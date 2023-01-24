ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Harrisburg fatal pedestrian accident ruled suicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal pedestrian accident in Harrisburg on Wednesday has been ruled a suicide. According to City of Harrisburg officials, eyewitness and video evidence showed the woman walked into traffic and laid down in the middle of the 1600 block of State Street. The woman was...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man allegedly points gun at neighbor in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested one man after they say he came out of his home and pointed a firearm at his neighbor. According to Pennsylvania State Police in York, on Thursday at around 5:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of Cross Roads Ave., officials received a report from a neighbor who stated 37-year-old Timothy Kauffman pointed a gun at him.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police incident in York County

EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
YORK COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Coroner rules suicide in death of woman hit on State Street in Harrisburg

The death of a woman killed after being struck by multiple cars on State Street has been ruled a suicide. During a Thursday press conference, Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said that the woman, whose name has not been released, purposely lied down in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the 1600-block of State Street, where she was struck by two vehicles on Tuesday night.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. According to PSP and the York County Coroner’s Office, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash, with reports of entrapment, on the 3800 block of Delta Road at the intersection of Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township, in York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman charged after almost choking out victim in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been charged after almost choking out and threatening to kill someone in Manheim Township according to police. Police say the incident happened around midnight Jan. 16 when Desire Buch, 22, was confronted by the victim after being seen having intimate relations with the victim's friend.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police: Two pronounced dead at scene of York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26, 7:45 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, two people died as a result of a head-on collision on Delta Road yesterday. The office reports that a woman driving in the northbound lane lost control of her car and crossed over into opposing traffic, striking the deceased's vehicle head-on.
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Police Investigate Shooting in Lancaster

(Lancaster, PA) - Investigators are looking for tips from the public about a shooting and assault Thursday night in Lancaster. No victim information has been available in the incident that happened in the 500 block of North Franklin Street just before 9:30 p.m. Police say they don't have a suspect in custody. Anyone who may have any information about the shooting is urged to call Lancaster Police.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Police seek information on missing Harrisburg man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they are searching for a missing 46-year-old man. According to authorities, the family of Juan Montanez-Aponte has not seen or heard from him since January 12, and are concerned for his health and wellbeing. Montanez-Aponte is described as a Hispanic...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

A crash caused backups Thursday morning on I-83 in York County. One lane of northbound I-83 was closed after Exit 36, PA-262/Fishing Creek Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Video below: Pa. crash stats. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy