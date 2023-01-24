ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Vibe

Jackée Harry Explains To Sheryl Lee Ralph How Her Ego Led To Career Karma

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry are the only two Black actresses to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, 35 years apart. Harry took hers home in 1988 for her role as Sandra Clark on 227 while Ralph garnered her win in 2022 for her role as Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary. For the latter’s recent Of The ESSENCE cover, she spoke with her comedic comrade about their shared experiences in Hollywood, but specifically getting their egos in check over the years.More from VIBE.comRihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination With "Lift Me Up"Eddie...
Black Enterprise

Lauren London Admits Being Concerned About Having Jonah Hill As ‘You People’ Love Interest

Lauren London is opening up about how “apprehensive” she initially was about starring as Jonah Hill‘s love interest in Netflix’s You People. London stars as Amira in the Kenya Barris-directed film, the girlfriend of her Jewish boyfriend Ezra (played by Hill). The rom-com flick follows the happy couple as they work to bring together their parents, Amira’s dad and mom Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long), and Ezra’s parents Shelley (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and his casually racist dad, Arnold (David Duchovny).
HollywoodLife

Nia Long Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star Omarion After Flirty Red Carpet Moment

If there’s one thing Nia Long, 52, is it’s single! The You People star took to the comments section of a video on The Shade Room‘s Instagram to dispute any romance speculation between her and her co-star Omarion, 38, on Friday. “#PressPlay: The smile on #Omarion’s face says it all!”, the outlet captioned the clip of Omarion and Nia briefly holding hands on the red carpet. Nia quickly took to the comments and wrote, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” along with a kissy face emoji.
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy

Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
TMZ.com

Ray J Threatens Tyrese Over Will Smith Slap Comments

Ray J is coming to the defense of Eddie Murphy -- whether or not he needs it -- by warning Tyrese to shut up about Eddie's Golden Globes joke referencing the Will Smith slap. An incensed Ray J hit the comment section Thursday on The Jasmine Brand to voice his disapproval of Tyrese's sentiment that everyone, including EM, should stop bringing up Will's infamous slap of Chris Rock at last year's Oscars.
hotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction

Tory hired Suge’s former attorney and now the Death Row boss is chiming in about the case. Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai

Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Essence

Black Love Showed Up At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Black couples took the main stage, from the Betts to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint as Black excellence, and Black love was on full display.
