Akio Toyoda Has Decided It’s Time to Move On

‘Morizo’ himself is stepping down, Tesla will go to new lengths to keep costs down as it cuts prices, and Renault and Nissan each have homework to do if their marriage is going to work. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, January 26, 2023. 1st...
Genesis Is Coming for the Bentley Continental, of All Things: Report

Convertibles. They’re becoming rarer and rarer, especially the sort of luxury barge drop tops that used to top everyone’s lottery wish list. We used to dream, people. What happened? It seems like Genesis wants an answer to that question too, as the brand has reportedly set about turning last year’s X Convertible concept into a production flagship.
Alfa Romeo Planning BMW 5 Series Competitor Because That's Important These Days

Alfa Romeo is currently accepting pre-orders for its small Tonale crossover, but if you actually want to buy an Alfa in the U.S. today, your only choices are the Giulia and the Stelvio. But the Italian automaker does recognize that it needs to offer something closer to a full lineup, so it’s working on that. And apparently, that involves a midsize sedan or something similar.
Akio Toyoda May Have Lost the Job Title, But He's Still the Guy

Nobody thinks Akio Toyoda won’t be an active participant in Toyota’s future, Senator Joe Manchin’s attempt to curb existing electric vehicle tax credits has hit a predictable snag, and Ford can’t ignore Formula 1 any longer. All that and more in The Morning Shift for January 27, 2023.
Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE

No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
A Suzuki Jimny EV Is Part of Suzuki's Plan for World Domination by 2030

The Suzuki Jimny may get a literal power boost as a fully-electric model by 2030 now that Suzuki is investing billions into electrification. After a relatively long period of uncertainty regarding its stance on EVs, Suzuki is earmarking nearly $35 billion to produce a lineup of five EV models that will go on sale in Europe by the end of the decade, and one of them could be a Jimny EV.
Lithium Mining for EVs Could Destroy the Planet if We Don't Change Our Car-Centric Ways: Report

A study published Wednesday shows just how bad the environmental damage will be if the United States switches to EVs while maintaining our current lust for large, personal vehicles. It’s not good, and the only way to avert disaster, according to researchers, is for Americans to give up their super car-centric lifestyles for accessible mass transit, walkable cities, and robust battery recycling programs.
Elon Musk Says Upgrading Autopilot Hardware on Older Teslas Is 'Not Feasible'

Even if you order a brand new Tesla and pay the extra $15,000 to add the so-called Full Self-Driving Beta software, no Tesla is actually capable of self-driving. And that won’t change in the near future, either. Over-the-air updates may improve what current Teslas can already do, but upcoming hardware changes are still going to leave current owners behind.
Report Claims Toyota Plans To Sell a Sporty GRMN Prius

We certainly didn’t expect to love the new Prius. After all, it’s a Prius. But then Toyota went and revealed a shockingly good-looking design. Late last year, we got our first chance to drive it, and we were impressed. Just because the new Prius drives better than the old one doesn’t mean it’s actually fun to drive, though. But what if the folks behind the GR Corolla developed a version that’s legitimately sporty? It may sound farfetched, but it might just happen.
Zero Motorcycles Is Offering Riders EV Incentives Because the Federal Government Won’t

Zero Motorcycles is offering discounts on its bikes to encourage riders to switch to EVs. The EV motorcycle maker says it’ll give riders an “instant incentive” of up to $4,250 on certain 2022 models as part of its “Go Electric” program, which could make up for a current lack of federal tax credits that apply to EV bikes in the U.S.
At $6,800, Is This 1972 Volvo 145 Worth its Weight in Patina?

Hagerty just listed the Volvo 200 series as one of the highest appreciators of 2022. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volvo 145 is that model’s immediate ancestor, but will it find similar appreciation in our vote?. At $17,000, I thought yesterday’s 1990 Ford F350 Centurion seemed like...
Firefighters Still Aren't Sure How to Quickly Defeat EV Fires

Tens of thousands of gallons: That’s how much water it takes to extinguish a single electric vehicle fire. As EVs becomes more prevalent on our roads — possibly reaching 50 percent of all new car sales by 2030 — firefighters are still struggling to get proper training on how to quickly and effectively put out these incredibly intense blazes.
Alpina’s Most Powerful Car Ever Is a 200 MPH Wagon

For some reason I’ll never get my head around, most people would rather have a big, boxy SUV over a cool, sleek station wagon. It’s for that reason that car makers around the world stopped plowing their sporty ideas into cool wagons to focus on rugged utility vehicles instead. But now, German tuning company Alpina is out to show just how slick the station wagon can really be.
Chevrolet Reveals Its First Corvette GT3 Racer, the Z06 GT3.R

The convergence of GT regulations to GT3 in all significant sports car championships by 2024 meant that we would see brand-new racing cars from several manufacturers. In the build-up to the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona, Chevrolet has unveiled the new Corvette Z06 GT3.R. The first-ever factory-backed Chevrolet GT3 racecar will make its competitive debut in a year at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Waymo Lays Off a Number of Employees As Autonomous Tech Hits Roadblock

Waymo, a self-driving tech company, has reportedly laid off a “limited” number of employees this week. Automotive News reports that the company didn’t disclose just how many people were laid off, but the cuts do seem to be coming from multiple departments. The news comes during a...

