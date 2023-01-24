Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Jackée Harry Explains To Sheryl Lee Ralph How Her Ego Led To Career Karma
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry are the only two Black actresses to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, 35 years apart. Harry took hers home in 1988 for her role as Sandra Clark on 227 while Ralph garnered her win in 2022 for her role as Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary. For the latter’s recent Of The ESSENCE cover, she spoke with her comedic comrade about their shared experiences in Hollywood, but specifically getting their egos in check over the years.More from VIBE.comRihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination With "Lift Me Up"Eddie...
Lauren London Admits Being Concerned About Having Jonah Hill As ‘You People’ Love Interest
Lauren London is opening up about how “apprehensive” she initially was about starring as Jonah Hill‘s love interest in Netflix’s You People. London stars as Amira in the Kenya Barris-directed film, the girlfriend of her Jewish boyfriend Ezra (played by Hill). The rom-com flick follows the happy couple as they work to bring together their parents, Amira’s dad and mom Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long), and Ezra’s parents Shelley (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and his casually racist dad, Arnold (David Duchovny).
Nia Long Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star Omarion After Flirty Red Carpet Moment
If there’s one thing Nia Long, 52, is it’s single! The You People star took to the comments section of a video on The Shade Room‘s Instagram to dispute any romance speculation between her and her co-star Omarion, 38, on Friday. “#PressPlay: The smile on #Omarion’s face says it all!”, the outlet captioned the clip of Omarion and Nia briefly holding hands on the red carpet. Nia quickly took to the comments and wrote, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” along with a kissy face emoji.
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
thesource.com
Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy
Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
TMZ.com
Ray J Threatens Tyrese Over Will Smith Slap Comments
Ray J is coming to the defense of Eddie Murphy -- whether or not he needs it -- by warning Tyrese to shut up about Eddie's Golden Globes joke referencing the Will Smith slap. An incensed Ray J hit the comment section Thursday on The Jasmine Brand to voice his disapproval of Tyrese's sentiment that everyone, including EM, should stop bringing up Will's infamous slap of Chris Rock at last year's Oscars.
hotnewhiphop.com
Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction
Tory hired Suge’s former attorney and now the Death Row boss is chiming in about the case. Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai
Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Essence
Black Love Showed Up At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Black couples took the main stage, from the Betts to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint as Black excellence, and Black love was on full display.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
