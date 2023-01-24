ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinconning, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc12.com

Mid-Michigan districts feel ready for challenges of universal pre-K

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Another item on Governor Whitmer's second-term agenda: expansion of the Great Start Readiness Program. The GSRP helps low-income families afford pre-K education for their 4-year-olds. During her address, Whitmer said she wants to see the program cover every family, regardless of income. "It was awesome....
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police called to Saginaw County GOP convention as party infighting continues

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contentious Saginaw County GOP convention resulted in police being called and the chairman of the convention claiming he was threatened. Infighting started among Saginaw County Republicans last November. After Thursday night's event, it doesn't seem to be getting much better. This comes as certain...
abc12.com

Genesee County I.G.N.I.T.E. Program celebrates its 18th commencement ceremony giving inmates a chance at education

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A unique program in Genesee County that provides opportunity for those who are incarcerated held its 18th commencement ceremony today. I.G.N.I.T.E. stands for Inmate Growth Nationally and Internationally Through Education. This program offers a hand-up to the recently incarcerated while behind bars. IGNITE mission is to...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Flint lists former Jefferson School, St. Agnes Church for sale

FLINT, MI -- The city is soliciting bids for several properties it acquired through tax foreclosure, including the former Jefferson Elementary School and the former St. Agnes Catholic Church campus. City officials told members of the City Council last week that soliciting the purchases was in line with Flint’s property...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs

FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence

LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Former Genesee County election official pleads no contest to charges

Kathy Funk, the former elections supervisor for Genesee County, pleaded no contest to a common law offense on Wednesday. Former Genesee County election official pleads no contest to charges. Former elections supervisor Kathy Funk, who was terminated in December, pleaded no contest to common law offenses. A no contest plea...
abc12.com

Anonymous donor pledges $1 million for new Flint YMCA

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA announced another large gift for building a new facility as part of a $41 million mixed-use development. An anonymous donor is pleading $1 million toward the new YMCA at Third and Harrison streets. The YMCA portion of the Harrison Street Commons project is estimated to cost $21 million.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

The importance of annual pap smears and preventing cervical cancer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The month of January is designated as Cervical Health awareness month. But the month of January is designated to make women aware that cervical cancer is actually preventable with vaccination and screening. In years past, women were told to get yearly pap smears - the test...
abc12.com

MyMichigan Health nurses in Alma authorize strike

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) – Nurses at MyMichigan Health-Gratiot in Alma authorized a strike on Wednesday, meaning their bargaining team now can call for a work stoppage. The Michigan Nurses Association said a 10-day notice will be provided before any strike begins. The possible strike would affect about 150 nurses that work at the hospital.
ALMA, MI
abc12.com

Bay City man involved in standoff over eviction found incompetent

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man who was involved in a standoff with police over an eviction notice on Garfield Street last October has been found not competent for a trial. Following his arrest, 77-year-old Harold Nielsen was given an evaluation at the Michigan Center for Forensic...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

50th annual Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Races expected to be largest ever

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – This year marks the 50th year of Bay City's St. Patrick's Day Races, and organizers are planning for a larger-than-ever-event. Each year, thousands of runners and walkers take the streets of downtown Bay City over St. Patrick's Day weekend. Since 2012, the races have put $250,000 back into the community.
BAY CITY, MI

