA
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA announced another large gift for building a new facility as part of a $41 million mixed-use development. An anonymous donor is pleading $1 million toward the new YMCA at Third and Harrison streets. The YMCA portion of the Harrison Street Commons project is estimated to cost $21 million.
Former clerk in Michigan pleads to felony for tampering with ballot box, so votes could not be counted
A Michigan woman has entered a plea to a felony charge for her alleged role in election tampering back in 2020. The Attorney Genera’s Office says Kathy Funk of Flint Township pleaded no contest to one count of Misconduct in Office.
abc12.com
The importance of annual pap smears and preventing cervical cancer
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The month of January is designated as Cervical Health awareness month. But the month of January is designated to make women aware that cervical cancer is actually preventable with vaccination and screening. In years past, women were told to get yearly pap smears - the test...
abc12.com
Saginaw women who lost daughters to gun violence to attend State of the State address
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to discuss her plans on dealing with gun violence during her State of the State address. Saginaw 'Mothers of Murdered Children' to attend State of the State address. Tamara Tucker and Stacy Washington have been invited to attend the Governor's State of the State address...
abc12.com
MyMichigan Health nurses in Alma authorize strike
ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) – Nurses at MyMichigan Health-Gratiot in Alma authorized a strike on Wednesday, meaning their bargaining team now can call for a work stoppage. The Michigan Nurses Association said a 10-day notice will be provided before any strike begins. The possible strike would affect about 150 nurses that work at the hospital.
abc12.com
Bay City man involved in standoff over eviction found incompetent
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man who was involved in a standoff with police over an eviction notice on Garfield Street last October has been found not competent for a trial. Following his arrest, 77-year-old Harold Nielsen was given an evaluation at the Michigan Center for Forensic...
abc12.com
50th annual Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Races expected to be largest ever
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – This year marks the 50th year of Bay City's St. Patrick's Day Races, and organizers are planning for a larger-than-ever-event. Each year, thousands of runners and walkers take the streets of downtown Bay City over St. Patrick's Day weekend. Since 2012, the races have put $250,000 back into the community.
Comments / 0