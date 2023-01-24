Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Harrisburg fatal pedestrian accident ruled suicide
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal pedestrian accident in Harrisburg on Wednesday has been ruled a suicide. According to City of Harrisburg officials, eyewitness and video evidence showed the woman walked into traffic and laid down in the middle of the 1600 block of State Street. The woman was...
Police investigating Dauphin County car fire that spread to home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are investigating a fire that occurred in Swatara Township. According to Swatara Township Police, on Friday, Jan. 27 at 9:27 a.m., officers responded to a car crash along the 900 block of S. 29th Street. At the scene, one of the cars...
abc27.com
Harrisburg car dealership owners charged for alleged deceptive business practices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of a Harrisburg car dealership were charged after they obtained nearly $75,000 from allegedly selling unroadworthy vehicles or accepting down payments on vehicles that were never sold to customers. On Sep. 19, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of State Investigators notified the State Police Vehicle...
WGAL
UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
Central Pa. driver in critical condition after head-on collision that killed 2 men
The woman who crashed head-on into another vehicle Wednesday, killing its two occupants, is hospitalized in critical condition, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Lower Chanceford Township, York County, as snow and rain fell over the area and created dangerous travel conditions. State police...
local21news.com
Man allegedly points gun at neighbor in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested one man after they say he came out of his home and pointed a firearm at his neighbor. According to Pennsylvania State Police in York, on Thursday at around 5:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of Cross Roads Ave., officials received a report from a neighbor who stated 37-year-old Timothy Kauffman pointed a gun at him.
WGAL
Police incident in York County
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
theburgnews.com
Coroner rules suicide in death of woman hit on State Street in Harrisburg
The death of a woman killed after being struck by multiple cars on State Street has been ruled a suicide. During a Thursday press conference, Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said that the woman, whose name has not been released, purposely lied down in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the 1600-block of State Street, where she was struck by two vehicles on Tuesday night.
local21news.com
'Watch your back:' Altoona man threatened to extort, kill local bar owner, police say
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Altoona Police say a Blair County man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill and extort a local bar owner. According to the affidavit, 52-year-old Ryan Hollingsworth reportedly visited McGarvey's Bar, located in the Juniata section of the city, and asked to speak with the owner.
local21news.com
Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Swatara Township, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Swatara Township. According to police, is happened on Route 322 in the area of Mushroom Hill Road. One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment,...
WGAL
Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
abc27.com
Suspects wanted for allegedly installing skimming device on York County ATM
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police department has investigated a case where two people allegedly put a skimming device on an ATM machine in Manchester Township, York County. According to police, two men placed the ATM card skimming device in the ATM machine located...
abc27.com
Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. According to PSP and the York County Coroner’s Office, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash, with reports of entrapment, on the 3800 block of Delta Road at the intersection of Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township, in York County.
local21news.com
Woman charged after almost choking out victim in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been charged after almost choking out and threatening to kill someone in Manheim Township according to police. Police say the incident happened around midnight Jan. 16 when Desire Buch, 22, was confronted by the victim after being seen having intimate relations with the victim's friend.
State Police: Two pronounced dead at scene of York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26, 7:45 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, two people died as a result of a head-on collision on Delta Road yesterday. The office reports that a woman driving in the northbound lane lost control of her car and crossed over into opposing traffic, striking the deceased's vehicle head-on.
local21news.com
Man who fled trial for 2021 Cumberland Co. shooting arrested, denied bail
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Joel Richard Kent, a man convicted in a 2021 shooting in Wormleysburg Borough who fled his trial has been caught according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office. Officials say Kent, 33-years-old, shot roughly eight times into a bedroom window and drove away on...
local21news.com
Thirteen guns and over a dozen abused animals seized from family in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a family that allegedly had multiple guns, numerous neglected animals, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia within their home. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, four family members had a search warrant conducted at their residence on the...
iheart.com
Police Investigate Shooting in Lancaster
(Lancaster, PA) - Investigators are looking for tips from the public about a shooting and assault Thursday night in Lancaster. No victim information has been available in the incident that happened in the 500 block of North Franklin Street just before 9:30 p.m. Police say they don't have a suspect in custody. Anyone who may have any information about the shooting is urged to call Lancaster Police.
local21news.com
Police seek information on missing Harrisburg man
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they are searching for a missing 46-year-old man. According to authorities, the family of Juan Montanez-Aponte has not seen or heard from him since January 12, and are concerned for his health and wellbeing. Montanez-Aponte is described as a Hispanic...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
A crash caused backups Thursday morning on I-83 in York County. One lane of northbound I-83 was closed after Exit 36, PA-262/Fishing Creek Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Video below: Pa. crash stats. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
