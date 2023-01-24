On Thursday, Jan. 27, Troy football coach Jon Sumrall spoke to the media about the team’s midyear additions, which include a number of transfers. Feb. 1 marks National Signing Day for college football and Sumrall confirmed that Troy has three players that have already signed their letters-of-intent that will be announced on Feb. 1 as those players wished to not have it released until having their own signing ceremonies. Sumrall also said that he anticipates Troy bringing in “one or two” further additions and said that this weekend would be a big recruiting weekend for the Trojans, as next week marks the beginning of a “dead period” where coaches can’t host recruits or visit them.

TROY, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO