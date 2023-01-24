Read full article on original website
Sumrall discusses midyear additions
On Thursday, Jan. 27, Troy football coach Jon Sumrall spoke to the media about the team’s midyear additions, which include a number of transfers. Feb. 1 marks National Signing Day for college football and Sumrall confirmed that Troy has three players that have already signed their letters-of-intent that will be announced on Feb. 1 as those players wished to not have it released until having their own signing ceremonies. Sumrall also said that he anticipates Troy bringing in “one or two” further additions and said that this weekend would be a big recruiting weekend for the Trojans, as next week marks the beginning of a “dead period” where coaches can’t host recruits or visit them.
Area basketball teams pick up Thursday wins
The girls and boys basketball teams for Pike County High School, Pike Liberal Arts School, Goshen High School and Zion Chapel High School were all in action on Jan. 26. The Pike County girls saw their overall record improve to 16-8 on the season with a 56-41 win over Cottonwood at home. PCHS held Cottonwood to less than 10 points in three of the four quarters. Taniyah Green led the Lady Dawgs with 23 points, while Ivy White added 13 points and Amity White scored nine points.
TB&T Athletes of the Week (Jan. 20-26)
Cross averaged 23.5 points per game this week as Charles Henderson won its seventh and eighth straight wins this week. Cross scored a season-high 36 points in a lopsided win over Park Crossing on Tuesday in which he hit eight three-pointers. FEMALE. Taniyah Green. Pike County High School. Green averaged...
Lady Dawgs close out area play unbeaten, Trojans thrash Park Crossing
The Pike County Lady Bulldogs thumped the New Brockton Lady Gamecocks by a score of 68-41 to secure an undefeated record in Class 3A, Area 4 play on Tuesday night. Pike County (15-8, 6-0) jumped out to a seemingly insurmountable 26-6 lead in the first quarter as Auriel Moultry exploded to score 11 points in the opening period. Pike County continued to pour it on and led 46-23 at halftime. The Lady Dawgs also outscored New Brockton 22-18 in the second half. Moultry, Taniyah Green and Amity White scored 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs, while Ivy White scored seven points and a total of 11 different PCHS players scored in the win. Samantha Siniard led New Brockton with 12 points.
Cade Renfroe commits to Delta State
On Jan. 25, Pike Liberal Arts School senior Cade Renfroe announced his commitment to play football at Delta State University in Mississippi. Renfroe chose Delta State over offers from other schools like North Alabama, West Alabama and Belhaven. Renfore, whose brother plays at Troy, also held a preferred walk-on offer from Troy. Renfroe played on the offensive line, at linebacker and was a punter for the Patriots this season but will play linebacker in college.
Covenant Christian School scores high on SAT-10
According to a release from the school, Troy’s Covenant Christian School students earned high scores on the most recent achievement test. The achievement scores show that students in each grade level perform on or above grade level in reading. The private school in Troy – which was founded in 1983 – teaches children in Pre-K through sixth grade. Each student in second through sixth grade took the achievement test.
Patti Rutland Jazz Dancers: Nationals Bound
Dancers with Patti Rutland Jazz came home from a recent competition with three regional titles, 17 national workshop scholarships, 26 overall awards, 26 invitations to compete for a national title and three studio awards. The PRJ Brundidge and Headland studio dancers attended the regional Dance Educators of America competition in...
PC 4-H peanut butter & jelly drive underway
Pike County 4-H is kicking off its Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive for 2023, and will be accepting donations through the end of February. “Once all donations have been received, we will deliver the donations to our local food banks,” said Hillary Peoples, 4-H Regional Extension agent in Pike County. “This is a donation drive that Pike County 4-H has been involved in for many years. We hope to exceed previous years’ donations and serve those who are in need.”
Salvation Army Camp stew sale underway
Even though Mother Nature is teasing us a bit right now, it’s still camp stew weather. And, the Pike County Salvation Army’s “best camp stew around” is now available for sale with pickup on February 2. “It’s a long time from February until November when it’s...
Thinkin’ about a piddler
The 16th Annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival opened last night at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge. The pandemic had put the festival in limbo for two years so members of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society didn’t know what to expect. Would the audience be back? Would it...
Brundidge purchases 110 acres at $200,000+
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, January 17, the Brundidge City Council approved the purchase of 110 acres of property located between S.A. Graham Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard at the price of $212,550.00. The property is known locally as the Haisten property. Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said the purchased property...
City Council discusses medical cannabis dispensary zoning
At the Jan. 24 Troy City Council meeting, the council heard the first reading of a proposed amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance for medical cannabis dispensaries. At a previous council meeting, the council approved a resolution to allow for business licenses for medical cannabis dispensaries. At the Jan. 24 meeting, the council heard the first reading of a proposed amendment to Troy’s zoning ordinance that will permit licensed medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in C4 highway commercial zoning districts and M1 and M2 industrial districts with restrictions.
